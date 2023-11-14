StageZero Life Sciences Ltd: StageZero Life Sciences Partners with My One Medical Source and 1,000+ Medical Access Points in the USA

Aristotle and AVRT to be offered to My One Medical Source's Customer Base

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2023 / StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd. (TSX:SZLS)(OTCQB:SZLSF) ("StageZero" or the "Company"), an integrated healthcare company with the first and only mRNA multi-cancer diagnostic for screening for multiple, key cancers from a single sample of blood - Aristotle, and an oncologist-led adjunctive treatment protocol with early data - METRICS study - showing an improvement in outcome in cancer patients, announces it is partnering with My One Medical Source ("MOMS") to offer the StageZero suite of diagnostics and treatment protocols to MOMS' national customer base.

"MOMS has over 1,000 Medical Access Points ("MAPS") across the USA and connects providers, employers and patients with clinical laboratories. It instantly establishes a national patient service center network for StageZero and CareOncology and takes our high complexity lab and makes it into 50 State local labs with all of the attendant customer base. MOMS will actively promote StageZero's diagnostic programs" said James Howard-Tripp, Chairman and CEO of StageZero. "Coupled with the CareOncology clinical group providing clinical oversight, and via telehealth, we can cater to all 50 States and actively engage with the MAPS and their customer base, as well as draw in new patients. The new programs we are introducing continue to enhance our visibility" he further added.

Approximately 1.9 million Americans will be diagnosed with cancer this year, with more than half of them diagnosed with late stage cancer1. Five-year survival rates for stage 3 and 4 cancer is significantly poorer than if it is diagnosed at stage 1 or 2 (eg Colorectal: 90% if found early vs 14% if found late); cost of treating late stage cancer is also 2-4 times higher than treating early stage cancer. It is critical that cancer be diagnosed as early as possible.

The US cancer screening market is $77.4 billion, with a CAGR of 7%2. The economic burden associated with cancer is $150.8 billion3. Self-funded healthcare employers account for approx. 64% of all employers and employ 100 million Americans. Cancer is a key driver of their healthcare costs.4,5,6

Sources:

1. American Cancer Society. Cancer Facts & Figures 2022. Atlanta: American Cancer Society; 2022. (Accessed 1.30.22); Siegel RL, Miller KD, Fuchs HE, Jemal A. Cancer Statistics, 2021. CA Cancer J Clin. 2021 Jan;71(1):7-33.

2. https://www.precedenceresearch.com/cancer-diagnostics-market

3. National Cancer Institute. Financial burden of cancer care. March 2020. Accessed October 14, 2020. progressreport.cancer.gov/after/economic_burden

4. Kaiser Family Foundation. Health Insurance Coverage of the Total Population [Internet]. KFF (Kaiser Family Foundation). 2022. Available from: https://www.kff.org/other/state-indicator/total-population/

5. https://www.kff.org/report-section/ehbs-2021-section-10-plan-funding/

6. https://www.ebri.org/docs/default-source/ebri-issue-brief/ebri_ib_540_selfinsurance-30sep21.pdf?sfvrsn=d35f3b2f_4

About My One Medical Source:

My One Medical Source® (MOMS) is the go-to resource for all of your testing related needs. They are shifting the existing paradigm of specialized testing for those who need it and those who supply it to a new model that empowers both parties and makes healthcare more accessible.

By building a national network of medical access points, the MOMS platform connects those who need testing with urgent care centers, pharmacies, and private test sites for sample collection.

With the more than 13 billion tests performed in over 250,000 labs each year there comes a critical need for an organized, simplified process. The future of test management is here.

About StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd.

StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd. is a vertically integrated healthcare company dedicated to improving the early detection and management of cancer and other chronic diseases through next-generation diagnostics and unique telehealth programs that provide clinical interventions to assist patients who currently have cancer (COC Protocol) as well as help patients reduce the risk of developing late-stage disease (AVRT).

The Company's next generation test, Aristotle®, is the first ever mRNA multi-cancer panel for simultaneously screening for multiple cancers from a single sample of blood with high sensitivity and specificity for each cancer. Aristotle® uses mRNA technology to identify the molecular signatures of multiple cancer types and is built on the Company's patented technology platform, the Sentinel Principle. The Sentinel Principle has been validated in more than 9,000 patients and used by more than 100,000 patients in North America.

The Care Oncology Clinic offers a supervised treatment regimen (the COC Protocol) for people diagnosed with cancer of any type or stage. Developed by scientists and oncologists, the COC Protocol is intended for adjunctive administration alongside standard-of-care cancer therapy. It is an individualized therapeutic approach which seeks to simultaneously target multiple metabolic cancer pathways. The aim is to restrict cancer cell energy supply and use, which may make it more difficult overall for cancer cells to survive, grow and adapt to changing conditions in the body. As a result, such cells can potentially become more vulnerable to attack from cell-killing therapies such as radiotherapy and chemotherapy. Its patented COC Protocol incorporates a multifaceted approach, supported by peer-reviewed scientific studies, which highlight the potential of certain treatments to target the specific energy requirements of cancer cells, impacting their ability to grow and multiply.

AVRT is a Physician-Led, telehealth program for identifying and managing the early warning signs of cancer and chronic disease. Our program includes: a comprehensive online health evaluation; blood tests to measure markers of inflammation and metabolism; an in-depth initial physician consultation; regular physician follow-up appointments and interval screening.

Aristotle®, as well as additional cancer diagnostics are processed at the Company's clinical laboratory, StageZero Life Sciences, Inc., a CAP accredited and CLIA certified high-complexity reference laboratory in Richmond, Virginia.

StageZero Life Sciences trades on the Toronto Stock exchange under the symbol SZLS and on the OTCQB under the symbol SZLSF.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements identified by words such as "expects", "will" and similar expressions, which reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual events to differ materially from those projected herein. Investors should consult the Company's ongoing quarterly filings and annual reports for additional information on risks and uncertainties relating to these forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations

Rebecca Greco

1-855-420-7140 ext. 1838

rgreco@stagezerols.com

SOURCE: StageZero Life Sciences Ltd

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/803207/stagezero-life-sciences-partners-with-my-one-medical-source-and-1000-medical-access-points-in-the-usa