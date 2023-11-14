On AS "APF Holdings" Additional Share Trading on the Alternative market Nasdaq Baltic First North

Nasdaq Riga decided on November 14, 2023 to admit for trading AS "APF Holdings" additional shares on the Alternative market First North next to the already traded AS "APF Holdings" shares as of November 15, 2023. Additional shares are admitted in connection with the share capital increase after the public offering of Company's shares. Additional information: Issuer's full name AS "APF Holdings" Orderbook short name EGG Securities ISIN code LV0000101921 Nominal value of one share 1.00 EUR Number of additional shares 1 027 930 Total number of shares after additional shares will be 5 727 930 admitted to trading List Alternative market First North Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.