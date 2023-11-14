ORO helps SAP users orchestrate spend and supplier management across siloed systems and data to improve workflow, spend visibility and user engagement

ORO Labs, the company on a mission to humanize procurement, today announced the integration of its smart workflow platform with the SAP Ariba procure-to-pay solution and other SAP products, allowing customers to orchestrate spend and supplier management across siloed enterprise systems and data. Now available on the SAP Store®, ORO's innovative platform helps companies quickly create intake workflows, build an integrated and orchestrated procurement tech stack, and dramatically simplify user engagement with SAP-powered purchasing throughout the organization.

"Our customers have already embraced ORO's smart workflows as an extension of their SAP Ariba and SAP Fieldglass P2P deployments; and have used ORO to solve procurement challenges related to everything from intake and guiding users through the expansive maze of procurement processes, to tying their enterprise applications together with our dynamic workflows to improve visibility and user accessibility," said Sudhir Bhojwani, CEO and co-founder at ORO Labs. "Having worked with numerous SAP Ariba customers during my time as chief product officer for SAP Ariba, I believe ORO's smart workflows can really humanize the overall user experience with procurement, while streamlining the end-to-end procurement process to ensure the highest standards of governance and compliance, significantly reduced operational expenses, and faster procurement cycle times. This creates a complementary story for organizations, with SAP Ariba providing a best-in-class procurement backbone via SAP Ariba, and ORO providing an agile, humanized workflow orchestration layer."

In use by leading global enterprises, ORO provides organizations with:

Guided procurement intake - Streamline procurement with an intuitive interface purpose-built to simplify complex business needs. Make it easy for any business user to request purchases and engage with the system effectively with personalized forms, no matter the spend category.

Efficient purchase request handling - Automatically route purchase requests to the most suitable procurement channels, ensuring efficient creation of purchase requisitions (PR) in SAP Ariba, sourcing, contract requests, or the management of contingent workers using SAP Fieldglass for Statement of Work (SOW) arrangements.

Integrated context across various business applications - Effortlessly unify and increase visibility of your procurement operations by seamlessly integrating contextual information from different business applications. This consolidated real-time data provides business users, key stakeholders, and suppliers with a comprehensive, coherent view, eliminating the scattered information across various systems and applications.

Orchestrated team collaboration - Use no-code workflows to connect the right teams across regions as a purchase request progresses. Optimize the overall operations by quickly aligning teams with the right insights and information.

Audit-ready compliance through regulatory adherence - Increase the visibility of finance teams into spending and commitments with easily accessible spend data. Mitigate financial risks by making timely business decisions before resources have been consumed.

ORO works with SAP ERP, SAP Ariba, SAP Supplier Lifecycle and Performance, SAP S/4HANA, SAP Fieldglass and SAP Business Network for Procurement. Interested SAP customers can visit ORO at the SAP Store or learn more about ORO and SAP and book a demo on ORO's website, here: https://www.orolabs.ai/integrations/sapariba.

About ORO Labs

ORO Labs' mission is to make procurement simple, efficient, and human. The company's automation platform tames and orchestrates chaotic and siloed business-critical enterprise spend by making it easy for employees to engage with procurement to start, manage and build supplier relationships. To learn how ORO is helping fast-growing global organizations quickly respond to business needs and market conditions, and why the company is recognized as an IDC Innovator for Procurement and Supply Chain, DPW DEMO competition winner, and Spend Matters Future 5 procurement technology start-up, visit www.orolabs.ai. Follow ORO labs on LinkedIn and X (@procurewithORO).

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

