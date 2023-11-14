LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oblong, Inc. (Nasdaq: OBLG) ("Oblong" or the "Company"), a burgeoning player in the technology sector, is pleased to announce significant strategic shifts and a reinforced commitment to sustainable growth. Over the past year, we believe the Company has diligently optimized its operations, enhanced efficiency, and streamlined expenditures to position itself as a lean and agile innovator in the tech landscape.

With a series of decisive cost-reduction measures, we believe Oblong has successfully rationalized its cost structure. This disciplined approach to financial management has resulted in a more robust and focused operation, ensuring that resources are aligned with the company's core mission to deliver innovative technology solutions.

In a pivotal move six months ago, Oblong raised $6.0 million in funding that we believe has fortified its balance sheet, providing the company with ample liquidity and a clear runway through mid-2025. This strategic financing underscores the confidence of our investors in Oblong's vision and the long-term strategy. At a time when the private markets are witnessing a comprehensive valuation reset, Oblong has proactively embarked on a journey to identify and forge partnerships with select early-stage technology companies. Our goal is to collaborate with innovative ventures that have not only crafted minimum viable products but have also demonstrated genuine market traction and hold the promise of considerable market opportunities.

"Oblong's strategy is rooted in a commitment to transformation and innovation," said Peter Holst, CEO of Oblong. "By tightening our operational focus and securing financing that significantly extends our financial horizon, we believe we are well-positioned to capitalize on the unique opportunities that the current market recalibration presents. Our aim is to invest in and nurture groundbreaking technologies that can redefine the marketplace."

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

As of September 30, 2023, the Company had $6.8 million of cash and no debt.

Total revenue was $0.9 million for the third quarter of 2023 versus $1.2 million for the third quarter of 2022.

Net loss of $0.9 million for the third quarter of 2023, compared to a net loss of $7.2 million for the third quarter of 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA ("AEBITDA") loss of $0.8 million for the third quarter of 2023, compared to an AEBITDA loss of $1.4 million for the third quarter of 2022. AEBITDA loss is a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Non-GAAP Financial Information" below for additional information regarding this non-GAAP financial measure, and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation" for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to net loss.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

Adjusted EBITDA ("AEBITDA") loss, a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as net loss before depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation and expense, impairment charges, casualty loss, severance, income tax expense, and interest and other (income) expense, net. AEBITDA loss is not intended to replace operating loss, net loss, cash flow or other measures of financial performance reported in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Rather, AEBITDA loss is an important measure used by management to assess the operating performance of the Company and to compare such performance between periods. AEBITDA loss as defined here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies due to differences in accounting policies. Therefore, AEBITDA loss should be considered in conjunction with net loss and other performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, such as operating loss or cash flow used in operating activities, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP measures, such as net loss, operating loss or any other GAAP measure of liquidity or financial performance. A GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of net loss to AEBITDA loss is shown under "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation" later in this release.

OBLONG, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS ($ in thousands) September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS (Unaudited) Current assets: Cash $ 6,766 $ 3,085 Accounts receivable, net 157 415 Inventory, net 324 723 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 330 649 Total current assets 7,577 4,872 Property and equipment, net - 3 Intangibles, net 345 604 Right-of-use assets, net 41 142 Other assets 16 40 Total assets $ 7,979 $ 5,661 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable 106 184 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 974 1,074 Current portion of deferred revenue 157 436 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 43 219 Total current liabilities 1,280 1,913 Long-term liabilities: Deferred revenue, net of current portion 38 114 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion - 17 Total long-term liabilities 38 131 Total liabilities 1,318 2,044 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock Series F, convertible; $.0001 par value; $5,263,100 stated value; 42,000 shares authorized, 5,146 and zero shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively - - Common stock, $.0001 par value; 150,000,000 shares authorized; 4,294,455 shares issued and 4,286,902 shares outstanding at September 30, 2023 and 2,070,861 shares issued and 2,063,308 shares outstanding December 31, 2022 - - Treasury stock, 7,553 shares of common stock (181 ) (181 ) Additional paid-in capital 233,852 227,645 Accumulated deficit (227,010 ) (223,847 ) Total stockholders' equity 6,661 3,617 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity 7,979 5,661

OBLONG, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS ($ in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 872 $ 1,185 2,866 4,050 Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization and casualty loss) 648 841 2,244 2,800 Gross profit 224 344 622 1,250 Operating expenses (gains): Research and development 5 232 16 1,634 Sales and marketing 81 282 241 1,161 General and administrative 977 1,229 3,723 4,104 Impairment charges - 5,169 2 12,715 Casualty loss (gain), net of insurance proceeds - - (400 ) 533 Depreciation and amortization 86 592 259 1,818 Total operating expenses 1,149 7,504 3,841 21,965 Loss from operations (925 ) (7,160 ) (3,219 ) (20,715 ) Interest and other (income) expense, net (30 ) (5 ) (94 ) 1 Loss before income taxes (895 ) (7,155 ) (3,125 ) (20,716 ) Income tax (benefit) expense - (3 ) 38 8 Net loss $ (895 ) $ (7,152 ) (3,163 ) (20,724 )

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation: Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net loss $ (895 ) $ (7,152 ) $ (3,163 ) $ (20,724 ) Depreciation and amortization 86 592 259 1,818 Interest and other expense (income), net (30 ) (5 ) (94 ) 1 Income tax expense (benefit) - (3 ) 38 8 Impairment charges - 5,169 2 12,715 Severance - - - 294 Casualty loss, net of insurance proceeds - - (400 ) 533 Stock-based expense 31 31 442 30 Adjusted EBITDA Loss $ (808 ) $ (1,368 ) $ (2,916 ) $ (5,325 )

