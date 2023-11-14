KeyBank Announces Foundation Grants in Hudson Valley and Metro New York

KeyBank Foundation donations totaling $385,000 given to 20 nonprofit organizations

TARRYTOWN, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2023 / KeyBank announces (20) twenty charitable donations made by KeyBank Foundation, the bank's charitable foundation to nonprofit organizations throughout its Hudson Valley/Metro New York market. The gifts focus support to address homelessness, financial literacy, education, workforce development, minority small business development, and more. The charitable donations total $385,000 and are part of KeyBank's community philanthropic efforts targeted toward education, workforce development, and safe, vital neighborhoods.

"KeyBank's commitment to the communities we serve is at the heart what we stand for," said KeyBank Market President John Manginelli. "We value the partnerships we have with local nonprofit organizations and are proud to support their important community work."

The charitable donations range from $10,000 to $50,000 and have been made to the following community organizations:

Education

El Centro Hispano , White Plains, NY to support its scholarship fund for Hispanic high school students.

, White Plains, NY to support its scholarship fund for Hispanic high school students. Girls Inc., White Plains, NY for its College and Career Readiness and SAT/ACT Prep for girls in underserved and under-resourced areas within Westchester County.

White Plains, NY for its College and Career Readiness and SAT/ACT Prep for girls in underserved and under-resourced areas within Westchester County. Housatonic Community College , Bridgeport, CT to support the Family Economic Security Program (FESP) that aims to increase college success rate for low-income, female students of color who are parents (majority single mothers) and working part-time or full-time while in college.

, Bridgeport, CT to support the Family Economic Security Program (FESP) that aims to increase college success rate for low-income, female students of color who are parents (majority single mothers) and working part-time or full-time while in college. Sister to Sister International Inc., Yonkers, NY for the STEAM Academy that exposes Black and girls of color in grades 6 - 12 to STEM/STEAM fields while enhancing their academic proficiency in math and science, along with leadership development and college readiness skills.

Workforce Development

Community Outreach Center, Monsey, NY to support its Workforce Capacity-building Initiative for unemployed and low-income earners in Rockland County.

Monsey, NY to support its Workforce Capacity-building Initiative for unemployed and low-income earners in Rockland County. Greenwich House , New York, NY to offer OSHA and Site Safety Training to New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) tenants, helping them secure advanced training, pre-apprenticeships, and jobs in construction and maintenance.

, New York, NY to offer OSHA and Site Safety Training to New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) tenants, helping them secure advanced training, pre-apprenticeships, and jobs in construction and maintenance. New York Urban League Inc.'s Career Preparation Institute to address the employment disparities that Black and Latinx New Yorkers face by providing vital services and resources that?connect employers to job seekers for jobs that provide a living wage and good benefits.

Career Preparation Institute to address the employment disparities that Black and Latinx New Yorkers face by providing vital services and resources that?connect employers to job seekers for jobs that provide a living wage and good benefits. WE ACT for Environmental Justice , New York, NY, for its Worker Training program to help remove barriers and create job opportunities in the Green Energy Industry for unemployed and underemployed residents in Northern Manhattan.

, New York, NY, for its Worker Training program to help remove barriers and create job opportunities in the Green Energy Industry for unemployed and underemployed residents in Northern Manhattan. Seasoned Gives, Lake Katrine NY to support its Bank Tank program that provides resources and mentoring to minority small business owners and entrepreneurs.

Safe, Vital Neighborhoods (includes affordable housing, minority-owned small businesses, financial literacy, health and wellness, basic needs, and social equity)

American Red Cross of Eastern New York to support relief efforts due to excessive flooding experienced earlier this year.

to support relief efforts due to excessive flooding experienced earlier this year. Bowery Mission, New York, NY to support its Continuum of Care Services for New Yorkers experiencing homelessness, food insecurity and other crises.

New York, NY to support its Continuum of Care Services for New Yorkers experiencing homelessness, food insecurity and other crises. Center for Safety & Change , New City, NY for its Transitional and Housing Support Program to help individuals and families transition from emergency shelter into affordable permanent housing.

, New City, NY for its Transitional and Housing Support Program to help individuals and families transition from emergency shelter into affordable permanent housing. Cents Ability , New York, NY to expand its financial literacy program for underserved teens.

, New York, NY to expand its financial literacy program for underserved teens. Family Services Inc ., Poughkeepsie, NY to support its Teen Resource Activity Center for low- and moderate-income teens.

., Poughkeepsie, NY to support its Teen Resource Activity Center for low- and moderate-income teens. Leviticus 25-23 Alternative Fund Inc., Tarrytown, NY to support its Affordable and Supportive Housing Lending Program to alleviate poverty and improve the economic and social conditions of low-income individuals and families.

Tarrytown, NY to support its Affordable and Supportive Housing Lending Program to alleviate poverty and improve the economic and social conditions of low-income individuals and families. Sullivan Country Federation for the Homeless , Monticello, NY to assist low-income individuals and families in Sullivan County with short-term rent, mortgage and utility assistance.

, Monticello, NY to assist low-income individuals and families in Sullivan County with short-term rent, mortgage and utility assistance. Youth Mission Outreach Needle in a Haystack , Poughkeepsie NY to support its food bank operations.

, Poughkeepsie NY to support its food bank operations. RETHINK Food , New York, NY to support its restaurant program, which partners local restaurants with community-based organizations, using the restaurants' existing infrastructures to prepare meals for food insecure populations distributed through community organizations.

, New York, NY to support its restaurant program, which partners local restaurants with community-based organizations, using the restaurants' existing infrastructures to prepare meals for food insecure populations distributed through community organizations. Sheltering the Homeless is Our Responsibility (SHORE ), White Plains, NY to support subsidized housing, case management and supportive resources to those who are homeless, formerly homeless, or are at risk of being homeless.

), White Plains, NY to support subsidized housing, case management and supportive resources to those who are homeless, formerly homeless, or are at risk of being homeless. Green City Force, Brooklyn, NY to engage approximately 100 young BIPOC adults a year in six to ten-month full-time AmeriCorps service terms.

This list does not include KeyBank Foundation multi-year community impact commitments made to YWCA White Plains & Central Westchester, Lifting Up Westchester, and Food Bank of the Hudson Valley announced previously, as well as Foundation-matched donations to United Way agencies throughout the market through the bank's annual employee giving campaign.

About KeyCorp/KeyBank

KeyCorp's roots trace back nearly 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $187.8 billion at September?30, 2023. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,300 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit?https://www.key.com/. KeyBank is Member FDIC.

About KeyBank Foundation :

KeyBank Foundation serves to fulfill KeyBank's purpose to help clients and communities thrive, and its mission is to support organizations and programs that prepare people for thriving futures. The Foundation's mission is advanced through three funding priorities - neighbors, education, and workforce - and through community service. To provide meaningful philanthropy that transforms lives, KeyBank Foundation listens carefully to understand the unique characteristics and needs of its communities and then backs solutions with targeted philanthropic investments. KeyBank Foundation is a nonprofit charitable foundation, funded by KeyCorp.





