Spire's Constellation Management Platform, developed with support from ESA, offers an easy-to-use interface to manage and optimize satellite operations for one satellite or an entire fleet

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) ("Spire" or "the Company"), a leading global provider of space-based data, analytics and space services, today at Space Tech Expo Europe unveiled Constellation Management Platform, a web-based app that simplifies satellite constellation operations through its user-friendly interface. The development of the platform is co-funded by the European Space Agency (ESA) under ARTES Core Competitiveness (CC) Programme with a €1.5 million award to Spire, along with support from the Luxembourg Space Agency (LSA).

Spire's Constellation Management Platform is the latest innovation by Spire Space Services, the Company's end-to-end solution for customers to build, launch and operate their own satellite constellation for a flat monthly fee. Spire provides standardized Space as a Service missions that support a range of use cases across Earth observation, connectivity, radio frequency intelligence and space domain awareness making it easier and faster for customers to get their satellites in orbit and scale a constellation.

Satellite constellation operations have traditionally been complex and resource intensive, requiring a room full of people to operate satellites at all times of the day. Spire is leveraging its more than a decade of experience operating the world's largest multi-payload satellite constellation to automate and optimize satellite operations, allowing any company to operate their satellites with one person and a laptop.

The platform allows users to connect directly with their satellites to task, schedule and monitor every aspect of their payload, data, fleet health and mission planning through a user-friendly interface. It simplifies access to Spire's ground operations software to operate a satellite or constellation with multiple, global ground station networks for tracking, scheduling, commanding, downlinking data and monitoring telemetry. It was built using Amazon Web Services and will deliver satellite data directly into a customer's ecosystem. It is also accessible through a Spire API.

"Satellites never sleep. You build and launch a satellite once, but then you have to operate it and communicate with it thousands of times over its lifetime," said Frank Frulio, general manager of Space Services, Spire. "Typically, you need an army of experts to do that, but we've simplified space so that anyone can easily manage satellites and gain insights from space to give their business a competitive edge such as helping insurance companies build products that safeguard against climate change variables and providing utilities companies with accurate, real-time data for remote forestry management."

Spire's Constellation Management Platform is available to customers that build, launch and operate satellites with Space Services, as well as for those looking to simplify and optimize operations of an existing constellation.

"The path leading up to launch, although exciting, is one step of a larger journey," said Dr. Gernot Groemer, Director at the Austrian Space Forum. "Collaborating with Spire has transformed ADLER-2 operations into a seamless experience. The user-friendly API web application developed by Spire not only saves us time but also enables us to redirect our focus from calculating schedule windows to analysing the measurements gathered by our payloads. The automation of satellite operations has made it a hands-off, effortlessly managed process for us that has been a game changer for our research initiatives."

Dietmar Schmitt, acting Head of Systems, Strategic Programme Lines and Technology Department for the ESA Connectivity and Secure Communications Directorate, said, "The Constellation Management Platform, which is developed by Spire under the ESA ARTES CC programme, will offer a simplified approach to constellation mission operations by providing customers with an automated end-to-end satellite operations system. It will be managed through a web application, allowing for a more efficient planning and use of the resources and space assets."

Learn more about Spire's Constellation Management Platform at spire.com/space-services/constellation-management-platform/.

About Spire Global, Inc.

Spire (NYSE: SPIR) is a global provider of space-based data, analytics and space services, offering unique datasets and powerful insights about Earth so that organizations can make decisions with confidence in a rapidly changing world. Spire builds, owns, and operates a fully deployed satellite constellation that observes the Earth in real time using radio frequency technology. The data acquired by Spire's satellites provides global weather intelligence, ship and plane movements, and spoofing and jamming detection to better predict how their patterns impact economies, global security, business operations and the environment. Spire also offers Space as a Service solutions that empower customers to leverage its established infrastructure to put their business in space. Spire has nine offices across the U.S., Canada, UK, Luxembourg, Germany and Singapore. To learn more, visit spire.com.

About the European Space Agency

The European Space Agency (ESA) provides Europe's gateway to space.

ESA is an intergovernmental organisation, created in 1975, with the mission to shape the development of Europe's space capability and ensure that investment in space delivers benefits to the citizens of Europe and the world.

ESA has 22 Member States: Austria, Belgium, the Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. Latvia, Lithuania, Slovakia and Slovenia are Associate Members.

ESA has established formal cooperation with four Member States of the EU. Canada takes part in some ESA programmes under a Cooperation Agreement.

By coordinating the financial and intellectual resources of its members, ESA can undertake programmes and activities far beyond the scope of any single European country. It is working in particular with the EU on implementing the Galileo and Copernicus programmes as well as with Eumetsat for the development of meteorological missions.

Learn more about ESA at www.esa.int.

About ESA's ARTES Core Competitiveness Programme

ESA's ARTES (Advanced Research in Telecommunications Systems) programme is unique in Europe and aims to support the competitiveness of European and Canadian industry on the world market. Core Competitiveness is dedicated to the development, qualification, and demonstration of products ("Competitiveness and Growth"), or long-term technology development ("Advanced Technology"). Products in this context can be equipment for the platform or payload of a satellite, a user terminal, or a full telecom system integrating a network with its space segment.

Find out more at: https://connectivity.esa.int/core-competitiveness

