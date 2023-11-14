Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.: Lincoln Electric Appoints J. Ashley Hall as Senior Vice President, Global Procurement

CLEVELAND, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: LECO) ("Company"), announced today that J. Ashley Hall has joined the Company to serve as Senior Vice President, Global Procurement, effective immediately. In this new role, Hall will oversee global procurement as a member of the executive leadership team and will report to Steven B. Hedlund, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, who will be promoted to the position of Chief Executive Officer beginning January 1, 2024.



"I am pleased to welcome Ash to the team, and I am confident his leadership experience and track record of advancing efficient procurement, supplier performance and operational excellence will lend tremendous value to our strategic initiatives," stated Steven B. Hedlund, EVP, Chief Operating Officer.

Hall has extensive experience over a 25-year career in global supply chain roles establishing and optimizing effective global procurement operations and supplier relationships in multinational companies. He most recently served as Vice President, Global Supply Chain for Mercury Systems, a technology company serving defense and aerospace from 2019 to 2023, where he established a global strategic sourcing function and generated substantial efficiencies in the operation. He was formerly Chief Procurement Officer for Meggitt, a manufacturer of supplies and sub-systems for the defense and aerospace markets and held global supply chain roles at Danaher and Intel. He earned a bachelor's degree with honors and a Master of Business Administration at Brigham Young University.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric is the world leader in the engineering, design, and manufacturing of advanced arc welding solutions, automated joining, assembly and cutting systems, plasma and oxy-fuel cutting equipment, and has a leading global position in brazing and soldering alloys. Lincoln is recognized as the Welding Expert for its leading materials science, software development, automation engineering, and application expertise, which advance customers' fabrication capabilities to help them build a better world. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Lincoln has 71 manufacturing locations in 20 countries and a worldwide network of distributors and sales offices serving customers in over 160 countries. For more information about Lincoln Electric and its products and services, visit the Company's website at

https://www.lincolnelectric.com.