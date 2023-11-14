MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation: TYAN Unveils its Robuste Immersion Cooling Solution that Delivering Significant PUE Enhancement at SC23

Tyan also Showcased its Full Array of the Latest 4th Generation Intel® Xeon® Scalable Processor Platforms Targeting HPC, AI and Cloud Computing Applications

DENVER, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TYAN, an industry leader in server platform design and a subsidiary of MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation, unveils an immersion cooling solution that delivering significant PUE (Power Usage Effectiveness) enhancement and showcases its latest server platforms powered by 4th Gen. Intel® Xeon® Scalable Processors targeting HPC, AI and Cloud Computing applications at SC23, Booth #1917.

Significant PUE Enhancement shown in an Immersion-cooling Tank vs. Conventional Air-cooling Operation Cabinet

The immersion cooling system live demonstrated at TYAN booth during SC23 is a 4U hybrid single phase tank enclosure equipped with 4 units of TYAN GC68A-B7136 cloud computing servers. Comparing to conventional Air-cooling operating cabinet, this hybrid immersion cooling system could offer huge improvement of PUE which makes it become an ideal mission-critical solution for the users aimed in energy-saving and green products.

"TYAN is keen in adopting the latest technology and dedicated in providing cutting-edge technology as well as Eco-Friendly Product portfolio," said Eric Kuo, Vice President of the Server Infrastructure Business Unit at MiTAC Computing Technology. "The fine example is the immersion-cooling system demonstrated at SC23. We are glad that TYAN product lines fitting well and operating perfectly in the immersion cooling system. TYAN will keep commitments in collaborating with industry leaders and delivering top-tier solutions tailored to meet the needs of our valued customers."

TYAN also Showcases its Full Array of 4th Gen. Intel Xeon Scalable Processors Supporting Platforms that Meeting the Critical Demands from HPC, Cloud and AI Applications at SC23.

Targeting HPC and AI applications, TYAN presents its The TYAN TD76-B5658, FT65T-B5652, TS75A-B7132 server barebones, as well as S5652 and S7130 server motherboards. These products fulfill the heaving workload requirements and high-performance demands. Aiming in cloud computing environments, TYAN also showcase it's could platforms including GC68A-B7136 server barebone and S7136 server motherboards. For customers looking for embedded solutions, TYAN also displays it's S5565 and S5567 embedded server mother boards that fitting in flexible and density requirements.

As a subsidiary of MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation, TYAN also showcases another cutting-edge product portfolio of Mitac Computing Technology, which was inquired from Intel Data Center Solutions Group (DSG) from this July. The Intel Server D50DNP Family (known as Denali Pass) are the 4 computing nodes server platforms within a 2U enclosure. The Intel Server M50FCP Family (known as Fox Creek Pass) are 2-socket server solutions in 1U or 2U enclosure. Combining the mature Intel technology and Intel high design quality, Mitac's multiple product offerings meeting various needs from server industry.

TYAN, as a leading server brand of MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation under the MiTAC Holdings Corp. (TSE:3706), designs, manufactures and markets advanced x86 and x86-64 server/workstation board technology, platforms and server solution products. Its products are sold to OEMs, VARs, System Integrators and Resellers worldwide for a wide range of applications. TYAN enables its customers to be technology leaders by providing scalable, highly-integrated, and reliable products for a wide range of applications such as server appliances and solutions for HPC, hyper-scale/data center, server storage, AI and security appliance markets. For more information, please visit TYAN's website at http://www.tyan.com or MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation website at http://www.mitacmct.com

MiTAC Computing Technology Corp, a MiTAC Holdings Corp subsidiary, specializes in cloud and edge computing solutions and has over 30 years of design and manufacturing expertise. With a strong focus on large-scale data centers, the company offers flexible and customized supply models for various systems and applications. Its product lineup includes TYAN servers, 5G ORAN servers, high-performance AI servers, data center products, and intelligent solutions for smart factories and retail IPC systems. Since July 2023, MiTAC has taken charge of Intel Data Center Solutions Group (DSG), expanding its product offerings with cutting-edge total cost of ownership solutions for next-gen data center equipment. Company website: www.MiTACmct.com

