Cloudsoft Corporation Limited: Cloudsoft Launches AMP 7 with Expanded Support for Terraform

Automated Application Management with support for Terraform Modules & Configuration

EDINBURGH, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2023 / Cloudsoft AMP 7 is now available with expanded support for Terraform deployments. Cloudsoft AMP 7 enables teams to describe, deploy, manage and recover environments and applications more easily. AMP 7 enables Site Reliability Engineering ("SRE"), Platform and DevOps teams to identify failure points, codify the solutions, and automate future responses to improve resilience and performance.

With large enterprises regularly using 1000 different applications on average, sprawling to over 2000+ apps in the Fortune 500, it's no wonder Gartner expects Enterprise IT spend on software to grow to over $1tn in 2024. As enterprises continue to shift portfolios of workloads to the cloud, this presents an increasingly complex surface area to control with a growing number of known, and unknown, failure points. Resource Deployment Automation capabilities with Cloudsoft AMP 7, extended to Terraform, reduce manual toil, speed up Mean Time To Recovery and free up limited engineering time.

"Terraform has become the de facto enterprise standard for describing, launching, and version managing applications. AMP 7 brings added automation, observability and 'environment-as-code' constructs to enterprise teams that are struggling to manage complex and critical application resources at scale across multiple environment types, such as EC2, Kubernetes, Serverless and on-premise VMware. The benefits compound for teams that are in the process of migrating applications or modernising their environment." says Ross Gray, CEO of Cloudsoft.

"AMP 7 has integrated Terraform, Ansible, Kubernetes, monitoring tools and AWS Service Catalog, but modelling Terraform from source was the logical next step." says Dr Alex Heneveld, CTO and Co-Founder of Cloudsoft. "Our latest feature, AMP Maeztro, allows Terraform deployments to be responsive without changing how teams work. By analysing the configuration files, modules and deployments can be onboarded rapidly into AMP 7."

"Environment-as-code is now a practical reality", continued Heneveld "AMP 7's 'Sensors' and 'Effectors' simplify the definition of a resource set, codify policies, and automate the deployment, management and, most importantly, the recovery of applications made up of dozens or hundreds of resource elements, leveraging the model implied by Terraform. Engineers can specify this as sidecar files in their Terraform configuration. Environment and application teams can now have easier visibility to a rich resource set. They can reduce manual 'toil' to free up engineering resources and with these new capabilities, no longer have to increase headcount to cope with the workload."

Dave McCann, Owner & Principal Consultant of McCann Advisory LLC, Cloudsoft Board Member and former AWS VP of Control Services, remarks, "AMP 7 is a complementary toolkit for enterprise IT teams that are using Terraform, but not yet unlocking the full benefits of IAC automation across cloud and on prem. The simplified visibility, and policy driven recovery, mean productivity gains from AMP 7 that could deliver substantial savings to some enterprises, where hiring budgets are no longer linear to application portfolio growth. AMP 7 accelerates organisations' move towards a 'model-driven resource management' approach. The definition of cloud applications, relative to infrastructure and application resources, and policy applied to those applications, is still ripe for increased innovation. This is an opportunity for IT leaders that need a simplified way to improve environment or application visibility, resilience, and recovery."

Cloudsoft AMP 7.0 is immediately available through the Amazon Web Services Marketplace, the world's largest cloud infrastructure application software marketplace, or via the Cloudsoft website.

PRESS CONTACT:

Cloudsoft Corporation Limited

info@cloudsoft.io

https://www.cloudsoft.io

Frank Khan Sullivan

SOURCE: Cloudsoft Corporation Limited

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/803308/cloudsoft-launches-amp-7-with-expanded-support-for-terraform