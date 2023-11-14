Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
14.11.2023 | 15:58
58 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Ölgerðin Egill Skallagrímsson hf. - Bill (OLGERD240513) admitted to trading on 15. nóvember 2023

Issuer Information                             
1  Issuer:                   Ölgerðin Egill Skallagrímsson 
                         hf.              
2  Org. no:                   420369 7789          
3  LEI                     5493003YDW5CUGC5PS30      
                                        
  Issue Information                              
4  Symbol (Ticker)               OLGERD240513          
5  ISIN code                  IS0000035657          
6  CFI code                   D-Y-Z-U-X-R          
7  FISN númer                  OLGERDIN EGILL /ZERO CPN    
                         20240513           
8  Bonds/bills:                 Bills             
9  Total issued amount             1.000.000.000         
10 Total amount previously issued        0 kr.             
11 Amount issued at this time          1.000.000.000 kr.       
12 Denomination in CSD             20.000.000 kr.         
13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange       Yes              
                                        
  Amortization - Cash Flow                          
14 Amortization type              Zero Coupon Bond        
15 Amortization type, if other                         
16 Currency                   ISK              
17 Currency, if other              N/A              
                        --------------------------------
18 Issue date                  November 15, 2023       
19 First ordinary installment date       May 13, 2024          
20 Total number of installments         1               
21 Installment frequency            One, six months after issue  
                         date             
22 Maturity date                May 13, 2024          
23 Interest rate                The bills are sold at a    
                         discount to their nominal   
                         amount and do not bear    
                         interest.           
24 Floating interest rate, if applicable                    
25 Floating interest rate, if other       NA               
                        --------------------------------
26 Premium                   NA               
27 Simple/compound interest                          
28 Simple/compound, if other          NA               
                        --------------------------------
29 Day count convention             ACT / 360           
30 Day count convention, if other        NA               
                        --------------------------------
31 Interest from date              NA               
32 First ordinary coupon date          NA               
33 Coupon frequency               NA               
34 Total number of coupon payments       NA               
35 If irregular cash flow, then how                      
36 Dirty price / clean price          Clean price          
37 Clean price quote              Remaining nominal       
38 If payment date is a bank holiday, does   No               
   payment include accrued interest for days                 
   missing until next business day?                      
                                        
                                        
                                        
  Indexing                                  
39 Indexed                   No               
40 Name of index                Á ekki við           
                        --------------------------------
41 Daily index or monthly index                        
42 Daily index or monthly index, if other    Á ekki við           
                        --------------------------------
43 Base index value               Á ekki við           
44 Index base date               Á ekki við           
                                        
  Other Information                              
45 Call option                 No               
46 Put option                  No               
47 Convertible                 No               
48 Credit rating (rating agency, date)                     
49 Additional information                           
                                        
                                        
  Admission to Trading                            
50 Registered at CSD              Yes              
51 Securities depository            Nasdaq verðbréfamiðstöð    
52 Date of Application for Admission to     November 14, 2023       
   Trading                                  
53 Date of Approval of Application for     November 14, 2023       
   Admission to Trading                            
54 Date of admission to trading         November 15, 2023       
55 Order book ID                OLGERD240513          
56 Instrument subtype              Corporate Bonds        
57 Market                    Iceland Cash Bond Trading   
58 List population name             ICE_CORPORATE_BONDS      
59 Static volatility guards           No               
60 Dynamic volatility guards          No               
61 MiFIR identifier               BOND - Bonds          
62 Bond type                  CRPB - Corporate Bond
