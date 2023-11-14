Alpha Growth PLC Announces Jason Sutherland Receives Industry Recognition

Jason Sutherland receives prestigious industry award

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2023 / Alpha Growth Plc (LSE:ALGW) and (OTCQB:ALPGF), a leading financial services specialist in the growing longevity asset class and insurance linked asset management business, congratulates Jason Sutherland (Executive Director of the Company) on receiving the Alexander Hamilton Award from the National Association of Settlement Purchasers (NASP).

The industry's highest award is presented to an individual that has contributed to furthering and preserving the ideals of the industry at its highest standards consistently. Past recipients have included industry pioneers and senior political leaders who champion consumer rights.

NASP is dedicated to ensuring the secondary market for structured settlement transfers remains fair, competitive, and transparent. It strives to improve awareness and understanding of how this vital market works. Since 1996, NASP and its members have worked diligently to educate the public, regulators and others about the benefits of settlement transfers, how they work and how they are regulated.

Gobind Sahney, Chairman and CEO of Alpha commented: " On behalf of everyone within the Alpha group we congratulate Jason. His contribution in guiding the regulatory framework in structured settlements is remarkable and lasting to the benefit of all involved. We are honoured to have him as part of the Alpha leadership team."

About Alpha Growth plc

Specialist in Longevity Assets

Alpha Growth plc is a financial advisory business providing specialist consultancy, advisory, and supplementary services to institutional and qualified investors globally in the multi-billion dollar market of longevity assets and insurance linked asset and wealth managment. Building on its well-established network, the Alpha Growth group has a unique position in the insurance and asset services and investment business, as a listed entity with global reach. The group's strategy is to expand its advisory and business services via acquisitions and joint ventures in the UK and the US to attain commercial scale and provide holistic solutions to alternative institutional investors who are in need of specialised skills and unique access to deploy their financial resource in longevity assets.

Longevity Assets and Non-correlation

As a longevity asset, it is non-correlated to the real estate, equity capital and commodity markets. Its value is a function of time because as time passes the value gets closer to the face value of the policy. Hence creating a steady increase in the net asset value of the investment. This makes it highly attractive to investors wishing to counteract volatility within an investment portfolio and add yield.

Note: The Company only advises on and manages Longevity Assets that originate in the USA where the structured and life settlement market is highly regulated.

