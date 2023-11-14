Anzeige
Dienstag, 14.11.2023

WKN: 884113 | ISIN: US1011371077 | Ticker-Symbol: BSX
Tradegate
13.11.23
15:59 Uhr
49,810 Euro
-0,410
-0,82 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
49,60049,72015:44
49,60049,75015:44
ACCESSWIRE
14.11.2023 | 15:26
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Boston Scientific: To Keep Patients Safe and Their Data Secure, We Need To Work Together

by Drew Bomett, VP & Chief Information Security Officer, Boston Scientific

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2023 / Boston Scientific

Originally published by Drew Bomett on The MedTech Conference.

Increasingly, hospital systems today find themselves targeted by cybercriminals. A Journal of the American Medical Association report found that between 2016 and 2021, the number of ransomware attacks on health care delivery organizations more than doubled, with attacks growing larger and more severe, ultimately exposing the personal health information of nearly 42 million patients.

Continue reading here.

View original content here.

Image courtesy of The MedTech Conference

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Boston Scientific on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Boston Scientific
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/boston-scientific
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Boston Scientific

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/803123/to-keep-patients-safe-and-their-data-secure-we-need-to-work-together

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.