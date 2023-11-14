PAN AMERICAN SILVER

Pan American's Q3 results did not bring any major surprises at the group level, with lower EBITDA of US$159m, down 22% q-o-q, mainly a result of the continuing underperformance of La Colorada and lower-than-expected gold grades at El Penon. Yet the company reported flat (quarter-on-quarter) net operating cash flow of US$115m and broadly reiterated its FY23 operating guidance. We have revised downwards our near-term earnings estimates on the back of the results. However, our valuation has increased from US$22.0/share to US$22.7 due to updated longer-term gold price expectations. Although the shares have reacted negatively to the results, we expect a stronger Q4, while the commodity prices remain supportive against the backdrop of higher geopolitical risks.

