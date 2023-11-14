FNB Gas has unveiled plans for a hydrogen core network in Germany, while Tree Energy Solutions has started working on an electrolyzer and 1 GW of renewable energy assets in Canada.FNB Gas says Germany's hydrogen core network, spanning 9,700 km, will cost around €20 billion ($21.6 billion) by 2032. The transmission system operator said that repurposing existing natural gas pipelines for the hydrogen network will be a cost-effective and rapid approach. The privately financed project has support from the German government through various programs, including subsidies to expedite planning procedures. ...

