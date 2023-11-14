EQS-News: 4finance S.A.
/ Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/9 Month figures
4FINANCE HOLDING S.A. REPORTS RESULTS
FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDING 30 SEPTEMBER 2023
Solid 9M 2023 performance with net profit of €26.4 million and Adjusted EBITDA of €91.9 million
Strong balance sheet with net loan portfolio now over one billion euros
Successful bondholder vote to extend EUR 2025 bond maturity to May 2028
14 November 2023. 4finance Holding S.A. (the 'Group' or '4finance'), one of Europe's largest digital consumer lending groups, today announces unaudited consolidated results for the nine months ending 30 September 2023 (the 'Period').
Operational Highlights
Kieran Donnelly, CEO of 4finance, commented:
"We have managed to deliver EBITDA growth of 10% over this period, while also having significant growth in issuance and assets. This growth positions us well for the future as we continue to manage costs and remain focused on efficiency. The successful vote to extend our 2025 bonds until May 2028 allows us to take full advantage of these opportunities. This was only possible with the strong support of our investors for which we are grateful. Our strong and liquid balance sheet allows us to continue our growth and supports our measured expansion plans."
Contacts
14.11.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|4finance S.A.
|8-10 Avenue de la Gare
|1610 Luxembourg
|Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
|E-mail:
|info@4finance.com
|ISIN:
|XS1417876163, SE0006594412, XS1092320099, XS1094137806,
|WKN:
|A181ZP
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Dublin
|EQS News ID:
|1773241
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1773241 14.11.2023 CET/CEST