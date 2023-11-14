Armor Group has acquired a 20% stake in French solar panel maker HoloSolis, marking its entry into perovskite-silicon tandem panel production, a mere week after abandoning organic solar module production.From pv magazine France France-based Armor Group said it has acquired a 20% stake in French solar module maker HoloSolis. In 2025, HoloSolis plans to open a perovskite-silicon tandem PV cell and panel factory in Hambach, France. At full capacity from 2027, the factory is expected to employ 1,700 people and produce 10 million modules per year, for a total capacity of 5 GW per year. "After the construction ...

