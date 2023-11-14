Power Solutions International, Inc.: Power Solutions International Unveils Lithium-ion Power Unit

WOOD DALE, Ill., Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Power Solutions International, Inc. ("PSI" or "the Company") (OTC Pink: PSIX), a leader in the design, engineering, and manufacture of emission-certified engines and power systems, is proud to announce the latest addition to its range of energy products: the Lithium-ion Power Unit.

The 30kw Lithium-ion Power Unit is part of PSI's New Energy Market Segment offering, designed to capitalize on the electrification efforts of PSI's strategic partners. The unit is a complete heavy-duty electric powertrain for applications traditionally using engines ranging from 2.0-liters to 4.3-liters.

"PSI's new Lithium-ion Power Unit is the perfect example of the power and flexibility we strive to bring to our customers," said Michael Stanton, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Morbark. "We are grateful to be partnered with Morbark, and as customers and operators look for alternative ways to power their equipment, we are excited to offer turnkey lithium-ion power units that provide zero emissions and simplify the integration for our OEMs," said Brandon Higgins, Vice President of Industrial Sales for PSI.

Morbark, a leading manufacturer of tree care equipment, will display the unit in collaboration with PSI in Booth 1611 during TCI Expo 2023. Hosted by the Tree Care Industry Association, the TCI Show features more than 250 exhibitors from around the world, as well as more than 40 educational sessions.

About Power Solutions International, Inc.

Power Solutions International, Inc. (PSI) is a leader in the design, engineering and manufacture of a broad range of advanced, emission-certified engines and power systems. PSI provides integrated turnkey solutions to leading global original equipment manufacturers and end-user customers within the power systems, industrial and transportation end markets. The Company's unique in-house design, prototyping, engineering and testing capabilities allow PSI to customize clean, high-performance engines using a fuel agnostic strategy to run on a wide variety of fuels, including natural gas, propane, gasoline, diesel and biofuels.

PSI develops and delivers complete power systems that are used worldwide in stationary and mobile power generation applications supporting standby, prime, demand response, microgrid, and co-generation power (CHP) applications; and industrial applications that include forklifts, agricultural and turf, arbor care, industrial sweepers, aerial lifts, irrigation pumps, ground support, and construction equipment. In addition, PSI develops and delivers powertrains purpose-built for medium-duty trucks and buses including school and transit buses, work trucks, terminal tractors, and various other vocational vehicles. For more information on PSI, visit www.psiengines.com.

Contact:

James Harris

James.Harris@psiengines.com

(630) 350-9400

