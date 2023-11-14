ROANOKE, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ: LUNA), a global leader in advanced optical technology, today announced its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023.

"We delivered solid performance this quarter in spite of continued macroeconomic headwinds," said Scott Graeff, President and Chief Executive Officer of Luna. "We realized multiple significant wins in our Sensing business, providing further proof of the breadth of applications and abundance of opportunities for our fiber sensing solutions. We also recognized a particularly strong showing from our Communications Test business, where we saw significant increase in revenue after realizing moderate recovery from the headwinds this business faced last quarter."

Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Summary

Highlights of the financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2023 are:

Three Months Ended September 30, Change (in thousands, except share and per share data) 2023 2022 Revenue $ 30,703 $ 29,153 5 % Gross profit 17,629 16,919 4 % Gross margin 57 % 58 % Operating expense 16,477 15,441 7 % Operating income 1,152 1,478 Operating margin 4 % 5 % Other expense, net and income tax expense (691 ) (310 ) Net income from continuing operations $ 461 $ 1,168 Income from discontinued operations, net of tax of $- and $(78) - 28 Net income $ 461 $ 1,196 Earnings per diluted share (EPS) $ 0.01 $ 0.04 Adjusted EPS $ 0.07 $ 0.09 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 35,218,547 34,104,850 Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,172 $ 4,544 (8 )%

A reconciliation of Adjusted EPS and Adjusted EBITDA to the nearest comparable figures under generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") can be found in the schedules included in this release.

Revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2023 increased 5% compared to the prior-year period.

Gross margin was 57% for the three months ended September 30, 2023, compared to 58% for the three months ended September 30, 2022, driven primarily by product mix. Operating income and margin were $1.2 million and 4% of total revenue, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2023, compared to an operating income of $1.5 million and 5% of total revenue, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2022.

Net income was $0.5 million, or $0.01 per fully diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2023, compared to net income of $1.2 million, or $0.04 per fully diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2022. Adjusted EPS was $0.07 for the three months ended September 30, 2023 compared to $0.09 for the three months ended September 30, 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA was $4.2 million for three months ended September 30, 2023, compared to $4.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022.

Nine Months Ended Fiscal 2023 Financial Summary

Highlights of the financial results for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 are:

Nine Months Ended September 30, Change (in thousands, except share and per share data) 2023 2022 Revenue $ 84,912 $ 77,795 9 % Gross profit 49,467 47,162 5 % Gross margin 58 % 61 % Operating expense 50,661 50,510 - % Operating loss (1,194 ) (3,348 ) Operating margin (1 )% (4 )% Other expense, net and income tax benefit (745 ) 231 Net loss from continuing operations $ (1,939 ) $ (3,117 ) Net (loss)/income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes of $(346) and $3,205 (1,038 ) 11,543 Net (loss)/income $ (2,977 ) $ 8,426 (Loss)/earnings per diluted share (EPS) $ (0.09 ) $ 0.26 Adjusted EPS $ 0.11 $ 0.12 (8 )% Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 33,631,654 32,492,276 Adjusted EBITDA $ 7,759 $ 7,450 4 %

A reconciliation of Adjusted EPS and Adjusted EBITDA to the nearest comparable GAAP figures can be found in the schedules included in this release.

Revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 increased 9% compared to the prior-year period.

Gross profit of $49.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 increased from $47.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 primarily due to higher sales. Operating loss and margin improved to $1.2 million and 1% of total revenue, respectively, for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared to $3.3 million and 4% of total revenue, respectively, for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Net loss was $3.0 million, or $0.09 per fully diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared to a net income of $8.4 million, or $0.26 per fully diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, due to the gain on sale of Luna Labs. Adjusted EPS was $0.11 for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared to $0.12 for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA was $7.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared to $7.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Q3 and Recent Business Highlights

Named George Gomez-Quintero as Chief Financial Officer

Awarded a multi-year service contract for system deployed on the largest fiber-optic monitoring solution ever installed

Secured multiple sales of seismic monitoring DAS instruments to American seismic labs and the U.S. government

Secured $1.5M+ in new orders for DAS and DTS systems for pipeline monitoring from the largest energy company in the UAE

Renewed global supply partnership agreement for infrastructure monitoring with one of the world's largest multinational conglomerates

Successfully deployed fiber optic-sensing based traffic monitoring for the Utah Department of Transportation

2023 Full-Year Outlook

Luna is updating the 2023 revenue outlook and maintaining the adjusted EBITDA outlook:

Total revenue of $120 million to $125 million for the full year 2023

Adjusted EBITDA of $14 million to $18 million for the full year 2023

Luna is not providing an outlook for net income, which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure to Adjusted EBITDA, because changes in the items that Luna excludes from net income to calculate Adjusted EBITDA, such as share-based compensation, tax expense, and significant non-recurring charges, among other things, can be dependent on future events that are less capable of being controlled or reliably predicted by management and are not part of Luna's routine operating activities.

The outlook above does not include any future acquisitions, divestitures, or unanticipated events.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In evaluating the operating performance of its business, Luna's management considers Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS, which are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS exclude certain charges and income that are required by GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS provide useful information to both management and investors by excluding the effect of certain non-cash expenses and items that Luna believes may not be indicative of its operating performance, because either they are unusual and Luna does not expect them to recur in the ordinary course of its business, or they are unrelated to the ongoing operation of the business in the ordinary course.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS have been reconciled to the nearest GAAP measure in the table following the financial statements attached to this press release.

Conference Call Information

About Luna

Luna Innovations Incorporated (www.lunainc.com) is a leader in optical technology, providing unique capabilities in high-performance, fiber optic-based, test products for the telecommunications industry and distributed fiber optic-based sensing for a multitude of industries. Luna's business model is designed to accelerate the process of bringing new and innovative technologies to market.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements in this release that are not historical facts constitute "forward-looking statements" made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements include Luna's expectations regarding its projected full year 2023 financial results and outlook, and the Company's ability to secure additional significant wins. Management cautions the reader that these forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to a number of both known and unknown risks and uncertainties, and actual results, performance, and/or achievements of Luna may differ materially from the future results, performance, and/or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors. These factors include, without limitation, failure of demand for Luna's products and services to meet expectations, failure of target market to grow and expand, technological and strategic challenges, uncertainties related to the macroeconomic conditions and those risks and uncertainties set forth in Luna's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, and Luna's other periodic reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Such filings are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on Luna's website at www.lunainc.com. The statements made in this release are based on information available to Luna as of the date of this release and Luna undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

Luna Innovations Incorporated

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share data) September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,028 $ 6,024 Accounts receivable, net 39,304 33,249 Contract assets 7,324 7,691 Inventory 43,318 36,582 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,207 4,328 Total current assets 100,181 87,874 Property and equipment, net 4,892 4,893 Intangible assets, net 16,143 18,750 Goodwill 26,896 26,927 Operating lease right-of-use assets 7,999 4,661 Other non-current assets 3,338 3,255 Deferred tax asset 5,645 4,647 Total assets $ 165,094 $ 151,007 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Liabilities: Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt obligations $ 3,000 $ 2,500 Accounts payable 10,617 8,109 Accrued and other current liabilities 14,705 16,694 Contract liabilities 4,619 4,089 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 2,069 2,239 Total current liabilities 35,010 33,631 Long-term debt obligations, net of current portion 28,887 20,726 Long-term portion of operating lease liabilities 6,178 2,804 Other long-term liabilities 407 444 Total liabilities 70,482 57,605 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Common stock, par value $0.001, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 35,781,127 and 34,901,954 shares issued, 33,943,453 and 33,105,080 shares outstanding at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 36 35 Treasury stock at cost, 1,837,674 and 1,796,862 shares at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively (6,043 ) (5,607 ) Additional paid-in capital 109,634 104,893 Accumulated deficit (5,273 ) (2,296 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,742 ) (3,623 ) Total stockholders' equity 94,612 93,402 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 165,094 $ 151,007

Luna Innovations Incorporated

Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 30,703 $ 29,153 $ 84,912 $ 77,795 Cost of revenue 13,074 12,234 35,445 30,633 Gross profit 17,629 16,919 49,467 47,162 Operating expense: Selling, general and administrative 12,829 11,678 39,565 39,733 Research, development and engineering 2,719 2,776 8,257 7,983 Amortization of intangible assets 929 987 2,839 2,794 Total operating expense 16,477 15,441 50,661 50,510 Operating income/(loss) 1,152 1,478 (1,194 ) (3,348 ) Other income/(expense): Other income 115 73 98 146 Interest expense, net (613 ) (218 ) (1,566 ) (442 ) Total other expense, net (498 ) (145 ) (1,468 ) (296 ) Income/(loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 654 1,333 (2,662 ) (3,644 ) Income tax expense/(benefit) 193 165 (723 ) (527 ) Net income/(loss) from continuing operations 461 1,168 (1,939 ) (3,117 ) Income/(loss) from discontinued operations, net of income tax expense/(benefit) of $-, $(78), $(346), and $3,205. - 28 (1,038 ) 622 Gain on sale of discontinued operations, net of tax of $3,117 - - - 10,921 Net income/(loss) from discontinued operations - 28 (1,038 ) 11,543 Net income/(loss) $ 461 $ 1,196 $ (2,977 ) $ 8,426 Net income/(loss) per share from continuing operations: Basic $ 0.01 $ 0.04 $ (0.06 ) $ (0.10 ) Diluted $ 0.01 $ 0.03 $ (0.06 ) $ (0.10 ) Net income/(loss) per share from discontinued operations: Basic $ - $ - $ (0.03 ) $ 0.36 Diluted $ - $ - $ (0.03 ) $ 0.36 Net income/(loss) per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ 0.01 $ 0.04 $ (0.09 ) $ 0.26 Diluted $ 0.01 $ 0.04 $ (0.09 ) $ 0.26 Weighted average shares: Basic 33,917,700 32,800,690 33,631,654 32,492,276 Diluted 35,218,547 34,104,850 33,631,654 32,492,276

Luna Innovations Incorporated

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

(in thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Cash flows used in by operating activities Net (loss)/income $ (2,977 ) $ 8,426 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss)/income to net cash used in operating activities Depreciation and amortization 4,092 3,993 Share-based compensation 3,219 3,204 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 281 - Gain on sale of discontinued operations, net of tax - (10,921 ) Deferred taxes (998 ) (3,374 ) Change in assets and liabilities Accounts receivable (6,095 ) (6,166 ) Contract assets 1,145 (2,739 ) Inventory (6,520 ) (6,662 ) Other current assets 202 2,093 Other non-current assets (121 ) 599 Accounts payable and accrued and other current liabilities (479 ) 5,824 Contract liabilities 111 2,425 Other non-current liabilities - 13 Net cash used in operating activities (8,140 ) (3,285 ) Cash flows used in investing activities Acquisition of property and equipment (1,750 ) (2,313 ) Acquisition of intangible property (95 ) - Proceeds from sale of discontinued operations - 12,973 Acquisition of Luna Innovations Germany GmbH - (22,085 ) Other - 29 Net cash used in investing activities (1,845 ) (11,396 ) Cash flows provided by financing activities Payments on finance lease obligations (37 ) (36 ) Proceeds from borrowings under debt obligations 10,400 22,150 Payments of debt obligations (1,750 ) (16,275 ) Repurchase of common stock (436 ) (294 ) Proceeds from ESPP 546 521 Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 1,272 1,160 Net cash provided by financing activities 9,995 7,226 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (6 ) (1,784 ) Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 4 (9,239 ) Cash and cash equivalents-beginning of period 6,024 17,128 Cash and cash equivalents-end of period $ 6,028 $ 7,889

Luna Innovations Incorporated

Reconciliation of Net Income/(Loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

(in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income/(loss) $ 461 $ 1,196 $ (2,977 ) $ 8,426 Net income/(loss) from discontinued operations - 28 (1,038 ) 11,543 Net income/(loss) from continuing operations 461 1,168 (1,939 ) (3,117 ) Interest expense, net 613 218 1,566 442 Income tax expense/(benefit) 193 165 (723 ) (527 ) Depreciation and amortization 1,353 1,299 4,092 3,993 EBITDA 2,620 2,850 2,996 791 Share-based compensation 1,046 1,027 3,219 3,027 Integration and transaction expense 59 184 308 2,184 Amortization of inventory step-up - 134 - 391 Other non-recurring charges (1) 447 349 1,236 1,057 Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,172 $ 4,544 $ 7,759 $ 7,450 (1) - Other non-recurring charges primarily include facility consolidation/set-up costs and one-time insurance deductible.

Luna Innovations Incorporated

Reconciliation of Net Income/(Loss) to Adjusted EPS

(in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income/(loss) $ 461 $ 1,196 $ (2,977 ) $ 8,426 Net income/(loss) from discontinued operations - 28 (1,038 ) 11,543 Net income/(loss) from continuing operations 461 1,168 (1,939 ) (3,117 ) Share-based compensation 1,046 1,027 3,219 3,027 Integration and transaction expense 59 184 308 2,184 Amortization of intangible assets 929 988 2,839 2,793 Amortization of inventory step-up - 134 - 391 Other non-recurring charges (1) 447 349 1,236 1,057 Income tax effect on adjustments (620 ) (671 ) (1,901 ) (2,363 ) Adjusted income from continuing operations $ 2,322 $ 3,179 $ 3,762 $ 3,972 Adjusted EPS $ 0.07 $ 0.09 $ 0.11 $ 0.12 Adjusted weighted average shares: Diluted 35,219 34,105 33,632 32,492 (1) - Other non-recurring charges primarily include facility consolidation/set-up costs and one-time insurance deductible.

