Pace® Analytical: Pace Analytical Environmental Expert Earns ASTM International's President's Leadership Award

Regional Technical Coordinator Eileen Snyder recognized for her extraordinary contributions to environmental industry standards

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2023 / Pace® Analytical Services, the preferred provider of regulatory testing and analytical laboratory services, announced today that Regional Technical Coordinator Eileen Snyder is the recipient of ASTM International's 2023 President's Leadership Award, recognizing her 40 years of leadership helping to set the standards followed by environmental professionals across the globe.

At Pace®, Ms. Snyder supports project chemists and remediation professionals with analytical methods selection and data reporting to meet regulatory and technical requirements and project data quality objectives. Her work draws on four decades of experience in the environmental field, including project management, technical consulting, and regulatory affairs. In addition to her active collaboration with ASTM, Snyder serves on working groups including the Society for Women Environmental Professionals, the Sediment Remediation Work Group Interstate Technical Regulatory Council (ITRC), and the New Jersey Environmental Laboratory Advisory Committee, where she previously served as Chair. Ms. Snyder came to Pace® through its recent acquisition of Alpha Analytical.

"Pace® is very fortunate to welcome Eileen's expertise as a long-time steward of our environment. Her work is the embodiment of our commitment to setting the industry standard for quality and reliability. On behalf of Pace®, we congratulate her for this, and all of her great achievements," said Greg Whitman, Pace® Analytical President.

ASTM International, formerly known as the American Society for Testing and Materials, is an international standards organization that develops and publishes voluntary consensus technical standards for a wide range of materials, products, systems, and services.

Pace® is a portfolio company of Leonard Green & Partners and Los Angeles-based Aurora Capital Partners.

