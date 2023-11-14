Revry: Latine Drag Royalty Are Back for Season Two of 'Drag Latina' With New Host Carmen Carrera and a Bilingual Format

Season Two Premieres on Revry and Latino Alternative Television with Ad Partners CeraVe and Verizon

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2023 / Revry (www.revry.tv) and Latino Alternative Television (LATV) (www.latv.com) announced today the season two premiere of "Drag Latina," the hit bilingual drag competition series that celebrates the intersectionality of Latine drag culture. Brought to you by CeraVe, with challenges presented by Verizon, the six-episode series will air on Revry on November 26th and Latino Alternative Television on November 28th.





Drag Latina Season 2 with Carmen Carerra and Fedro

Revry and Latino Alternative Television announce the season two premiere of "Drag Latina," the hit bilingual drag competition series that celebrates the intersectionality of Latine drag culture on November 26!





Co-produced by Revry and Latino Alternative Television, "Drag Latina" will spotlight a brand new cast of ten extravagant competitors, along with fabulous co-hosts Carmen Carrera (RuPaul's "Drag Race") and international pop star, Fedro. This season, the competition promises to be even bigger, bolder, and more fabulous than ever with a new panel of celebrity guest judges including Jai Rodriguez ("Queer Eye for the Straight Guy"), Enrique Sapane (host of LATV's "The Q Agenda"), and Emmy Award-winning makeup artist Lushious Massacr. With a fresh lineup of incredibly talented drag artists, viewers will experience jaw-dropping runway looks, electrifying lip-sync battles, and the kind of drama and camaraderie that makes drag culture so unique.

"Drag is a celebration of self-expression and authenticity, and this season will showcase even more diversity within the Latine drag community," says Co-founder and CCO of Revry Christopher Rodriguez. "Get ready for an unforgettable ride!"

"We place such a high value on the authentic expression of diverse communities here at LATV, that's why collaborating with Drag Latina is so perfect," says Andres Palencia, CEO of Latino Alternative Television. "The return of season two of Drag Latina is a reminder that queer joy and inclusion are great for society and business."

"Drag Latina" is Latino Alternative Television's latest big title series from the network's 'LATV Queer' programming slate. Other series include "Head To Soul", "My Health Agenda", "Living y Ready", and "Mas Que Pride".

"DE+I is a very important part of our commitment to providing therapeutic skincare for all," says Jasteena Gill, VP of Marketing at CeraVe. "CeraVe is proud to be partnering with Revry on Drag Latina Season 2 and supporting their mission in highlighting the diverse Latine drag community."

Season two of "Drag Latina" will dive deeper into the lives of ten drag artists, revealing their journeys, struggles, and triumphs, both in and out of drag. The performers this season are: Ruby Bella Cruz (Costa Rica), Adriana Fuentes (Venezuela), Shannel D'Marko (Puerto Rico), Rosalinda (Mexico), Chary Lady Fox (Dominican Republic), Alexandra Vittz (Mexico), Faffy Monay (Mexico), Samara LaNegrá (Puerto Rico), Queen Andrew Scott (Mexico) and Ashly Brown (El Salvador).

"Drag Latina" is a groundbreaking reality TV series that showcases the immense talent, charisma, and artistry of drag artists from the Latine community. Presented with a mix of English and Spanish, the series provides a platform for these extraordinary performers to express their creativity, individuality, and unapologetic fierceness. Over 1M+ people tuned in to watch Vicky Chavarria win Season 1 from their living rooms and in many clubs and bars that hosted viewing parties in Los Angeles, San Diego, Houston, New York City, Dallas, and Puerto Rico.

About Revry

Founded in 2015, Revry is the only dedicated entertainment media network for brands to connect with queer audiences with its FAST service and on-demand LGBTQ-first movies, series, news and music through multiple platforms. Combined with the company's original programming and proprietary data, Revry helps its partners establish meaningful and culturally relevant connections with queer consumers. Revry's mission is to inspire the exploration of queer culture for the social and economic benefit of the LGBTQIA+ community. Revry is led by a diverse LGBTQ+ founding team and is NGLCC certified. For more information visit www.revry.tv.

About LATV

Latino Alternative Television (LATV) is the leading English-speaking Gen Z and Millennial Latino entertainment network in the nation and the second-largest Latino minority-owned media network in the United States. Latino Alternative Television's ad network reaches over 178 million individuals and reaches 19% of the American Latino demographic. The network's key ad partners include Verizon, Chase, Sephora, P&G, VW, AT&T, Starbucks, Nissan, Lowes, and other household brands. A pioneering bilingual media company elevating Latino voices and redefining Latino culture, LATV's content emphasizes young Latino culture and Latina empowerment, as well as LGBTQ+ and Afro-Latino pride. For more information visit www.latv.com.

