ToolsGroup Positioned as the Leader in the SPARK Matrix for Retail Forecasting and Replenishment (RF&R), Q4, 2023 by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Retail Forecasting & Replenishment (RF&R) vendors.

MIDDLETON, Mass, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named ToolsGroup a Q4, 2023 technology leader in the SPARK Matrix analysis of the Retail Forecasting and Replenishment (RF&R) market.

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK MatrixTM: Retail Forecasting & Replenishment (RF&R), Q4, 2023 includes a detailed analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading Retail Forecasting and replenishment (RF&R) vendors in the form of its SPARK Matrix. It gives users strategic information to evaluate vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.

According to Avinash Singh, Analyst at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, "ToolsGroup JustEnough enhances the operational resilience and performance of retailers, distributors, and manufacturers. The company utilizes a probabilistic planning approach that incorporates AI and real-time data gathered from across the organization to enable agile decision-making that aligns with the pace of businesses. ToolsGroup's RF&R solutions also enhance demand planning by offering advanced new product introduction (NPI) capabilities, automatic forecast model backtesting, automatic machine learning tuning, probabilistic supply chain forecasting, and weather-driven analytics." Avinash added, "ToolsGroup has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact and has been placed as the leader in the SPARK MatrixTM: Retail Forecasting and Replenishment (RF&R), Q4, 2023, owing to its comprehensive and innovative RF&R solutions, a compelling vision and roadmap, an extensive RF&R vendor ecosystem, year-on-year growth, comprehensive product offerings with in-depth domain experience."

"We are thrilled to be named the leader in retail forecasting and replenishment, recognizing not only our powerful JustEnough retail solutions, but also our experience, vision, impressive customer base, and the power of our ecosystem," said ToolsGroup CEO, Inna Kuznetsova. "This recognition validates - and encourages - our continued efforts to develop the customer-centric innovations and next-generation AI that retailers rely on to improve efficiency, profitability, and customer satisfaction."

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions defines Retail Forecasting and Replenishment (RF&R) solution as "a solution that applies data-driven models and algorithms by considering the variables, such as historical sales data, economic trends, and seasonality, to predict consumer demand for products, optimize inventory levels, and ensure timely restocking." RF&R solutions provide retailers with significant advantages, such as improved inventory management, increased sales and revenue, enhanced customer satisfaction, reduced holding costs, and more efficient supply chain operations. Accurate forecasting helps retailers minimize out-of-stock situations, optimize pricing strategies, reduce waste, and make data-driven decisions, ultimately leading to a competitive advantage and improved profitability. RF&R solutions automate and streamline replenishment processes, enabling better resource allocation and more effective responses to changing consumer preferences and market dynamics.

