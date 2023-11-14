BAGNEUX, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Genomic Vision (FR0011799907 - GV, the "Company"), a Euronext-listed biotechnology company that develops products and services for the highly accurate characterization of DNA sequences, today announced its revenue and cash position for the third quarter ended on September 30, 20231.

Revenues for the first 9 months and 3rd quarter 2023

9 months Third quarter (In € thousands - IFRS standards) 2023 2022 ? 2023 2022 ?% Total revenue from sales 853 768 +11% 260 257 n.s. Other revenue 350 348 n.s. 117 116 n.s. Total revenue from activity 1203 1116 +8% 377 373 n.s.

Total revenue from activities reached €1 203 thousand in the third quarter ending September 30, 2023, reflecting a 11% increase compared to the same period in the previous year. The revenue include:

sales of products and services of €853 thousand, up 11% compared with 2022. This is explained by good on-going sales performance particularly in RCA (Replication Combing Assay) services.

of €853 thousand, up 11% compared with 2022. This is explained by good on-going sales performance particularly in RCA (Replication Combing Assay) services. other revenue of €350 thousand during the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, related to a Research Tax Credit.

Financial structure at September 30, 2023

As of September 30, 2023, Genomic Vision had cash and cash equivalents amounting to €50 thousand compared to €0.76 million on December 31, 2022. The Company's use of cash is attributable to the day-to-day activities and the gradual implementation of its strategic plan.

Given the evolution of its share price and the liquidity of the shares on the market, Genomic Vision was no longer able to cover all of its cash needs. To date, the Company reports current liabilities and does not have sufficient available resources to meet them.

In this context, the Company has requested on November 3, 2023, the opening of receivership proceedings ("procédure de redressement judiciaire") with the Commercial Court of Nanterre.

The Commercial Court of Nanterre will rule on this request for the opening of receivership proceedings during a hearing to be held on November 15, 2023. If the Commercial Court grants the Company's request, the Company will continue its current activities during the observation period of a duration set by the Court. The Court may decide to open liquidation proceedings if it considers that the financing of an observation period is not assured.

The suspension of the listing of Genomic Vision shares, effective since November 6, is maintained until further notice.

Upcoming financial publications2

Financial information for the 4 th quarter of 2023: February 29, 2024

quarter of 2023: February 29, 2024 Annual results 2023: March 22, 2024

***

ABOUT GENOMIC VISION

GENOMIC VISION is a biotechnology company that develops products and services for the highly accurate characterization of genome modifications. We deliver high-quality integrated genomic analysis solutions to improve quality control and bioproduction standards of advanced gene therapies at scale. Based on molecular combing technology and artificial intelligence, The Company provides robust quantitative measurements needed for high confidence characterization of transformed cell lines and prediction of cell line performance, in particular in the context of the biomanufacturing processes of cell and gene therapies. Genomic Vision's molecular combing technology has further applications in drug development of agents targeting DNA replication and damage response mechanisms, visualizing DNA replication kinetics and telomere length maintenance. Genomic Vision, based near Paris in Bagneux, is a public company listed in compartment C of Euronext's regulated market in Paris (Euronext: GV - ISIN: FR0011799907).

For further information, please visit www.genomicvision.com

Member of the CAC® Mid & Small and CAC® All-Tradable indices

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT

This press release contains implicitly or explicitly certain forward-looking statements concerning Genomic Vision and its business. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Genomic Vision considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will be verified, which statements are subject to numerous risks, including the risks set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of the universal registration document filed with the AMF on April 28, 2023 under number D.23-0383, available on the web site of Genomic Vision (www.genomicvision.com) and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Genomic Vision operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Genomic Vision or not currently considered material by Genomic Vision. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of Genomic Vision to be materially different from such forward-looking statements.

This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute and should not be construed as an offer or an invitation to sell or subscribe, or the solicitation of any order or invitation to purchase or subscribe for Genomic Vision shares in any country. The distribution of this press release in certain countries may be a breach of applicable laws. The persons in possession of this press release must inquire about any local restrictions and comply with these restrictions.

Genomic Vision has set up a financing line in the form of convertible notes with warrants (OCABSA) with its Financing partner.

The shares resulting from the conversion or exercise of the aforementioned securities will, in general, be sold on the market, which could create downward pressure on the share price as well as a dilution.

Shareholders could therefore suffer a loss of their invested capital due to a significant decrease in the value of the company's shares. The company has carried out several dilutive financing operations, and investors are advised to be very careful before making a decision to invest in the company's securities.

1 Unaudited figures

2 Indicative dates, subject to change.

Contacts

Genomic Vision

Aaron Bensimon

Chairman of the Management Board

Tel.: +33 1 49 08 07 51

investisseurs@genomicvision.com

NewCap

France Investor Relations

& Strategic Communications

Tel.: +33 1 44 71 94 94

gv@newcap.eu