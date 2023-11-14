Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 14, 2023) - Go Metals Corp. (CSE: GOCO) ("Go Metals" and/or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has completed the late season RC drilling program and processed initial data from the AirTEM at HSP (the "HSP Property") and KM98 (the "KM98 Property") nickel-copper projects, north of Havre-Saint-Pierre on the Côte-Nord of Quebec.

Figure 1: 'KM98 Property' AirTEM survey preliminary results show multiple conductors



Highlights:

14 metres of massive sulphide intercepted at Chamber North

11 New AirTEM targets

Three new kilometre scale conductive trends

37 additional claims staked at KM98 Property

A total of 242 metres was drilled over four holes at Red Mountain and Chamber North between October 16th and November 5th, 2023. Samples have been sent for analysis to an independent laboratory to be assayed. The RC drill was chosen to evaluate shallow targets quickly and cost-effectively. The techniques developed can be used to further explore the newly identified airborne anomalies.

Hole Azimuth Dip X Y Depth (m) HSPRC23-001 130 81 452292 5706420 50.29 HSPRC23-002 45 45 452280 5706361 80.77 HSPRC23-003 90 60 452792 5700989 54.86 HSPRC23-004 90 60 452910 5701008 56.39

Table 1: 2023 drill hole summary

The recent phase 2 AirTEM survey completed a total of 2291 line kilometres over the new HSP eastern extensions and the new road accessible KM98 project. A total of 11 new conductor targets over 10 hectares in size were highlighted. The largest kilometre scale conductors discovered were on the new HSP south extension and at the southern portion of KM98.

Scott Sheldon, CEO of Go Metals said, "The main bodies of Red Mountain and Chamber North were drilled, and massive sulphides were found at both, showing that we now have a likely source for the conductors. The new data will help us as we progressively characterize the geology of the complex. The AirTEM survey has detected new anomalies consistent with pyrrhotite-rich nickel sulphide along the interpreted anorthosite contact. Additionally, three new trends have been discovered that appear along a magnetic contact that have sufficient size, amplitude, and conductance to make them interesting potential nickel-copper targets."

Qualified Person

Hugues Longuépée, P.Geo., is the qualified person ("QP") for the Company as defined in the National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed the technical information presented within this news release.

About Go Metals

Go Metals targets Canadian battery metal projects to help power a sustainable future. The Company's flagship HSP project has multiple nickel-copper sulphide targets within a 400 square kilometre land package north of Havre-Saint Pierre, Quebec in the Nitassinan of the Innu of Ekuanitshit.

The HSP and KM98 properties hosts multiple magmatic sulphide targets within a potential new nickel belt spanning hundreds of kilometres across the Havre-Saint-Pierre anorthosite complex in the Grenville Province.

