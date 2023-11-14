Anzeige
Dienstag, 14.11.2023

14.11.2023 | 15:10
Lucidworks, Inc.: Lucidworks Named a Leader in the 2023 IDC MarketScape Report for Knowledge Discovery Software

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 14, 2023, the leading search solutions provider, today announced its position as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide General-Purpose Knowledge Discovery Software 2023 Vendor Assessment (doc US49988523, October 2023).

The IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

This announcement follows a year of significant progress for Lucidworks, marked by the introduction of Lucidworks AI. This innovation empowers the Lucidworks Fusion platform to effortlessly integrate with any large language model (LLM) while establishing essential guardrails. These measures validate generative AI (Gen AI) responses, grounding them in truth.

"This year, we've been charging ahead with new products and applications that incorporate generative AI and the latest search and knowledge discovery technologies," said Mike Sinoway, CEO, Lucidworks. "To achieve the level of relevance, speed, and accuracy that today's users expect, businesses must adopt a modern strategy that combines the power of Gen AI with the proven expertise of a best-in-class search platform. Lucidworks has been a long-time, industry-leading knowledge management solution and our product roadmap continues to set the pace for the best and latest in search technology."

Demonstrating steadfast dedication to leveraging advanced AI capabilities, Lucidworks significantly contributes to the success of leading global brands. Professional services firm Advantage Performance Groupintegrated Lucidworks technology to enhance its site search functionality, facilitating the seamless discovery and access of top-tier talent development and learning programs.

To learn more about how Lucidworks increases findability and productivity with its knowledge discovery solution, visit our website.

About Lucidworks

Lucidworks believes that the core to a great digital experience starts with searching and browsing. Lucidworks captures user behavior and utilizes machine learning to connect people with the products, content, and information they need. The world's largest brands, including Crate & Barrel, Lenovo, and Red Hat rely on Lucidworks' suite of products to power commerce, customer service, and workplace applications that delight customers and empower employees. Lucidworks makes search a superpower. Learn more at Lucidworks.com.


