Otis Worldwide Corporation: Otis Recognized with Two Seramount Inclusive-Workplace Awards

Otis businesses in 10 countries honored in international listings

FARMINGTON, CT / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2023 / Oti s Worldwide Corporation ?(NYSE:OTIS) has been recognized on two prestigious Seramount award lists for its efforts to create diverse and inclusive work environments - in the U.S. and nine international Otis markets.

The Seramount 2023 Global Inclusion Index honored Otis in Australia, Brazil, Chile, China, Colombia, France, Mexico and Singapore, where Otis was among two to five companies named in each country. Otis UK was one of nine companies honored there.

A separate 2023 Seramount Inclusion Index , focused on the U.S., recognized Otis among 42 companies based on data submitted though an extensive application process.

"At Otis, we strive to create a workplace that reflects the communities where we live and work," said Executive VP and Chief People Officer Abbe Luersman. "This international recognition from Seramount validates our work to foster an inclusive culture with the diversity required to innovate and continue to lead our industry. We believe that we can only be at our best when our colleagues are at their best - and when all voices feel safe, welcomed and heard."

The Global Inclusion Index assessed corporate efforts in 24 countries focused on creating inclusive cultures, hiring and promoting women, measuring other underrepresented groups on a country-specific basis, and holding country leaders and managers accountable for results.

The U.S.-based Seramount Inclusion Index factored data from Otis and 154 other organizations, which were scored in three areas:?

Best practices in recruitment, retention, and advancement of people from underrepresented groups

Creating an inclusive culture through leadership accountability, clear communications, and employee engagement

Improving demographic diversity for women and racial/ethnic minorities, especially at more senior levels and in promotions

In this index, Otis saw its U.S. score rise by 6 percentage points over 2022. Its highest-ranking category this year, at 82 percent, was company culture.

Seramount is a strategic professional services and research firm dedicated to supporting high-performing, inclusive workplaces. It partners with more than 450 of the world's most influential companies and offers DEI, workplace and employee research and solutions.

To learn more about DE&I efforts at Otis, visit https://www.otis.com/en/us/our-company/diversity-and-inclusion

About Otis

Otis is the world's leading elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company. We move 2 billion people a day and maintain approximately 2.2 million customer units worldwide, the industry's largest Service portfolio. Headquartered in Connecticut, USA, Otis is 69,000 people strong, including 41,000 field professionals, all committed to meeting the diverse needs of our customers and passengers in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide. For more information, visit? www.otis.com ?and follow us on? LinkedIn ,? Instagram ,? Facebook? and? Twitter? @OtisElevatorCo.

