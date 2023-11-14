Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 14
14 November 2023
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 362,783 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 493.975p. The highest price paid per share was 500.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 482.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0451% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 502,382,083 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 804,877,708. Rightmove holds 11,794,289 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
1220
482.50
08:12:12
1220
482.30
08:13:05
150
482.30
08:13:05
1141
482.30
08:20:21
468
482.20
08:23:39
826
482.20
08:23:39
1000
483.20
08:30:11
1000
483.20
08:30:11
917
483.20
08:30:11
1000
483.20
08:30:11
461
483.20
08:30:11
83
483.20
08:30:11
1304
483.00
08:30:11
503
483.60
08:36:08
772
483.60
08:36:08
1298
485.30
08:39:52
2445
485.30
08:44:00
1162
485.30
08:44:00
1711
485.00
08:44:02
1411
484.70
08:44:15
913
486.30
08:59:17
360
486.30
08:59:17
1176
486.30
08:59:17
442
486.30
08:59:17
850
486.30
08:59:17
87
486.40
08:59:17
40
486.40
08:59:17
674
486.50
08:59:17
674
486.50
08:59:17
71
486.50
08:59:17
626
485.50
09:02:13
786
485.50
09:02:13
1413
485.30
09:02:13
2208
486.60
09:11:36
850
486.70
09:11:57
87
486.70
09:11:57
1386
487.20
09:13:39
1291
487.20
09:13:39
152
487.20
09:14:36
1231
487.20
09:14:36
1350
487.30
09:14:59
1138
487.10
09:15:00
268
487.10
09:15:00
10
487.30
09:20:04
19
487.30
09:20:04
1114
487.30
09:20:04
1216
487.10
09:23:01
1609
487.80
09:24:04
288
488.80
09:27:56
1445
488.80
09:27:56
1249
488.80
09:27:56
1279
488.60
09:27:56
1200
488.50
09:28:34
850
488.40
09:28:34
87
488.40
09:28:34
102
488.40
09:28:34
168
488.50
09:28:34
69
488.50
09:28:34
87
488.50
09:28:34
108
488.50
09:28:34
1191
488.50
09:28:34
1288
488.00
09:37:42
1209
488.00
09:37:42
1456
488.10
09:37:42
1207
488.00
09:39:00
489
487.80
09:42:05
760
487.80
09:42:05
379
488.10
09:43:06
938
488.10
09:43:06
1334
487.90
09:43:08
1337
488.30
09:43:39
1254
488.50
09:47:47
347
488.80
09:50:25
1030
488.80
09:50:25
1394
488.70
09:50:25
1230
488.70
09:50:32
203
488.70
09:50:32
87
489.30
09:53:45
1352
489.30
09:53:45
546
489.30
09:53:45
1282
489.30
09:53:45
1324
489.20
09:53:45
1313
489.00
09:53:49
1276
488.80
10:01:08
880
488.60
10:02:07
271
488.60
10:02:07
1318
488.80
10:07:12
1404
488.90
10:17:20
51
489.80
10:20:35
362
489.80
10:20:35
1228
489.80
10:20:35
1390
489.60
10:20:41
1227
489.60
10:20:41
1795
490.00
10:22:29
1215
490.30
10:28:13
736
490.30
10:28:13
653
490.30
10:28:13
1234
490.10
10:28:13
1356
490.00
10:30:32
1176
490.30
10:33:34
18457
490.50
10:37:36
1393
490.50
10:38:29
1546
490.30
10:38:34
1956
491.00
10:45:05
686
491.00
10:45:05
482
491.00
10:45:05
1387
490.60
10:45:09
1155
490.30
10:45:20
884
489.80
10:50:01
406
489.80
10:50:01
569
489.80
10:50:01
87
489.80
10:50:01
674
489.80
10:50:01
600
490.40
10:55:54
87
490.40
10:55:54
674
489.70
10:56:30
546
489.80
10:56:30
142
489.80
10:56:30
1380
489.70
10:59:59
616
489.90
11:02:41
433
490.10
11:07:15
961
490.10
11:07:15
1383
490.00
11:08:36
284
490.10
11:10:44
447
490.10
11:16:48
162
490.10
11:16:48
269
490.10
11:16:48
325
490.10
11:16:48
119
490.10
11:16:48
1296
489.20
11:20:18
2576
491.40
11:29:21
1402
491.70
11:29:26
2096
491.70
11:29:34
478
491.70
11:29:34
1170
491.70
11:29:44
172
491.70
11:29:44
772
491.60
11:29:44
829
491.60
11:29:44
1545
491.20
11:30:38
1421
490.80
11:31:39
1084
490.50
11:31:39
197
490.50
11:31:39
1330
490.70
11:38:00
122
490.80
11:50:03
1147
490.80
11:56:05
919
490.50
11:56:07
647
490.50
11:56:07
1388
490.80
12:03:06
189
490.60
12:03:06
674
490.60
12:03:06
465
490.60
12:03:06
87
491.00
12:09:05
1263
493.00
12:15:03
995
493.00
12:15:14
912
493.00
12:15:14
756
492.90
12:15:14
87
492.90
12:15:14
469
493.00
12:15:14
72
493.30
12:16:14
1380
493.30
12:16:29
1279
493.20
12:17:34
1330
493.20
12:17:34
1480
493.00
12:17:47
1460
492.80
12:17:50
1221
493.00
12:19:26
1319
493.20
12:27:13
1231
492.00
12:31:13
1315
492.00
12:36:08
1385
492.00
12:44:56
1429
492.80
12:52:05
1756
492.70
12:52:13
87
492.70
12:52:13
477
492.70
12:52:13
87
492.70
12:52:13
87
492.70
12:52:14
1347
492.60
12:53:28
1251
492.90
12:55:53
137
492.90
12:55:53
660
493.50
13:03:54
87
493.50
13:03:54
1689
493.90
13:07:00
1420
493.90
13:07:00
1170
494.10
13:11:10
704
494.60
13:14:14
87
494.60
13:14:14
1351
494.70
13:14:45
1293
494.50
13:16:04
841
494.90
13:18:39
451
494.90
13:18:39
1220
494.50
13:18:41
86
494.50
13:21:01
1151
494.30
13:22:30
1391
494.30
13:22:46
78
494.20
13:27:40
1157
494.20
13:27:40
1189
498.20
13:32:01
1673
498.20
13:32:01
1417
498.00
13:32:03
124
497.80
13:32:07
1000
497.80
13:32:07
240
497.80
13:32:07
1374
497.80
13:32:07
1000
497.90
13:32:48
252
497.90
13:32:48
1289
497.50
13:33:13
87
496.10
13:36:48
661
496.10
13:36:48
401
496.10
13:36:48
866
494.90
13:39:21
356
494.90
13:39:21
1243
495.50
13:42:29
661
495.50
13:42:29
87
495.50
13:42:29
429
495.50
13:42:29
1202
495.20
13:42:32
1328
497.10
13:45:35
1069
496.90
13:45:35
264
496.90
13:45:35
661
496.90
13:45:35
87
496.90
13:45:35
661
497.00
13:45:35
65
497.00
13:45:35
263
498.70
13:48:29
1034
498.70
13:48:29
87
498.60
13:48:29
1182
498.40
13:48:33
87
498.30
13:48:33
1321
498.30
13:48:49
1214
498.20
13:48:49
1388
498.50
13:52:07
591
498.50
13:52:18
730
498.50
13:52:18
87
498.90
13:52:50
2016
499.40
13:54:00
1145
499.20
13:54:05
1218
499.20
13:54:05
87
499.20
13:54:05
1246
499.20
13:54:05
87
500.00
13:58:08
1879
500.00
13:58:08
1234
500.00
14:00:07
1138
500.00
14:00:27
1202
500.00
14:01:44
1258
499.70
14:03:05
1379
499.30
14:03:23
87
499.40
14:03:23
1219
499.40
14:03:23
1088
498.80
14:06:46
142
498.80
14:06:46
1315
499.20
14:09:26
87
499.30
14:09:26
661
499.30
14:09:26
454
499.30
14:09:26
704
498.90
14:10:18
713
498.90
14:10:18
1346
499.30
14:15:06
721
499.30
14:18:17
658
499.30
14:18:17
1251
499.50
14:20:41
1102
498.90
14:21:30
72
498.90
14:21:30
100000
498.80
14:24:37
1331
498.80
14:24:55
1398
498.50
14:25:59
1
498.50
14:25:59
1376
499.10
14:31:01
242
499.10
14:31:01
1236
499.10
14:31:01
1220
499.10
14:31:01
42
499.20
14:35:24
456
499.20
14:35:24
661
499.20
14:35:24
106
499.20
14:35:24
1000
500.00
14:41:04
373
500.00
14:41:04
1247
500.00
14:41:04
1429
500.00
14:41:22
839
500.00
14:42:03
517
500.00
14:42:03
1230
500.00
14:43:32
859
499.80
14:44:01
359
499.80
14:44:01
927
500.00
14:49:47
314
500.00
14:49:47
1342
500.00
14:49:47
661
500.00
14:49:47
660
500.00
14:49:47
253
500.00
14:49:47
42
500.00
14:49:47
332
500.00
14:49:47