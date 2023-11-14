Plint and The Techno Creatives Win the Red Dot Award 2023

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Localisation company Plint and the product & design agency The Techno Creatives have won the distinguished Red Dot Award - one of the biggest design competitions worldwide. From 9,000 applications this year, the recognition in the Brands & Communication Design category was given to the Plint Freelancer Platform, in the category of Interface & User Experience Design.

Plint offers a wide range of localisation services, including subtitling, dubbing, media, and accessibility services in over 100 languages, catering to clients like H&M, Volvo, Netflix, Viaplay, and HBO. To maintain the highest standards in their services, Plint collaborates with a vast network of freelancing linguists and voice actors worldwide. These talented individuals rely on Plint's freelancer platform around the clock.

With a focus on clarity and ease of use, the new platform design simplifies the process of picking up tasks and getting paid. It also enhances the overall user experience and makes it easier to navigate the system and manage other administration, reducing the need for external support.

"In close collaboration with Plint, we successfully delivered what we were after - a smoother and quicker process for the users, a much more efficient backend solution, and higher customer satisfaction, i.e., an overall better product for Plint," says Simon Jimmefors, Design Manager at The Techno Creatives. "For us, it's an honour to receive the remarkable Red Dot award together with Plint."

"We are very grateful for the work The Techno Creatives have delivered and would like to share our heartfelt thanks to their creative team for an inspiring partnership. We always strive to support our freelancers with the very best, in all areas, and achieving this fine recognition in the field of design and user experience feels like a double win for us," says Ivana Maric, program manager at Plint.

Red Dot Award

The Red Dot Design Award is a German award that has become established around the world as one of the most sought-after seals of quality for design excellence. According to the organisation, never before have so many companies and agencies faced the professional judgment of the international jury. In total, 20,000 participants in 49 countries submitted products, communication projects, brands, and prototypes and concepts. The winners will be presented in Red Dot's yearbooks, museums, and on the Red Dot website (www.red-dot.org), from November.

About The Techno Creatives

The Techno Creatives tailor iconic experiences, services, and products, partnering with companies across the globe. With offices in Gothenburg and Shenzen, The Techno Creatives leverage design, strategy, and tech capabilities to explore, develop, and accelerate new impactful solutions.

www.technocreatives.com

About Plint

Founded in 2002 by a group of passionate linguists, Plint has seen the media localisation industry change from the inside and embraced the change with a determination to challenge the status quo. This drive has transformed Plint from a Nordic language service provider to a global localisation company, with offices and studio facilities across Europe. Its expertise and unwavering commitment to creativity, quality, and customer support have earned Plint the trust of some of the world's most renowned brands, entertainment studios, streaming platforms, and content creators.

www.plint.com







