14.11.2023 | 16:10
On AS "APF Holdings" Additional Share Trading on the Alternative market Nasdaq Baltic First North

Nasdaq Riga decided on November 14, 2023 to admit for trading AS "APF Holdings"
additional shares on the Alternative market First North next to the already
traded AS "APF Holdings" shares as of November 15, 2023. Additional shares are
admitted in connection with the share capital increase after the public
offering of Company's shares. 

Additional information:

Issuer's full name                    AS "APF Holdings"   
Orderbook short name                   EGG          
Securities ISIN code                   LV0000101921      
Nominal value of one share                1.00 EUR        
Number of additional shares               1 027 930       
Total number of shares after additional shares will be  5 727 930       
 admitted to trading                              
List                           Alternative market   
                             First North      



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
