Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 14.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
2.500% Kursgewinn verpasst? Erneut starke News bei diesem Lithium-Projekt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12A18 | ISIN: NO0010716582 | Ticker-Symbol: 1AKA
Tradegate
14.11.23
18:02 Uhr
3,834 Euro
+0,018
+0,47 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AKER SOLUTIONS ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AKER SOLUTIONS ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,8183,87619:49
3,8363,86619:41
PR Newswire
14.11.2023 | 19:24
145 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aker Solutions ASA: Aker Solutions awarded a contract for the Norfolk Vanguard East offshore wind project

LYSAKER, Norway, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Solutions has been awarded a sizeable1 contract from Vattenfall for the Norfolk Vanguard East Offshore Wind Farm off the coast of Norfolk, UK. The contract has a balanced risk-reward profile based on principles for long-term collaboration.

The announcement follows the recent award for the Norfolk Vanguard West project, part of the Norfolk Offshore Wind Zone development in the United Kingdom.

The scope of work for Aker Solutions includes the engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) of the high-voltage, direct-current (HVDC) offshore platform. The fabrication of the topside will be executed in a joint venture with Drydocks World Dubai, and the substructure will be fabricated at Aker Solutions' yard in Verdal, Norway.

The project is subject to regulatory approvals and the customer's final investment decision. Aker Solutions will at this stage book an order intake reflecting the compensated work that is to be performed until the end of the second quarter of 2024. Further to this, Aker Solutions estimates a total contract value for the company following Vattenfall's final investment decision to be in the range of NOK 6.0 to 7.0 billion. The contract has a balanced risk-reward profile and aligned incentives for efficient and safe delivery.

"We are pleased to announce the second award for the Norfolk Offshore Wind Zone development for Vattenfall. We look forward to supporting Vattenfall to deliver one of the largest offshore wind zones in the world," said Sturla Magnus, Executive Vice President of New Build at Aker Solutions.

1Aker Solutions defines a sizeable contract as being between NOK 0.5 billion and NOK 1.5 billion

CONTACT:

Preben Ørbeck
investor relations
preben.orbeck@akersolutions.com
+47 470 10 611

Odd Naustdal
media contact
odd.naustdal@akersolutions.com
+47 905 76 079

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/aker-solutions-asa/i/norfolk-vanguard-east-image-with-logo,c3239226

Norfolk Vanguard East Image with logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aker-solutions-awarded-a-contract-for-the-norfolk-vanguard-east-offshore-wind-project-301987990.html

Index-Trading leicht gemacht
In diesem Report von Lars Wißler erfahren Sie, wie Sie mit Index Trading Ihren Börsenerfolg ganz einfach steigern können. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenlose Report nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.