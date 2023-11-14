China's National Energy Administration (NEA) says the nation deployed 33 GW of new residential PV capacity between January and September, bringing cumulative installations to 105 GW, while Flat Glass says it will invest $290 million in new glass factories in Indonesia.NEA statistics show that China deployed 33 GW of new residential PV capacity between January and September, bringing its cumulative capacity to 105 GW. Shandong, Henan, and Hebei were the provinces with the highest share of residential PV systems. Flat Glass said this week that it will invest around $290 million to build two solar ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...