Dienstag, 14.11.2023
2.500% Kursgewinn verpasst? Erneut starke News bei diesem Lithium-Projekt!
WKN: A3D662 | ISIN: GB00BMX3W479 | Ticker-Symbol: 6MB0
München
14.11.23
08:06 Uhr
0,470 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
14.11.2023 | 16:34
Metro Bank Holdings PLC: Block Listing Six-Monthly Return

Block Listing Six-Monthly Return 

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (MTRO) 
Block Listing Six-Monthly Return 
14-Nov-2023 / 15:01 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
METRO BANK HOLDINGS PLC 
Legal Entity Identifier: 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN 
14 November 2023 
Name of applicant                                        Metro Bank Holdings PLC 
Name of scheme                                         Long Term Incentive 
                                                Plan - 2021 
                                                23 May 
Period of return                              From        2023   To 14 November 
                                                      2023 
 
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return              3,163,076 
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last  0 
return (if any increase has been applied for): 
                                                0 
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): 
 
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:           3,163,076 
Name of contact       Clare Gilligan 
Telephone number of contact +44 (0) 7771 379260 
Name of applicant                                       Metro Bank Holdings PLC 
Name of scheme                                         Deferred Variable Reward 
                                                Plan - 2016 
Period of return                              From        23 May  To 14 November 
                                                2023    2023 
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return             7,376,031 
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last  0 
return (if any increase has been applied for): 
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):   61,231 
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:           7,314,800 
Name of contact       Clare Gilligan 
Telephone number of contact +44 (0) 7771 379260

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank services 2.8 million customer accounts and is celebrated for its exceptional customer experience. It remains one of the highest rated high street banks for overall service quality for personal customers and the best bank for service in-store for personal and business customers, in the Competition and Markets Authority's Service Quality Survey in August 2023. Metro Bank has also been awarded "2023 Best Lender of the Year - UK" in the M&A Today, Global Awards, "Best Mortgage Provider of the Year" in 2022 MoneyAge Mortgage Awards, "Best Business Credit Card" in 2022 Moneynet Personal Finance Awards, "Best Business Credit Card 2022", Forbes Advisor, "Best Current Account for Overseas Use" by Forbes 2022 and accredited as a top ten Most Loved Workplace 2023. It was "Banking Brand of The Year" at the Moneynet Personal Finance Awards 2021 and received the Gold Award in the Armed Forces Covenant's Employer Recognition Scheme 2021.

The community bank offers retail, business, commercial and private banking services, and prides itself on giving customers the choice to bank however, whenever and wherever they choose, and supporting the customers and communities it serves. Whether that's through its network of 76 stores open seven days a week, 362 days a year; on the phone through its UK-based contact centres; or online through its internet banking or award-winning mobile app, the bank offers customers real choice.

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (registered in England and Wales with company number 14387040, registered office: One Southampton Row, London, WC1B 5HA) is the listed entity and holding company of Metro Bank PLC.

Metro Bank PLC (registered in England and Wales with company number 6419578, registered office: One Southampton Row, London, WC1B 5HA) is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. 'Metrobank' is a registered trademark of Metro Bank PLC. Eligible deposits are protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme. For further information about the Scheme refer to the FSCS website www.fscs.org.uk. All Metro Bank products are subject to status and approval.

Metro Bank is an independent UK bank - it is not affiliated with any other bank or organisation (including the METRO newspaper or its publishers) anywhere in the world. Please refer to Metro Bank using the full name.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BMX3W479 
Category Code: BLR 
TIDM:      MTRO 
LEI Code:    984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  284879 
EQS News ID:  1773279 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1773279&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 14, 2023 10:01 ET (15:01 GMT)

