Patriot Software, LLC: Patriot Software Approved to Offer HRCI and SHRM Credits for HR Professionals

CANTON, OH / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2023 / Patriot Software, a leading accounting software and payroll provider, has been approved to offer HR Certification Institute (HRCI) credits and Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) credits. HR professionals can earn HRCI and SHRM credits for live attendance of Patriot Software's free webinars.

Patriot Software is recognized by the HRCI to offer HR (General) recertification credits toward aPHR, aPHRi, PHR®, PHRca®, SPHR®, GPHR®, PHRi and SPHRi recertification through the HR Certification Institute. Patriot is also recognized by SHRM to offer Professional Development Credits (PDC) for SHRM-CP® or SHRM-SCP® recertification activities. HR professionals can receive one HRCI-related credit and/or SHRM credit per 50-minute session.

"We are excited to offer HR professionals an opportunity to learn about payroll topics through our webinars and earn continuing education credit at the same time," says Annie Hambach, Patriot's Director of Training.

Patriot Software's webinars, traditionally led by Hambach and occasional guest presenters, focus on valuable accounting and payroll subjects for employers, accountants, and HR professionals. Earlier this year, Patriot was approved to offer continuing professional education (CPE) credits for accountants who attend webinars. The addition of the HRCI and SHRM accreditation further increases the value of Patriot's high-attendance webinars.

Patriot's first webinar certified for HRCI and SHRM credits, along with CPE credits, will be on year-end payroll responsibilities, taking place on December 6, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. (ET). The webinar has been approved for 1 CPE credit, 1 HRCI credit, and 1 SHRM credit for live attendees who meet credit criteria. Interested participants can register here .

###

About Patriot Software:

Patriot Software offers cloud-based accounting, payroll , HR, and time and attendance solutions designed to help American businesses with up to 500 employees simplify their administrative tasks. Patriot Software is disrupting the accounting and payroll industry by eliminating complex processes and steep learning curves with its intuitive software. Patriot Software is dedicated to providing USA-based customer service and development, serving tens of thousands of businesses nationwide since 2002.

For more information, please contact:

Patriot Software, LLC

Rachel Blakely-Gray

marketing@patriotsoftware.com

https://www.patriotsoftware.com/

SOURCE: Patriot Software, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/802695/patriot-software-approved-to-offer-hrci-and-shrm-credits-for-hr-professionals