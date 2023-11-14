Matterport Inc: Matterport & Belden Enter Global Alliance to Digitize Built Environments For Networking and Connectivity

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR), the leading 3D digital twin platform for the built world, and Belden Inc. (NYSE: BDC), a leading global supplier of network infrastructure and digitization solutions, have announced a new partnership intended to deliver 3D digital twin-powered connectivity solutions for facilities management across industrial automation, smart buildings, broadband and more.



According to research from McKinsey, 70 percent of C-suite technology executives at large enterprises are exploring and investing in digital twins.1 As industrial leaders embrace the benefits of digitizing physical systems and real-world assets, the combined expertise of Belden's network solutions and Matterport's 3D Digital Twin Platform for facilities management will enable businesses around the world to support their Connected Worker initiatives with tools to more effectively manage their physical environments across asset performance, production monitoring and sustainable manufacturing.2

Matterport digitizes roughly one billion square feet of physical space per month in photorealistic 3D. This has enabled organizations around the world to remotely operate physical facilities more cost efficiently, while reducing strain on the planet. As of the company's latest ESG report, Matterport has helped its customers avoid an estimated 374,312 tons of CO2 from being emitted through reduced business travel.3

Through this agreement, Matterport will become a part of Belden's edge-to-cloud solution stack, bringing the visualization, spatial data and developer tools of Matterport's 3D digital twins to Belden's secure data acquisition, transmission, orchestration and management services. With both companies a part of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network, Matterport and Belden will also work closely with the leading cloud provider to deliver new solutions that support customers throughout their operational transformation efforts.

"Belden's Partner Alliance Ecosystem Program was created with the goal of identifying technologies and services that add unique value to Belden's customers," said Anne Vondrak, Senior Director, Ecosystem Partner Programs at Belden. "With Matterport's immersive digital twins, Belden customers will have even greater visibility into their networking environments to manage them more sustainably and securely- from wherever they are."

"While Matterport has spent the last decade digitizing the built world, Belden has spent over a century building the infrastructure that connects people and businesses around the world today," said Jay Remley, Chief Revenue Officer, Matterport. "As organizations shift toward cloud-based facilities management, Belden and Matterport's combined technologies will streamline the connection between workers and their equipment, improving the health, safety and efficiency of manufacturing workforces."

Learn more about how Matterport and Belden can support your facilities management and network infrastructure needs: https://matterport.com/belden-contact

About Matterport

Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR) is leading the digital transformation of the built world. Our groundbreaking spatial data platform turns buildings into data to make nearly every space more valuable and accessible. Millions of buildings in more than 177 countries have been transformed into immersive Matterport digital twins to improve every part of the building lifecycle from planning, construction, and operations to documentation, appraisal and marketing. Learn more at matterport.com and browse a gallery of digital twins.

©2023 Matterport, Inc. All rights reserved. Matterport is a registered trademark and the Matterport logo is a trademark of Matterport, Inc. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

About Belden

Belden Inc. delivers the infrastructure that makes the digital journey simpler, smarter and secure. We're moving beyond connectivity-from what we make to what we make possible through a performance-driven portfolio, forward-thinking expertise and purpose-built solutions. With a legacy of quality and reliability spanning 120-plus years, we have a strong foundation to continue building the future. We are headquartered in St. Louis and have manufacturing capabilities in North America, Europe, Asia and Africa. For more information, visit us at www.belden.com; follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and X/Twitter.

Belden and the Belden logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Belden Inc. or its affiliated companies in the United States and other jurisdictions. Belden and other parties may also have trademark rights in other terms used herein.

