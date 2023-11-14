SPAR Group, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results

Momentum Builds on Growth in Merchandising Services Business

Strategic Initiative Continues with Expanded Gross Margins

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGRP) ("SPAR", "SPAR Group" or the "Company"), a leading global provider of merchandising, marketing, and distribution services today reported financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Mike Matacunas, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Results were in line with expectations for the third quarter with continued strength in our core merchandising business. Our U.S. merchandising business grew by 27%, Canada merchandising grew by 23%, Mexico by 28% and Brazil by 10%. We believe there is continued opportunity and a growing addressable market as brands and retailers turn to SPAR for the last product touch and driving the consumer experience.

"The great strength in our core merchandising business was offset on a consolidated basis by our Asia Pacific businesses, smaller joint ventures and the U.S. retail remodel business that is beginning to recover after a slowing earlier in the year. At the same time, we delivered higher margins for the fourth quarter in a row. Our consolidated gross margin is 150 basis points higher than the same period last year with some really strong improvements in U.S. merchandising gross margin up 290 basis points, South Africa up by 90 basis points and Brazil up 230 basis points. I am pleased with our continued progress on profitability and our ability to successfully recruit, retain and reward great talent to serve our clients. We are up 140 basis points year to date on gross margin.

"I am also pleased that our wholly owned businesses continue to outperform. You will note that our attributable Adjusted EBITDA is up 21.5% year on year for the quarter and 23.8% up for the first nine months of the year. This is a signal of the growing strength in our core and our ability to execute.

"While we focus on growth and profitability, we continue to explore strategic alternatives that will create value for our shareholders. We do not have an update today, but we remain committed to this work and unlocking the potential of this great company for years to come," concluded Matacunas.

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Net revenues were $67.3 million, comprised of $53.8 million from Americas (79.9%), $7.9 million from EMEA (11.7%), and $5.7 million from APAC (8.4%). Total net revenue decreased by 3.6%, down 4.5% on a constant currency basis. Americas revenues were comparable to the prior year. EMEA revenues declined by 12.1% and APAC decreased by 20.6% from the prior year quarter.

Gross profit was $13.4 million, or 19.9% of revenues, compared to $12.8 million, or 18.4% of revenues, in the prior year quarter. This 150-basis point improvement in gross profit margin was due to a number of planned initiatives, which included improved contract terms and pricing, system enhancements and other cost containments, as well as services mix shifts in the quarter.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses were $11.3 million, or 16.8% of revenues (16.5% of revenues excluding non-recurring costs associated with reviewing strategic alternatives), compared to $10.6 million, or 15.2% of revenues, in the prior year quarter. Non-recurring costs associated with reviewing strategic alternatives were $143 thousand during the third quarter.

Operating income was $1.5 million, down 10.4%, versus operating income of $1.7 million from the prior year quarter.

Net income attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. was $259 thousand, or $0.01 per share, compared to a net loss attributable to SPAR Group Inc. of $32 thousand, or $0.00 per share, in the year-ago quarter. Non-GAAP net income attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. (1) in the quarter was $570 thousand, or $0.02 per share, compared to $212 thousand, or $0.01 per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA (1) in the 2023 quarter was $2.5 million, comparable to $2.5 million in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. (1) in the 2023 quarter was $1.5 million, compared to $1.2 million in the prior year.

(1) Adjusted non-GAAP Net income attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. and Adjusted Diluted earnings per share attributable to SPAR Group, Inc., and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures as defined and reconciled below.





First Nine Months 2023 Financial Results

Net revenues were $197.6 million, comprised of $154.5 million from Americas (78.2%) and $25.8 million from EMEA (13.0%), and $17.4 million from APAC (8.8%). Total net revenue increased by 0.5%, up 2.4% on a constant currency basis, and Americas revenues increased over the prior year by 3.0%, EMEA decreased by 5.6%, and APAC decreased by 9.9% from the prior year period.

Gross profit was $40.6 million, or 20.5% of revenues, compared to $37.6 million, or 19.1% of revenues, in the prior year period. This 140-basis point improvement in gross profit margins was due to a number of planned initiatives, which included improved contract terms and pricing, system enhancements and other cost containments.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses were $32.3 million, or 16.4% of revenues (16.1% of revenues excluding non-recurring costs associated with reviewing strategic alternatives), compared to $30.0 million, or 15.2% of revenues, in the prior year period. Non-recurring costs associated with reviewing strategic alternatives were $571 thousand during the first nine months of 2023.

Operating income was $6.7 million, up 8.9%, versus operating income of $6.1 million from the prior year period.

Net income attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. was $1.8 million, or $0.08 per share, comparable to net income attributable to SPAR Group Inc. of $1.8 million, or $0.08 per share, in the nine-month period a year ago. Non-GAAP net income attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. (1) in the period was $2.5 million, or $0.11 per share, compared to $2.0 million, or $0.09 per share, in the year-ago period.

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA (1) in the 2023 period was $9.2 million, compared to Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA of $7.9 million in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. (1) in the 2023 period was $6.0 million, compared to $4.9 million in the prior year.

(1) Adjusted non-GAAP Net income attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. and Adjusted Diluted earnings per share attributable to SPAR Group, Inc., and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures as defined and reconciled below.





Financial Position as of September 30, 2023

The Company's total worldwide liquidity at the end of the first nine months was $12.4 million, with $8.0 million in cash and cash equivalents and $4.4 million of unused availability as of September 30, 2023. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, net cash provided by operating activities was $1.6 million. The Company ended the nine months with positive net working capital of $27.5 million at September 30, 2023.

Conference Call

- Financial Statements Follow -





SPAR Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30 September 30 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net revenues $ 67,333 $ 69,832 $ 197,649 $ 196,626 Related party - cost of revenues 1,628 2,535 4,807 7,201 Cost of revenues 52,332 54,457 152,235 151,806 Gross profit 13,373 12,840 40,607 37,619 Selling, general and administrative expense 11,284 10,614 32,345 29,952 Depreciation and amortization 548 506 1,574 1,524 Operating income 1,541 1,720 6,688 6,143 Interest expense, net 380 270 1,248 595 Other income, net (164 ) (126 ) (347 ) (363 ) Income before income tax expense 1,325 1,576 5,787 5,911 Income tax expense 227 676 1,806 1,942 Net income 1,098 900 3,981 3,969 Net income attributable to non-controlling interest (839 ) (932 ) (2,217 ) (2,180 ) Net income (loss) attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. $ 259 $ (32 ) $ 1,764 $ 1,789 Basic income per common share attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. 0.01 (0.00 ) 0.08 0.08 Diluted income per common share attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. $ 0.01 $ (0.00 ) $ 0.08 $ 0.08 Weighted-average common shares outstanding- basic 23,237 22,227 23,201 21,873 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted 23,376 22,227 23,350 22,010









SPAR Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data) September 30, December 31, 2023 2022 Assets: Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,960 $ 9,345 Accounts receivable, net 65,650 63,714 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 6,163 7,861 Total current assets 79,773 80,920 Property and equipment, net 3,094 3,261 Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,023 969 Goodwill 1,712 1,708 Intangible assets, net 1,295 2,040 Deferred income taxes, net 3,859 3,766 Other assets 2,259 1,934 Total assets $ 94,015 $ 94,598 Liabilities and stockholders' equity: Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 10,533 $ 10,588 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 16,674 20,261 Due to affiliates 2,999 2,964 Customer incentives and deposits 1,771 2,399 Lines of credit and short-term loans 19,323 17,980 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 946 363 Total current liabilities 52,246 54,555 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 1,077 606 Long-term debt 922 1,376 Total liabilities 54,245 56,537 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Series B convertible preferred stock, $0.01 par value per share: 2,000,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022; 2,000,000 shares issued as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022; 650,000 shares and 854,753 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 7 9 Common stock, $0.01 par value per share: 47,000,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022; 23,446,444 and 23,059,138 shares issued as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively; 23,240,959 shares and 22,853,653 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 232 229 Treasury stock, at cost, 205,485 shares and 205,485 shares as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively (285 ) (285 ) Additional paid-in capital 20,928 20,708 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,871 ) (4,941 ) Retained earnings 8,471 6,707 Total stockholders' equity attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. 24,482 22,427 Non-controlling interest 15,288 15,634 Total stockholders' equity 39,770 38,061 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 94,015 $ 94,598





SPAR Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited) (In thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 3,981 $ 3,969 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities Depreciation and amortization 1,574 1,524 Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets 433 589 Bad debt expense, net of recoveries 138 35 Deferred income tax expense (benefit) (15 ) - Share-based compensation expense 217 585 Majority stockholders change in control agreement - (420 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (1,963 ) (12,283 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,635 (4,164 ) Accounts payable 409 3,708 Operating lease liabilities (433 ) (589 ) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (4,336 ) 2,884 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 1,640 (4,162 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (1,083 ) (1,237 ) Net cash used in investing activities (1,083 ) (1,237 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings under line of credit 80,151 33,151 Repayments under line of credit (79,520 ) (23,904 ) Payments to acquire noncontrolling interests (473 ) - Distribution to noncontrolling investors (1,674 ) - Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (1,516 ) 9,247 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash (426 ) (5,200 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1,385 ) (1,352 ) Cash, cash equivalents at beginning of period 9,345 13,473 Cash, cash equivalents at end of period $ 7,960 $ 12,121





SPAR Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Segment Information (unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net Revenues: Americas $ 53,796 $ 53,738 $ 154,457 $ 149,992 APAC 5,674 7,147 17,432 19,351 EMEA 7,863 8,947 25,760 27,283 Total net revenues $ 67,333 $ 69,832 $ 197,649 $ 196,626 Operating income: Americas $ 1,328 $ 1,441 $ 5,894 $ 5,862 APAC (218 ) (341 ) (510 ) (1,491 ) EMEA 431 620 1,304 1,772 Total operating income $ 1,541 $ 1,720 $ 6,688 $ 6,143





Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP net income attributable to SPAR Group and related per share amounts represents net income attributable to SPAR Group adjusted for the removal of a one-time positive adjustment. Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before, as applicable from time to time, (i) interest expense, net, (ii) provision (benefit) for income taxes, (iii) depreciation and amortization of long-lived assets, (iv) share based compensation expense, (v) review of strategic alternatives, (vi) nonrecurring legal settlement costs and associated legal expenses unrelated to the Company's core operations. These metrics are supplemental measures of our operating performance that are neither required by, nor presented in accordance with, GAAP. These measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP as an indicator of our operating performance. We present Adjusted net income attributable to SPAR Group and per share amounts, and Adjusted EBITDA because management uses these measures as key performance indicators, and we believe that securities analysts, investors and others use these measures to evaluate companies in our industry. Our calculation of these measures may not be comparable to similarly named measures reported by other companies. The following tables present a reconciliation of net income, the most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, to these measures for the periods presented:

SPAR Group, Inc. Net income attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. to Adjusted Net income attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. Reconciliation Diluted income per common share attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. to Adjusted Diluted income per common share attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. Reconciliation (In thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net Income attributable to SPAR Group Inc. $ 259 $ (32 ) $ 1,764 $ 1,789 Add-back Adjusted EBIDTA (net of taxes) 311 244 755 175 Adjusted Net income attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. $ 570 $ 212 $ 2,520 $ 1,964 Diluted income per common share attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. $ 0.01 $ - $ 0.08 $ 0.08 Add-back Adjusted EBIDTA per common share (net of taxes) 0.01 0.01 0.03 0.01 Adjusted Diluted income per common share attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. $ 0.02 $ 0.01 $ 0.11 $ 0.09









SPAR Group, Inc. Net Income to Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. Reconciliation Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Consolidated Net Income $ 1,098 $ 900 $ 3,981 $ 3,969 Depreciation and amortization 548 506 1,574 1,524 Interest expense 380 270 1,248 595 Income Tax expense 227 676 1,806 1,942 Other income (164 ) (126 ) (347 ) (363 ) Consolidated EBITDA 2,089 2,226 8,262 7,667 Review of Strategic Alternatives 143 - 571 - Share based compensation 83 309 217 589 Legal Costs / Settlements - non recurring 140 - 140 (368 ) Restructuring costs 28 - 28 - Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA 2,483 2,535 9,218 7,888 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to non controlling interest (977 ) (1,295 ) (3,211 ) (3,035 ) Adjusted EBITDA attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. $ 1,506 $ 1,240 $ 6,007 $ 4,853

Note: We report non GAAP financial measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. See the section entitled "Statement Regarding Use of Non GAAP Financial Measures" for an explanation of non GAAP measures, and the table entitled "GAAP to Non GAAP Reconciliation" for a reconciliation of GAAP to non GAAP measures.