Boston Scientific: To Keep Patients Safe and Their Data Secure, We Need To Work Together

by Drew Bomett, VP & Chief Information Security Officer, Boston Scientific
NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2023 / Boston Scientific
Originally published by Drew Bomett on The MedTech Conference.
Increasingly, hospital systems today find themselves targeted by cybercriminals. A Journal of the American Medical Association report found that between 2016 and 2021, the number of ransomware attacks on health care delivery organizations more than doubled, with attacks growing larger and more severe, ultimately exposing the personal health information of nearly 42 million patients.
Continue reading here.
View original content here.
Image courtesy of The MedTech Conference
View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Boston Scientific on 3blmedia.com.
Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Boston Scientific
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/boston-scientific
Email: info@3blmedia.com
SOURCE: Boston ScientificView source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/803123/to-keep-patients-safe-and-their-data-secure-we-need-to-work-together