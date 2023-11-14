Cado's service gives customers the ability to secure data on Google Cloud and container environments

Cado Securityprovider of the first cloud forensics and incident response platform, today announced its availability on Google Cloud Marketplace, providing customers with the ability to natively deploy the Cado Platform within Google Cloud and seamlessly capture and analyze forensic evidence across cloud and container resources to better understand and manage cyber risk.

Google Cloud Marketplace lets users quickly deploy functional software packages that run on Google Cloud. Google Cloud Marketplace allows customers to easily start up a familiar software package with services like Compute Engine or Cloud Storage, with no manual configuration required.

Cado Security empowers security teams to investigate and respond to threats identified in cloud, container and serverless environments. The Cado platform automatically collects and analyzes forensic evidence collected across cloud-provider logs, disk, and memory, delivering unprecedented visibility into malicious activity. Cado also supports remediation capabilities to ensure rapid mitigation and enables a more proactive use case through its Incident Readiness Dashboard, which allows users to run proactive readiness tests in their environment to identify any gaps that might prevent rapid response to cloud threats.

Key benefits and capabilities include:

Depth of data: Cado delivers visibility beyond what a traditional detection solution provides to empower security teams to better understand and manage risk across cloud servers, containers, and serverless environments.

Cado delivers visibility beyond what a traditional detection solution provides to empower security teams to better understand and manage risk across cloud servers, containers, and serverless environments. Automated evidence capture: Cado automatically collects forensic data immediately following incident detection to ensure critical evidence is preserved and available for immediate investigation. This is essential when it comes to ephemeral resources where data can disappear in the blink of an eye.

Cado automatically collects forensic data immediately following incident detection to ensure critical evidence is preserved and available for immediate investigation. This is essential when it comes to ephemeral resources where data can disappear in the blink of an eye. Cross cloud support: Cado unifies data captured across Google Cloud, Azure and AWS in a single pane of glass so that security teams can seamlessly investigate and respond to threats in multi-cloud environments.

"We are thrilled to bring Cado to Google Cloud Marketplace," said Chris Doman, CTO and Co-Founder of Cado Security. "Having immediate access to forensic-level detail in cloud environments is a game-changer when it comes to managing cyber risk. Cado is equipping enterprises worldwide with the means to perform efficient investigations and expedite incident response to potential threats. We look forward to supporting Google Cloud customers by providing them with the modern solutions they need to remain on the cutting edge of cloud security."

"Bringing Cado to Google Cloud Marketplace will help customers quickly deploy cybersecurity measures through Google Cloud's trusted, global infrastructure," said Dai Vu, Managing Director, Marketplace ISV GTM Programs at Google Cloud. "Additionally, Cado has the ability to securely scale and support customers throughout their digital transformation journeys."

To learn more about the Cado Platform now available on Google Cloud Marketplace, please visit: https://console.cloud.google.com/marketplace/product/cado-public/cado-response. For more information on how Cado streamlines cloud forensics and incident response and natively deploys across cloud platforms, visit www.cadosecurity.com

About Cado Security

Cado Security provides the first cloud forensics and incident response platform. By leveraging the scale and speed of the cloud, the Cado platform automates forensic-level data capture and processing across cloud, container, and serverless environments. Only Cado empowers security teams to respond at cloud speed. Backed by Eurazeo, Blossom Capital, and Ten Eleven Ventures, Cado Security has offices in the United States and the United Kingdom. For more information, please visit https://www.cadosecurity.com/ and follow us on Twitter @CadoSecurity.

