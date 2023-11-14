Anzeige
WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
14.11.23
14:32 Uhr
5,750 Euro
+0,100
+1,77 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
5,8005,85017:36
PR Newswire
14.11.2023 | 18:06
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 14

14 November 2023

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 362,783 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 493.975p. The highest price paid per share was 500.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 482.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0451% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 502,382,083 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 804,877,708. Rightmove holds 11,794,289 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

1220

482.50

08:12:12

1220

482.30

08:13:05

150

482.30

08:13:05

1141

482.30

08:20:21

468

482.20

08:23:39

826

482.20

08:23:39

1000

483.20

08:30:11

1000

483.20

08:30:11

917

483.20

08:30:11

1000

483.20

08:30:11

461

483.20

08:30:11

83

483.20

08:30:11

1304

483.00

08:30:11

503

483.60

08:36:08

772

483.60

08:36:08

1298

485.30

08:39:52

2445

485.30

08:44:00

1162

485.30

08:44:00

1711

485.00

08:44:02

1411

484.70

08:44:15

913

486.30

08:59:17

360

486.30

08:59:17

1176

486.30

08:59:17

442

486.30

08:59:17

850

486.30

08:59:17

87

486.40

08:59:17

40

486.40

08:59:17

674

486.50

08:59:17

674

486.50

08:59:17

71

486.50

08:59:17

626

485.50

09:02:13

786

485.50

09:02:13

1413

485.30

09:02:13

2208

486.60

09:11:36

850

486.70

09:11:57

87

486.70

09:11:57

1386

487.20

09:13:39

1291

487.20

09:13:39

152

487.20

09:14:36

1231

487.20

09:14:36

1350

487.30

09:14:59

1138

487.10

09:15:00

268

487.10

09:15:00

10

487.30

09:20:04

19

487.30

09:20:04

1114

487.30

09:20:04

1216

487.10

09:23:01

1609

487.80

09:24:04

288

488.80

09:27:56

1445

488.80

09:27:56

1249

488.80

09:27:56

1279

488.60

09:27:56

1200

488.50

09:28:34

850

488.40

09:28:34

87

488.40

09:28:34

102

488.40

09:28:34

168

488.50

09:28:34

69

488.50

09:28:34

87

488.50

09:28:34

108

488.50

09:28:34

1191

488.50

09:28:34

1288

488.00

09:37:42

1209

488.00

09:37:42

1456

488.10

09:37:42

1207

488.00

09:39:00

489

487.80

09:42:05

760

487.80

09:42:05

379

488.10

09:43:06

938

488.10

09:43:06

1334

487.90

09:43:08

1337

488.30

09:43:39

1254

488.50

09:47:47

347

488.80

09:50:25

1030

488.80

09:50:25

1394

488.70

09:50:25

1230

488.70

09:50:32

203

488.70

09:50:32

87

489.30

09:53:45

1352

489.30

09:53:45

546

489.30

09:53:45

1282

489.30

09:53:45

1324

489.20

09:53:45

1313

489.00

09:53:49

1276

488.80

10:01:08

880

488.60

10:02:07

271

488.60

10:02:07

1318

488.80

10:07:12

1404

488.90

10:17:20

51

489.80

10:20:35

362

489.80

10:20:35

1228

489.80

10:20:35

1390

489.60

10:20:41

1227

489.60

10:20:41

1795

490.00

10:22:29

1215

490.30

10:28:13

736

490.30

10:28:13

653

490.30

10:28:13

1234

490.10

10:28:13

1356

490.00

10:30:32

1176

490.30

10:33:34

18457

490.50

10:37:36

1393

490.50

10:38:29

1546

490.30

10:38:34

1956

491.00

10:45:05

686

491.00

10:45:05

482

491.00

10:45:05

1387

490.60

10:45:09

1155

490.30

10:45:20

884

489.80

10:50:01

406

489.80

10:50:01

569

489.80

10:50:01

87

489.80

10:50:01

674

489.80

10:50:01

600

490.40

10:55:54

87

490.40

10:55:54

674

489.70

10:56:30

546

489.80

10:56:30

142

489.80

10:56:30

1380

489.70

10:59:59

616

489.90

11:02:41

433

490.10

11:07:15

961

490.10

11:07:15

1383

490.00

11:08:36

284

490.10

11:10:44

447

490.10

11:16:48

162

490.10

11:16:48

269

490.10

11:16:48

325

490.10

11:16:48

119

490.10

11:16:48

1296

489.20

11:20:18

2576

491.40

11:29:21

1402

491.70

11:29:26

2096

491.70

11:29:34

478

491.70

11:29:34

1170

491.70

11:29:44

172

491.70

11:29:44

772

491.60

11:29:44

829

491.60

11:29:44

1545

491.20

11:30:38

1421

490.80

11:31:39

1084

490.50

11:31:39

197

490.50

11:31:39

1330

490.70

11:38:00

122

490.80

11:50:03

1147

490.80

11:56:05

919

490.50

11:56:07

647

490.50

11:56:07

1388

490.80

12:03:06

189

490.60

12:03:06

674

490.60

12:03:06

465

490.60

12:03:06

87

491.00

12:09:05

1263

493.00

12:15:03

995

493.00

12:15:14

912

493.00

12:15:14

756

492.90

12:15:14

87

492.90

12:15:14

469

493.00

12:15:14

72

493.30

12:16:14

1380

493.30

12:16:29

1279

493.20

12:17:34

1330

493.20

12:17:34

1480

493.00

12:17:47

1460

492.80

12:17:50

1221

493.00

12:19:26

1319

493.20

12:27:13

1231

492.00

12:31:13

1315

492.00

12:36:08

1385

492.00

12:44:56

1429

492.80

12:52:05

1756

492.70

12:52:13

87

492.70

12:52:13

477

492.70

12:52:13

87

492.70

12:52:13

87

492.70

12:52:14

1347

492.60

12:53:28

1251

492.90

12:55:53

137

492.90

12:55:53

660

493.50

13:03:54

87

493.50

13:03:54

1689

493.90

13:07:00

1420

493.90

13:07:00

1170

494.10

13:11:10

704

494.60

13:14:14

87

494.60

13:14:14

1351

494.70

13:14:45

1293

494.50

13:16:04

841

494.90

13:18:39

451

494.90

13:18:39

1220

494.50

13:18:41

86

494.50

13:21:01

1151

494.30

13:22:30

1391

494.30

13:22:46

78

494.20

13:27:40

1157

494.20

13:27:40

1189

498.20

13:32:01

1673

498.20

13:32:01

1417

498.00

13:32:03

124

497.80

13:32:07

1000

497.80

13:32:07

240

497.80

13:32:07

1374

497.80

13:32:07

1000

497.90

13:32:48

252

497.90

13:32:48

1289

497.50

13:33:13

87

496.10

13:36:48

661

496.10

13:36:48

401

496.10

13:36:48

866

494.90

13:39:21

356

494.90

13:39:21

1243

495.50

13:42:29

661

495.50

13:42:29

87

495.50

13:42:29

429

495.50

13:42:29

1202

495.20

13:42:32

1328

497.10

13:45:35

1069

496.90

13:45:35

264

496.90

13:45:35

661

496.90

13:45:35

87

496.90

13:45:35

661

497.00

13:45:35

65

497.00

13:45:35

263

498.70

13:48:29

1034

498.70

13:48:29

87

498.60

13:48:29

1182

498.40

13:48:33

87

498.30

13:48:33

1321

498.30

13:48:49

1214

498.20

13:48:49

1388

498.50

13:52:07

591

498.50

13:52:18

730

498.50

13:52:18

87

498.90

13:52:50

2016

499.40

13:54:00

1145

499.20

13:54:05

1218

499.20

13:54:05

87

499.20

13:54:05

1246

499.20

13:54:05

87

500.00

13:58:08

1879

500.00

13:58:08

1234

500.00

14:00:07

1138

500.00

14:00:27

1202

500.00

14:01:44

1258

499.70

14:03:05

1379

499.30

14:03:23

87

499.40

14:03:23

1219

499.40

14:03:23

1088

498.80

14:06:46

142

498.80

14:06:46

1315

499.20

14:09:26

87

499.30

14:09:26

661

499.30

14:09:26

454

499.30

14:09:26

704

498.90

14:10:18

713

498.90

14:10:18

1346

499.30

14:15:06

721

499.30

14:18:17

658

499.30

14:18:17

1251

499.50

14:20:41

1102

498.90

14:21:30

72

498.90

14:21:30

100000

498.80

14:24:37

1331

498.80

14:24:55

1398

498.50

14:25:59

1

498.50

14:25:59

1376

499.10

14:31:01

242

499.10

14:31:01

1236

499.10

14:31:01

1220

499.10

14:31:01

42

499.20

14:35:24

456

499.20

14:35:24

661

499.20

14:35:24

106

499.20

14:35:24

1000

500.00

14:41:04

373

500.00

14:41:04

1247

500.00

14:41:04

1429

500.00

14:41:22

839

500.00

14:42:03

517

500.00

14:42:03

1230

500.00

14:43:32

859

499.80

14:44:01

359

499.80

14:44:01

927

500.00

14:49:47

314

500.00

14:49:47

1342

500.00

14:49:47

661

500.00

14:49:47

660

500.00

14:49:47

253

500.00

14:49:47

42

500.00

14:49:47

332

500.00

14:49:47


© 2023 PR Newswire
