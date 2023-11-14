Subaru of America: Subaru and Social Impact Leaders Honored at Inaugural FutureCast Awards in New York

Industry Leaders Forecast the Future Through Lens of Hope

High profile C-suite leaders from a range of industries including beauty, entertainment, sports, and tech, were honored and come together to forecast the future through a lens of hope at FutureCast 2023. The non-traditional business conference included a social impact awards ceremony, pizza party, and ice cream social. The third annual futurist event was held Friday, October 20, 2023, at the end of Advertising Week in New York. The hybrid experience took place in-person at an exclusive location in Manhattan.

The daylong event started with a fireside chat about the future of movies and a book signing with the author of "Black Founder" Stacy Spikes, co-founder and CEO of MoviePass. Following the opening session was an intimate conversation about accessibility with Guide Beauty founder Terri Bryant, along with a tech talk featuring Women in Tech US President Lori Rodriguez and Critical Mass Chief Innovation Officer Ara Kurnit. FutureCast 2023 highlighted the future of sports and innovation with special appearances by current and former professional athletes turned tech entrepreneurs and social impact leaders. The event concluded with an exclusive tribute to Hip Hop's 50th anniversary that featured the iconic multi-award-winning music video and television director Benny Boom.

FutureCast 2023 was a must-attend event for CEOs, CMOs, DEI and ESG leaders, social impact founders, HR and talent development professionals, accessibility advocates, and organizations committed to a triple bottom line - people, planet and profits. As an interactive showcase, attendees gleaned industry tips from experts who shared innovative strategies and social impact solutions.

According to the 2021 Porter Novelli Purpose Premium Index, 75% of Americans say it is no longer acceptable for companies just to make money; they must positively impact society, and per Edelman's 2023 Trust Barometer people fear for their economic future without a trust safety net. Only 40% of respondents say they and their families will be better off in five years, a 10-point decline from 2022.

"FutureCast 2023 explored how to build a more beautiful world by forecasting the future through a lens of hope, which was our theme this year," said Julian S. Newman, founder and CEO of The FutureCast Foundation. "The idea to launch FutureCast in 2021, was inspired after I read the book Ten Lessons For A Post-Pandemic World by Fareed Zakaria. I felt that the world needed hope and leadership - and with support from our partners we had a third impactful year at FutureCast 2023."

The inaugural FutureCast Awards, sponsored by Eclipse Awards and Inclusive Communication Services, recognized companies and individuals creating local, national, and global social impact. The honorees included:

- Trailblazer Award: Subaru of America, Inc.

- Community Impact Award: Bryce Fluellen, President/Co-Founder, Arthur Lee Consulting & Advisory

- The Champion Award: L. Suzan Kedron, Partner, Jackson Walker LLP

- Global Leader Award: Carlos Sanchez, VP, Groupe Media & Inclusive Buying Solutions, Publicis Media

- Creative Visionary Award: Emilee Syrewicze, Executive Director, Opera Grand Rapids

Subaru of America, Inc. received the inaugural FutureCast TrailBlazer Award for their heartwarming commercial "A Beautiful Silence," from creative agency Carmichael Lynch, featuring 10-year-old, Emmy-nominated Deaf actor Keivonn Woodard (The Last of Us) and DeMark Thompson (After Earth/Veep). Keivonn is the first African American Deaf actor and second-youngest ever to be nominated for an Emmy Award. Keivonn was a special guest at the event and the FutureCast Awards was hosted by award-winning actor DeMark Thompson, who portrays Keivonn's on-screen Dad in the commercial.

FutureCast is an annual Anthem Award-winning event presented by the global think tank The FutureCast Foundation and sponsored by Critical Mass, Subaru of America, Inc., Jackson Walker LLP, Eclipse Awards, Inclusive Communication Services, Culture Creative, Pod Brooklyn Hotel, Heard.io, Disruptive Technologists, and WrightOne Media Group. Past featured speakers have included thought leaders from General Motors, Google, Linkedin, Oxfam America, UN Women, and New York Times bestselling authors. Learn more at www.futurecast.me.

ABOUT FUTURECAST

FutureCast is an inaugural Anthem Award-winning event presented by The FutureCast Foundation, a global think tank founded by Julian S. Newman. Established in 2021, FutureCast is an innovative and interactive experience that brings together diverse thought leaders from around the world to showcase and strategize social impact solutions. Learn more at www.futurecast.me.

ABOUT JULIAN S. NEWMAN

As the visionary founder and CEO behind FutureCast, Julian S. Newman was named a Diversity & Inclusion Leader of the Year at the Inaugural Anthem Awards in 2022. Featured on NPR and Fox News affiliates, Julian is an international award-winning expert leading the consulting firm Culture Creative. He is the creator of The Akoni System, a leadership development system and author of the forthcoming book Beautiful Together.

L to R: The FutureCast Foundation Founder and CEO Julian S. Newman, Actor DeMark Thompson, Brian Cavallucci (Subaru), Emmy Nominated Deaf Actor Keivonn Woodard, Sionna Kelly (Subaru), Callie McIntyre (Carmichael Lynch), Ashley Estes (Subaru), Marcus Fischer (Carmichael Lynch), and Randy Hughes (Carmichael Lynch).

