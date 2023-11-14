Healthier Choices Management Corp. Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Record Sales of $12.7 million for the Third Quarter; 120% Year-Over-Year Growth

Record Gross Margin of $4.6 million for the Quarter; 149% Year-Over-Year Growth

HOLLYWOOD, FL, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthier Choices Management Corp. (OTC Pink: HCMC) today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Third Quarter 2023 Results and Recent Highlights:

Net sales from operations for the three-month period ended September 30, 2023, amounted to $12.7 million, compared to $5.8 million, an approximately $6.9 million and 120% increase versus the same period in 2022.

Gross margin from operations increased by approximately $2.8 million for the three-month period ended September 30, 2023, amounting to $4.6 million, compared to $1.9 million for the same period in 2022, a 149% year-over-year increase.

Adjusted EBITDA (Loss) for the three-month period ended September 30, 2023, amounted to approximately ($1.9) million which was flat versus for the same period last year. It should be noted that over $0.5 million in non-recurring expenses were incurred during the three-month period ended September 30, 2023.

Nine-Months 2023 Results and Recent Highlights

Net sales from operations for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2023, amounted to a record $39.8 million, compared to $17.0 million, an approximately $22.9 million increase and a record 135% increase versus the same period in 2022.



Gross margin from operations increased by approximately $8.5 million for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2023, amounting to a record $14.6 million, compared to $6.2 million for the same period in 2022, a 137% year-over-year increase.

Adjusted EBITDA (Loss) for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2023, amounted to approximately ($5.1) million versus ($4.2) million for the same period last year. It should be noted that over $1.3 million in non-recurring expenses were incurred during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2023.



Jeffrey Holman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of HCMC, said, "We are pleased with our third quarter results; we believe our long-term sales growth strategy is fast achieving traction as evidenced by the positive sales performance."

Mr. Holman concluded, "We continue investing strategically in our natural foods' grocery business, as evidenced by our latest acquisition of Ellwood Thompson which was completed in October. We remain disciplined in our cost management, and our team has stayed focused on achieving profitability for the business."

Results of Operations

The following table sets forth our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations for the three and nine-months ended September 30, 2023, and 2022:

HEALTHIER CHOICES MANAGEMENT CORP. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Total sales, net $ 12,704,600 $ 5,776,730 $ 39,839,241 $ 16,957,343 Total cost of sales 8,061,966 3,909,554 25,200,532 10,786,780 GROSS PROFIT 4,642,634 1,867,176 14,638,709 6,170,563 Total operating expenses 8,033,795 3,985,377 23,192,575 11,012,070 LOSS FROM OPERATIONS (3,391,161 ) (2,118,201 ) (8,553,866 ) (4,841,507 ) Total other income (expense), net 400,172 43,215 1,002,821 103,091 NET LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $ (2,990,989 ) $ (2,074,986 ) $ (7,551,045 ) $ (4,738,416 )

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Adjusted EBITDA Loss from operations $ (3,391,161 ) $ (2,118,201 ) $ (8,553,866 ) $ (4,841,507 ) Depreciation and amortization 367,911 230,084 1,115,397 652,162 Stock compensation 1,126,750 - 2,303,500 - Adjusted EBITDA $ (1,896,500 ) $ (1,888,117 ) $ (5,134,969 ) $ (4,189,345 )





Consolidated Balance Sheets:

The following table sets forth our condensed consolidated balance sheets for the periods ended September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022:

HEALTHIER CHOICES MANAGEMENT CORP. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,137,833 $ 22,911,892 Other current assets 6,460,157 7,396,588 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 13,597,990 30,308,480 Other assets 23,500,361 24,946,550 TOTAL ASSETS $ 37,098,351 $ 55,255,030 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Other current liabilities $ 9,286,447 $ 9,907,366 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 9,286,447 9,907,366 Other liabilities 9,454,278 10,419,565 TOTAL LIABILITIES 18,740,725 20,326,931 TOTAL CONVERTIBLE STOCKS AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 18,357,626 34,928,099 TOTAL LIABILITIES, CONVERTIBLE STOCK, AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 37,098,351 $ 55,255,030





Non-GAAP - Financial Measure

The following discussion and analysis contain a non-GAAP financial measure. A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's performance, financial position, or cash flows that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally included or excluded in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed as supplemental to, and should not be considered as alternative to, net income, operating income, and cash flow from operating activities, liquidity, or any other financial measures. Non-GAAP financial measures may not be indicative of the historical operating results of the Company, nor are they intended to be predictive of potential future financial results. Investors should not consider non-GAAP financial measures in isolation or as substitutes for performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Management believes stockholders benefit from referring to the Adjusted EBITDA in planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods. Management uses this non-GAAP financial measure in evaluating its financial and operational decision making and as a means of evaluating period to period comparison.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net loss from operations adjusted for non-cash charges from depreciation and amortization and stock compensation. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA is an important measure of our operating performance because it allows management, investor, and analysts to evaluate and assess our core operating results from period to period after removing the impact of significant non-cash charges that effect comparability between reporting periods. Our management recognizes that Adjusted EBITDA has inherent limitations because of the excluded items.

We have included a reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measure to loss from operations as calculated in accordance with GAAP. We believe that providing the non-GAAP financial measure, together with the reconciliation to GAAP, helps investors make comparisons between the Company and other companies. In making any comparisons to other companies, investors need to be aware that companies use different non-GAAP measures to evaluate their financial performance. Investors should pay close attention to specific definition being used and to the reconciliation between such measures and the corresponding GAAP measure provided by each company under applicable rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Healthier Choices Management Corp.

Healthier Choices Management Corp. (www.healthiercmc.com) is a holding company focused on providing consumers with healthier daily choices with respect to nutrition and other lifestyle alternatives.

Through its wholly owned subsidiary HCMC Intellectual Property Holdings, LLC, the Company manages and intends to expand its intellectual property portfolio.

Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Healthy Choice Markets, Inc., Healthy Choice Markets 2, LLC, and Healthy Choice Markets 3, LLC, Healthy Choice Markets IV, LLC, Healthy Choice Markets V, LLC, respectively, the Company operates:

? Ada's Natural Market, a natural and organic grocery store offering fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, health & beauty products and natural household items (www.Adasmarket.com) ? Paradise Health & Nutrition's three stores that likewise offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins, and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, health & beauty products and natural household items (www.ParadiseHealthDirect.com) ? Mother Earth's Storehouse, a two-store organic and health food and vitamin chain in New York's Hudson Valley, which has been in existence for over 40 years (www.MotherEarthStorehouse.com) ? Greens Natural Foods' eight stores in New York and New Jersey, offering a selection of 100% organic produce and all-natural, non-GMO groceries and bulk foods; a wide selection of local products; an organic juice and smoothie bar; a fresh foods department, which offers fresh and healthy "grab & go" foods; a full selection of vitamins & supplements; as well as health and beauty products. ( www.Greensnaturalfoods.com ). ? Ellwood Thompson's, an organic and natural health food and vitamin store located in Richmond, Virginia. Ellwood Thompson's has served the Carytown community for the past 35 years, focusing on a commitment to local vendors, products and services.



Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Healthy Choice Wellness, LLC, the Company (1) operates: Healthy Choice Wellness Center in Kingston, NY and (2) has a licensing agreement for a Healthy Choice Wellness Center located at the Casbah Spa and Salon in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Healthy U Wholesale, the Company sells vitamins and supplements, as well as health, beauty and personal care products on its website www.TheVitaminStore.com.

Additionally, the Company markets its patented Q-Unit and Q-Cup® technology. Information on these products and the technology is available on the Company's website at www.theQcup.com.

Forward Looking Statements.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of that term in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934). Additional written or oral forward-looking statements may be made by the Company from time to time in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) or otherwise. Statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are based on management's estimates, assumptions and projections and are not guarantees of future performance. The Company assumes no obligation to update these statements. Forward looking statements may include, but are not limited to, projections or estimates of revenue, income, or loss, exit costs, cash flow needs and capital expenditures, statements regarding future operations, expansion or restructuring plans, including our recent exit from, and winding down of our wholesale distribution operations. In addition, when used in this release, the words "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," and "plans" and variations thereof and similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements.

Factors that may affect our future results of operations and financial condition include, but are not limited to, fluctuations in demand for our products, the introduction of new products, our ability to maintain customer and strategic business relationships, the impact of competitive products and pricing, growth in targeted markets, the adequacy of our liquidity and financial strength to support its growth, and other information that may be detailed from time-to-time in our filings with the SEC.

Contact Information:

Healthier Choices Management Corp.

3800 North 28TH Way, #1 Hollywood, FL 33020

305-600-5004

Email: ir@hcmc1.com