Electricity market prices recovered in the second week of November due to falling wind production. MIBEL recorded the lowest weekly average price for the third consecutive week.Solar photovoltaic, solar thermoelectric and wind energy production In the week of Nov. 6 changes in solar energy production in the main European electricity markets did not follow a homogeneous trend compared to the previous week. Solar energy production increased by 37% in Spain, 19% in France and 12% in Portugal. The Italian and German markets did the opposite and solar energy production fell by 7.7% and 1.7%, respectively. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...