The Global Customer Experience (CX) Outsourced Market (2023 Edition) Analysis By Service Channel, End-User, By Region, By Country: Drivers, Trends and Forecast to 2029

The Global Customer Experience (CX) outsourcing Market is expected to generate USD 173.68 Billion by the end of 2029, up from USD 90.87 Billion in 2022. During the forecast period, 2024-2029, the Global Customer Experience (CX) Outsourced Market is expected to expand at a CAGR of ~10%.

The Global Customer Experience (CX) outsourced Market has been analyzed for the historical period of 2019-2022, the estimated year 2023 and the forecast period of 2024-2029. The report analyses the market by Americas (United States, Canada, Brazil, Rest of Americas), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Spain, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India), Middle East and Africa.

The CX outsourcing industry is experiencing significant growth, thanks in part to major companies adapting to changing requirements. In today's consumer-centric market, the demand for outsourced CX services is steadily rising, with customer experience (CX) gaining prominence in corporate strategies.

The COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the importance of a comprehensive CX and resilient contact center operation. Companies have recognized that prioritizing CX is essential to meeting customer expectations and ensuring business resilience.

Technological advancements are driving a transformation in the Customer Experience (CX) Outsourcing Market. From artificial intelligence (AI) and automation to cloud-based solutions, CX outsourcing providers are leveraging technology to redefine customer support services.

Notably, the integration of AI-powered chatbots and virtual assistants stands out as a significant development. These intelligent tools enable instant responses to customer queries, leading to improved response times and customer satisfaction. Chatbots handle routine inquiries, allowing human agents to focus on more complex interactions, enhancing efficiency and cost savings.

Technological innovations, including AI, automation, big data analytics, and cloud solutions, are reshaping how businesses approach customer support services. As CX outsourcing providers embrace these advancements, they are poised to deliver exceptional, personalized customer experiences, solidifying their role as a vital component of modern business strategies.

Scope of the Report:

The report analyses the Global Customer experience (CX) outsourcing Market by Value (USD Billion).

The report presents the analysis of Global Customer experience (CX) outsourcing Market for the historical period of 2019-2022, the estimated year 2023 and the forecast period of 2024-2029.

The report analyses the Global Customer experience (CX) outsourcing Market by service channel (Voice/Call Center Outsourced, social media/Chat/Web Outsourced, E-mail Outsourced, Other (Face-to-face, SMS/Mobile, etc.)).

The report analyses the Global Customer experience (CX) outsourcing Market by End-user (BFSI, Retail E-commerce, Travel/Hospitality Cargo, Healthcare, Other (Automotive, Energy Utilities, Media, Government, Technology, Insurance, Telecom, Video games, etc.)).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by service channel, and by end-user.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analyzed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 230 Forecast Period 2023 2029 Estimated Market Value in 2023 90.87 Billion Forecasted Market Value by 2029 173.68 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.8% Regions Covered Global

Strategic Recommendations

Handling the workforce in a B2B CX environment

Opting for an appropriate outsourcing model for B2B

Competitive Positioning

Companies' Product Positioning

Market Position Matrix

Client Concentration by Major Key Players: Customer Experience (CX) Outsourced Market

Global Customer Experience (CX) Outsourced Market: Top 10 market players Teleperformance's AI implementation experience

Market Share Analysis of Customer Experience (CX) Outsourced Screening Market

Company Profiles

Atento

Teleperformance SE

TTEC Holdings, Inc.

Startek, Inc.

Concentrix Corporation

Webhelp

Majorel

Transcom WorldWide AB

Serco

Syskes Enterprises

Industry Ecosystem Analysis

Macro-Economic Factor Assessment

Value Chain Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Model

