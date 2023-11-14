NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Ölgerðin Egill Skallagrímsson hf. - Bill (OLGERD240513) admitted to trading on 15. nóvember 2023

Issuer Information 1 Issuer: Ölgerðin Egill Skallagrímsson hf. 2 Org. no: 420369 7789 3 LEI 5493003YDW5CUGC5PS30 Issue Information 4 Symbol (Ticker) OLGERD240513 5 ISIN code IS0000035657 6 CFI code D-Y-Z-U-X-R 7 FISN númer OLGERDIN EGILL /ZERO CPN 20240513 8 Bonds/bills: Bills 9 Total issued amount 1.000.000.000 10 Total amount previously issued 0 kr. 11 Amount issued at this time 1.000.000.000 kr. 12 Denomination in CSD 20.000.000 kr. 13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange Yes Amortization - Cash Flow 14 Amortization type Zero Coupon Bond 15 Amortization type, if other 16 Currency ISK 17 Currency, if other N/A -------------------------------- 18 Issue date November 15, 2023 19 First ordinary installment date May 13, 2024 20 Total number of installments 1 21 Installment frequency One, six months after issue date 22 Maturity date May 13, 2024 23 Interest rate The bills are sold at a discount to their nominal amount and do not bear interest. 24 Floating interest rate, if applicable 25 Floating interest rate, if other NA -------------------------------- 26 Premium NA 27 Simple/compound interest 28 Simple/compound, if other NA -------------------------------- 29 Day count convention ACT / 360 30 Day count convention, if other NA -------------------------------- 31 Interest from date NA 32 First ordinary coupon date NA 33 Coupon frequency NA 34 Total number of coupon payments NA 35 If irregular cash flow, then how 36 Dirty price / clean price Clean price 37 Clean price quote Remaining nominal 38 If payment date is a bank holiday, does No payment include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? Indexing 39 Indexed No 40 Name of index Á ekki við -------------------------------- 41 Daily index or monthly index 42 Daily index or monthly index, if other Á ekki við -------------------------------- 43 Base index value Á ekki við 44 Index base date Á ekki við Other Information 45 Call option No 46 Put option No 47 Convertible No 48 Credit rating (rating agency, date) 49 Additional information Admission to Trading 50 Registered at CSD Yes 51 Securities depository Nasdaq verðbréfamiðstöð 52 Date of Application for Admission to November 14, 2023 Trading 53 Date of Approval of Application for November 14, 2023 Admission to Trading 54 Date of admission to trading November 15, 2023 55 Order book ID OLGERD240513 56 Instrument subtype Corporate Bonds 57 Market Iceland Cash Bond Trading 58 List population name ICE_CORPORATE_BONDS 59 Static volatility guards No 60 Dynamic volatility guards No 61 MiFIR identifier BOND - Bonds 62 Bond type CRPB - Corporate Bond