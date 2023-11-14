Senior talent will drive BlueFlame's global growth strategy and enhance client success

BlueFlame AI, the generative AI platform for alternative investment managers, today announced it appointed four industry veterans to bolster its business strategy and operations groups. The expanded team will enable BlueFlame to accelerate its growth and focus on client success as it helps alternative investment firms deploy tailored AI solutions to capture significant time savings and efficiency gains.

Following its 2023 launch, BlueFlame is working with hedge funds, private equity firms and other alts to drive maximum operational impact and generate resource and cost savings while ensuring security, privacy and compliance. Its investment in premier industry talent will enable BlueFlame to drive continuous innovation as it helps clients maximize their existing technology investments.

The appointments include:

Justin Guthrie, Chief Financial Strategy Officer Guthrie brings two decades of experience servicing the asset management industry across multiple spectrums. Prior to BlueFlame, he was COO at ACA Group, leading key transformational strategies and integrations across the front and back offices. Earlier in his tenure he oversaw the Performance Services business for ten years, acquiring two key competitors and driving substantial topline and bottom line growth. He began his career in public accounting at EY and is a CFA charter holder.

James Tedman, Head of Europe and Head of Information Security Tedman has spent over twenty years working in the alternative investment sector. He joins BlueFlame from ACA Group, where he served as a Partner in the cybersecurity and privacy division, for Private Markets solutions as well as their European business. He was previously CTO at Sloane Robinson, a large hedge fund where he was responsible for development and infrastructure, and also spent nine years at Morgan Stanley in their technology and Prime Brokerage teams.

Michael Donnelly, Head of Client Success Donnelly boasts more than sixteen years of experience leading client success teams and bolstering client relationships for the investment management community. He was previously Senior Director, Global Head of Client Success at Eze Software, a unit of SS&C Technologies. Throughout his career, Donnelly has focused on enhancing customer experiences service and maximizing efficiencies across the entire investment process.

Mauri Lowery, Director of Executive Operations Lowery has extensive executive and business operations experience and was previously Senior Manager of Executive Operations and Internal Communications at ACA Group. Prior to that she served as Manager of Executive Operations for Gartner, where she developed, implemented and monitored operational initiatives across practices.

"BlueFlame was created to deliver the best AI technology and client service for the alternative investment community, and we're thrilled to welcome these amazing industry operators to the team," said Raj Bakhru, CEO and Co-Founder of BlueFlame. "As AI use cases rapidly expand, these team members will serve as trusted partners to help our clients take advantage of custom solutions that meet their firms' specific needs."

About BlueFlame AI

BlueFlame AI helps alternative investment managers take advantage of AI and Large Language Models (LLMs) to capture significant time savings and efficiency gains in a safe and compliant manner. Our software, purpose-built for the space, is supported by a team of innovators and GRC experts with decades of experience in the alternatives industry. BlueFlame works hand-in-hand with clients to solve their specific workflow challenges, make their data work for them and build for the future of generative AI. For more information visit www.blueflame.ai.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231114385381/en/

Contacts:

Articulate Communications for BlueFlame AI

blueflame@articulatecomms.com

212-255-1198