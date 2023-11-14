Anzeige
Pace® Analytical: Pace Analytical Environmental Expert Earns ASTM International's President's Leadership Award

Regional Technical Coordinator Eileen Snyder recognized for her extraordinary contributions to environmental industry standards

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2023 / Pace® Analytical Services, the preferred provider of regulatory testing and analytical laboratory services, announced today that Regional Technical Coordinator Eileen Snyder is the recipient of ASTM International's 2023 President's Leadership Award, recognizing her 40 years of leadership helping to set the standards followed by environmental professionals across the globe.

Pace, People Advancing Science

Pace, People Advancing Science
Pace, People Advancing Science logo

At Pace®, Ms. Snyder supports project chemists and remediation professionals with analytical methods selection and data reporting to meet regulatory and technical requirements and project data quality objectives. Her work draws on four decades of experience in the environmental field, including project management, technical consulting, and regulatory affairs. In addition to her active collaboration with ASTM, Snyder serves on working groups including the Society for Women Environmental Professionals, the Sediment Remediation Work Group Interstate Technical Regulatory Council (ITRC), and the New Jersey Environmental Laboratory Advisory Committee, where she previously served as Chair. Ms. Snyder came to Pace® through its recent acquisition of Alpha Analytical.

"Pace® is very fortunate to welcome Eileen's expertise as a long-time steward of our environment. Her work is the embodiment of our commitment to setting the industry standard for quality and reliability. On behalf of Pace®, we congratulate her for this, and all of her great achievements," said Greg Whitman, Pace® Analytical President.

ASTM International, formerly known as the American Society for Testing and Materials, is an international standards organization that develops and publishes voluntary consensus technical standards for a wide range of materials, products, systems, and services.

Pace® is a portfolio company of Leonard Green & Partners and Los Angeles-based Aurora Capital Partners.

# # #

About Pace®

Pace® makes the world a safer, healthier place. For decades, Pace® people have been committed to advancing the science of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries in our Life Sciences laboratories and supporting businesses, industries, consulting firms, government agencies, and more through our Analytical Services laboratories. Pace® offers local-level service backed by a national laboratory network. For customers with in-house labs, Pace® provides a range of professional services to keep their operations moving forward. Pace® people work in partnership with customers by providing the service, science, and the data they need to make critical decisions that benefit us all. More at pacelabs.com.

Contact Information

Pam Bednar
Marketing Director
pam.bednar@pacelabs.com
612-297-0651

SOURCE: Pace Analytical

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/801314/pace-analytical-environmental-expert-earns-astm-internationals-presidents-leadership-award

