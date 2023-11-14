ROANOKE, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ: LUNA), a global leader in advanced optical technology, today announced its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023.
"We delivered solid performance this quarter in spite of continued macroeconomic headwinds," said Scott Graeff, President and Chief Executive Officer of Luna. "We realized multiple significant wins in our Sensing business, providing further proof of the breadth of applications and abundance of opportunities for our fiber sensing solutions. We also recognized a particularly strong showing from our Communications Test business, where we saw significant increase in revenue after realizing moderate recovery from the headwinds this business faced last quarter."
Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Summary
Highlights of the financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2023 are:
Three Months Ended September 30,
Change
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
2023
2022
Revenue
$
30,703
$
29,153
5
%
Gross profit
17,629
16,919
4
%
Gross margin
57
%
58
%
Operating expense
16,477
15,441
7
%
Operating income
1,152
1,478
Operating margin
4
%
5
%
Other expense, net and income tax expense
(691
)
(310
)
Net income from continuing operations
$
461
$
1,168
Income from discontinued operations, net of tax of $- and $(78)
-
28
Net income
$
461
$
1,196
Earnings per diluted share (EPS)
$
0.01
$
0.04
Adjusted EPS
$
0.07
$
0.09
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
35,218,547
34,104,850
Adjusted EBITDA
$
4,172
$
4,544
(8
)%
A reconciliation of Adjusted EPS and Adjusted EBITDA to the nearest comparable figures under generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") can be found in the schedules included in this release.
Revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2023 increased 5% compared to the prior-year period.
Gross margin was 57% for the three months ended September 30, 2023, compared to 58% for the three months ended September 30, 2022, driven primarily by product mix. Operating income and margin were $1.2 million and 4% of total revenue, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2023, compared to an operating income of $1.5 million and 5% of total revenue, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2022.
Net income was $0.5 million, or $0.01 per fully diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2023, compared to net income of $1.2 million, or $0.04 per fully diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2022. Adjusted EPS was $0.07 for the three months ended September 30, 2023 compared to $0.09 for the three months ended September 30, 2022.
Adjusted EBITDA was $4.2 million for three months ended September 30, 2023, compared to $4.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022.
Nine Months Ended Fiscal 2023 Financial Summary
Highlights of the financial results for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 are:
Nine Months Ended September 30,
Change
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
2023
2022
Revenue
$
84,912
$
77,795
9
%
Gross profit
49,467
47,162
5
%
Gross margin
58
%
61
%
Operating expense
50,661
50,510
-
%
Operating loss
(1,194
)
(3,348
)
Operating margin
(1
)%
(4
)%
Other expense, net and income tax benefit
(745
)
231
Net loss from continuing operations
$
(1,939
)
$
(3,117
)
Net (loss)/income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes of $(346) and $3,205
(1,038
)
11,543
Net (loss)/income
$
(2,977
)
$
8,426
(Loss)/earnings per diluted share (EPS)
$
(0.09
)
$
0.26
Adjusted EPS
$
0.11
$
0.12
(8
)%
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
33,631,654
32,492,276
Adjusted EBITDA
$
7,759
$
7,450
4
%
A reconciliation of Adjusted EPS and Adjusted EBITDA to the nearest comparable GAAP figures can be found in the schedules included in this release.
Revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 increased 9% compared to the prior-year period.
Gross profit of $49.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 increased from $47.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 primarily due to higher sales. Operating loss and margin improved to $1.2 million and 1% of total revenue, respectively, for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared to $3.3 million and 4% of total revenue, respectively, for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.
Net loss was $3.0 million, or $0.09 per fully diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared to a net income of $8.4 million, or $0.26 per fully diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, due to the gain on sale of Luna Labs. Adjusted EPS was $0.11 for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared to $0.12 for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.
Adjusted EBITDA was $7.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared to $7.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.
Q3 and Recent Business Highlights
- Named George Gomez-Quintero as Chief Financial Officer
- Awarded a multi-year service contract for system deployed on the largest fiber-optic monitoring solution ever installed
- Secured multiple sales of seismic monitoring DAS instruments to American seismic labs and the U.S. government
- Secured $1.5M+ in new orders for DAS and DTS systems for pipeline monitoring from the largest energy company in the UAE
- Renewed global supply partnership agreement for infrastructure monitoring with one of the world's largest multinational conglomerates
- Successfully deployed fiber optic-sensing based traffic monitoring for the Utah Department of Transportation
2023 Full-Year Outlook
Luna is updating the 2023 revenue outlook and maintaining the adjusted EBITDA outlook:
- Total revenue of $120 million to $125 million for the full year 2023
- Adjusted EBITDA of $14 million to $18 million for the full year 2023
Luna is not providing an outlook for net income, which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure to Adjusted EBITDA, because changes in the items that Luna excludes from net income to calculate Adjusted EBITDA, such as share-based compensation, tax expense, and significant non-recurring charges, among other things, can be dependent on future events that are less capable of being controlled or reliably predicted by management and are not part of Luna's routine operating activities.
The outlook above does not include any future acquisitions, divestitures, or unanticipated events.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In evaluating the operating performance of its business, Luna's management considers Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS, which are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS exclude certain charges and income that are required by GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS provide useful information to both management and investors by excluding the effect of certain non-cash expenses and items that Luna believes may not be indicative of its operating performance, because either they are unusual and Luna does not expect them to recur in the ordinary course of its business, or they are unrelated to the ongoing operation of the business in the ordinary course.
Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS have been reconciled to the nearest GAAP measure in the table following the financial statements attached to this press release.
Conference Call Information
As previously announced, Luna will conduct an investor conference call at 8:30 am (ET) today, November 14, 2023, to discuss its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023. The investor conference call will be available via live webcast on the Luna website at www.lunainc.com under the tab "Investor Relations." To participate by telephone, the domestic dial-in number is 1.800.715.9871 .and the international dial-in number is.1.646.307.1963. Participants should ask to join the Luna Innovations Incorporated conference call, conference ID 6862329, and are advised to dial in at least fifteen minutes prior to the call. A replay of the conference call will be available on the company's website under "Webcasts and Presentations" for 30 days following the conference call.
About Luna
Luna Innovations Incorporated (www.lunainc.com) is a leader in optical technology, providing unique capabilities in high-performance, fiber optic-based, test products for the telecommunications industry and distributed fiber optic-based sensing for a multitude of industries. Luna's business model is designed to accelerate the process of bringing new and innovative technologies to market.
Forward-Looking Statements
The statements in this release that are not historical facts constitute "forward-looking statements" made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements include Luna's expectations regarding its projected full year 2023 financial results and outlook, and the Company's ability to secure additional significant wins. Management cautions the reader that these forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to a number of both known and unknown risks and uncertainties, and actual results, performance, and/or achievements of Luna may differ materially from the future results, performance, and/or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors. These factors include, without limitation, failure of demand for Luna's products and services to meet expectations, failure of target market to grow and expand, technological and strategic challenges, uncertainties related to the macroeconomic conditions and those risks and uncertainties set forth in Luna's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, and Luna's other periodic reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Such filings are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on Luna's website at www.lunainc.com. The statements made in this release are based on information available to Luna as of the date of this release and Luna undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this release.
Luna Innovations Incorporated
September 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
(unaudited)
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
6,028
$
6,024
Accounts receivable, net
39,304
33,249
Contract assets
7,324
7,691
Inventory
43,318
36,582
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
4,207
4,328
Total current assets
100,181
87,874
Property and equipment, net
4,892
4,893
Intangible assets, net
16,143
18,750
Goodwill
26,896
26,927
Operating lease right-of-use assets
7,999
4,661
Other non-current assets
3,338
3,255
Deferred tax asset
5,645
4,647
Total assets
$
165,094
$
151,007
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
Liabilities:
Current liabilities:
Current portion of long-term debt obligations
$
3,000
$
2,500
Accounts payable
10,617
8,109
Accrued and other current liabilities
14,705
16,694
Contract liabilities
4,619
4,089
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
2,069
2,239
Total current liabilities
35,010
33,631
Long-term debt obligations, net of current portion
28,887
20,726
Long-term portion of operating lease liabilities
6,178
2,804
Other long-term liabilities
407
444
Total liabilities
70,482
57,605
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock, par value $0.001, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 35,781,127 and 34,901,954 shares issued, 33,943,453 and 33,105,080 shares outstanding at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively
36
35
Treasury stock at cost, 1,837,674 and 1,796,862 shares at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively
(6,043
)
(5,607
)
Additional paid-in capital
109,634
104,893
Accumulated deficit
(5,273
)
(2,296
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(3,742
)
(3,623
)
Total stockholders' equity
94,612
93,402
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
165,094
$
151,007
Luna Innovations Incorporated
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Revenue
$
30,703
$
29,153
$
84,912
$
77,795
Cost of revenue
13,074
12,234
35,445
30,633
Gross profit
17,629
16,919
49,467
47,162
Operating expense:
Selling, general and administrative
12,829
11,678
39,565
39,733
Research, development and engineering
2,719
2,776
8,257
7,983
Amortization of intangible assets
929
987
2,839
2,794
Total operating expense
16,477
15,441
50,661
50,510
Operating income/(loss)
1,152
1,478
(1,194
)
(3,348
)
Other income/(expense):
Other income
115
73
98
146
Interest expense, net
(613
)
(218
)
(1,566
)
(442
)
Total other expense, net
(498
)
(145
)
(1,468
)
(296
)
Income/(loss) from continuing operations before income taxes
654
1,333
(2,662
)
(3,644
)
Income tax expense/(benefit)
193
165
(723
)
(527
)
Net income/(loss) from continuing operations
461
1,168
(1,939
)
(3,117
)
Income/(loss) from discontinued operations, net of income tax expense/(benefit) of $-, $(78), $(346), and $3,205.
-
28
(1,038
)
622
Gain on sale of discontinued operations, net of tax of $3,117
-
-
-
10,921
Net income/(loss) from discontinued operations
-
28
(1,038
)
11,543
Net income/(loss)
$
461
$
1,196
$
(2,977
)
$
8,426
Net income/(loss) per share from continuing operations:
Basic
$
0.01
$
0.04
$
(0.06
)
$
(0.10
)
Diluted
$
0.01
$
0.03
$
(0.06
)
$
(0.10
)
Net income/(loss) per share from discontinued operations:
Basic
$
-
$
-
$
(0.03
)
$
0.36
Diluted
$
-
$
-
$
(0.03
)
$
0.36
Net income/(loss) per share attributable to common stockholders:
Basic
$
0.01
$
0.04
$
(0.09
)
$
0.26
Diluted
$
0.01
$
0.04
$
(0.09
)
$
0.26
Weighted average shares:
Basic
33,917,700
32,800,690
33,631,654
32,492,276
Diluted
35,218,547
34,104,850
33,631,654
32,492,276
Luna Innovations Incorporated
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2023
2022
Cash flows used in by operating activities
Net (loss)/income
$
(2,977
)
$
8,426
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss)/income to net cash used in operating activities
Depreciation and amortization
4,092
3,993
Share-based compensation
3,219
3,204
Loss on disposal of property and equipment
281
-
Gain on sale of discontinued operations, net of tax
-
(10,921
)
Deferred taxes
(998
)
(3,374
)
Change in assets and liabilities
Accounts receivable
(6,095
)
(6,166
)
Contract assets
1,145
(2,739
)
Inventory
(6,520
)
(6,662
)
Other current assets
202
2,093
Other non-current assets
(121
)
599
Accounts payable and accrued and other current liabilities
(479
)
5,824
Contract liabilities
111
2,425
Other non-current liabilities
-
13
Net cash used in operating activities
(8,140
)
(3,285
)
Cash flows used in investing activities
Acquisition of property and equipment
(1,750
)
(2,313
)
Acquisition of intangible property
(95
)
-
Proceeds from sale of discontinued operations
-
12,973
Acquisition of Luna Innovations Germany GmbH
-
(22,085
)
Other
-
29
Net cash used in investing activities
(1,845
)
(11,396
)
Cash flows provided by financing activities
Payments on finance lease obligations
(37
)
(36
)
Proceeds from borrowings under debt obligations
10,400
22,150
Payments of debt obligations
(1,750
)
(16,275
)
Repurchase of common stock
(436
)
(294
)
Proceeds from ESPP
546
521
Proceeds from the exercise of stock options
1,272
1,160
Net cash provided by financing activities
9,995
7,226
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(6
)
(1,784
)
Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
4
(9,239
)
Cash and cash equivalents-beginning of period
6,024
17,128
Cash and cash equivalents-end of period
$
6,028
$
7,889
Luna Innovations Incorporated
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Net income/(loss)
$
461
$
1,196
$
(2,977
)
$
8,426
Net income/(loss) from discontinued operations
-
28
(1,038
)
11,543
Net income/(loss) from continuing operations
461
1,168
(1,939
)
(3,117
)
Interest expense, net
613
218
1,566
442
Income tax expense/(benefit)
193
165
(723
)
(527
)
Depreciation and amortization
1,353
1,299
4,092
3,993
EBITDA
2,620
2,850
2,996
791
Share-based compensation
1,046
1,027
3,219
3,027
Integration and transaction expense
59
184
308
2,184
Amortization of inventory step-up
-
134
-
391
Other non-recurring charges (1)
447
349
1,236
1,057
Adjusted EBITDA
$
4,172
$
4,544
$
7,759
$
7,450
(1) - Other non-recurring charges primarily include facility consolidation/set-up costs and one-time insurance deductible.
Luna Innovations Incorporated
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Net income/(loss)
$
461
$
1,196
$
(2,977
)
$
8,426
Net income/(loss) from discontinued operations
-
28
(1,038
)
11,543
Net income/(loss) from continuing operations
461
1,168
(1,939
)
(3,117
)
Share-based compensation
1,046
1,027
3,219
3,027
Integration and transaction expense
59
184
308
2,184
Amortization of intangible assets
929
988
2,839
2,793
Amortization of inventory step-up
-
134
-
391
Other non-recurring charges (1)
447
349
1,236
1,057
Income tax effect on adjustments
(620
)
(671
)
(1,901
)
(2,363
)
Adjusted income from continuing operations
$
2,322
$
3,179
$
3,762
$
3,972
Adjusted EPS
$
0.07
$
0.09
$
0.11
$
0.12
Adjusted weighted average shares:
Diluted
35,219
34,105
33,632
32,492
(1) - Other non-recurring charges primarily include facility consolidation/set-up costs and one-time insurance deductible.
