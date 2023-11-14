INFORMA MARKETS: ISSA Show North America to Address Cleaning and Facilities Industry Environmental Education

Sustainability Hub Sponsored by Sofidel will provide resources and discussions centered on environmental consciousness, social responsibility and governance.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2023 / ISSA Show North America, the premier event dedicated to the cleaning and facility management industry, announces Italian tissue paper manufacturer Sofidel as the official Sustainability Hub Sponsor at this year's event, taking place November 13-16 at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.

Sofidel is among the leading global companies in tissue paper production for hygienic and domestic use. The global organization is committed to limiting environmental impact to create a healthier, better future. As part of the commitment, Sofidel applies policies for the procurement of forestry raw materials, certified by third party sustainability organizations Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) and the Programme for the Endorsement of Forest Certification (PEFC), developing solutions on responsible sourcing, conservation and enhancement of forest value and restoration.

As members of the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) Climate Savers Program, Sofidel and other industry-leading corporations collaborate with the WWF to measure carbon reduction. The Climate Savers Program measures energy efficiency of products, processes and facilities, energy-saving products and transport efficiency.

Sofidel continues to receive recognition for sustainability efforts and were featured in the Leadership Band of the 2021 CDP Supplier Engagement Rating Report. The CDP is an international non-profit organization that helps companies, cities, states, regions and public authorities disclose their environmental impact. This report recognized Sofidel with an A- rating, an above-average ranking for Paper and Packaging.

ISSA Show North America's Sustainability Hub will host more than 15 sessions with crucial conversations surrounding environmental consciousness, social responsibility and governance.?Topics will include sourcing solutions, utilization of air purification and LEED v5, the newest version of the green building certification program used worldwide.

Continuing with Informa's FasterForward commitment to carbon neutrality by 2025 and aligning with the United Nation's 17 sustainable development goals, ISSA Show North America addresses environmental impact through opportunities to lessen carbon output and material waste. Initiatives include the Sustainability Committee, created in 2022, convening volunteer leaders from all facets of the industry to develop resources for members seeking improvements in sustainability.

For more information on the Sustainability Hub Schedule, visit the full schedule at issashow.com .

To learn more about sustainability at the upcoming event, please visit www.issashow.com .

For more information about ISSA Show North America, visit ?www.issashow.com .

