Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Nivika Fastigheter AB (145/23)

With effect from November 16, 2023, the subscription rights in Nasdaq will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including November 27, 2023. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: NIVI TR B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0021021383 Order book ID: 311266 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from November 16, 2023, the paid subscription shares in Nivika Fastigheter AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including December 06, 2023. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: NIVI BTA B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0021021391 Order book ID: 311267 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB