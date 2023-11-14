Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
14.11.2023 | 15:46
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Nivika Fastigheter AB (145/23)

With effect from November 16, 2023, the subscription rights in Nasdaq will be
traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and
including November 27, 2023. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   NIVI TR B                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0021021383              
Order book ID:  311266                 
Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        




With effect from November 16, 2023, the paid subscription shares in Nivika
Fastigheter AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will
continue up until and including December 06, 2023. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   NIVI BTA B               
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0021021391              
Order book ID:  311267                 
Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
