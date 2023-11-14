Liso Consulting Announces Launch of Advanced Financial Services in Response to Asia's Growing Market Dynamics

Liso Consulting, a new Dubai-based consultancy firm, announces its expansion into the Asian financial markets with the introduction of innovative financial services. This strategic initiative aims to leverage the significant growth potential in Asia's evolving financial sector, aligning with the region's rapid digital transformation and burgeoning consumer market. With a focus on digital ecosystem integration and navigating key economic trends, Liso Consulting is set to offer unparalleled expertise and solutions, aiming to capitalize on a $10 trillion consumer market opportunity and the expected 60% annual growth in embedded finance.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2023 / Liso Consulting, a Dubai-based consultancy firm, today announced the introduction of a new range of sophisticated financial services, tailored to the burgeoning financial markets of Asia. This strategic initiative positions Liso Consulting at the vanguard of the region's digital financial transformation.

Addressing Market Expansion

Recent industry analyses indicate a significant expansion within the Asian financial sector, with the global market growing from $25,848.74 billion in 2022 to $28,115.02 billion in 2023, marking a compound annual growth rate of 8.8%??. These figures underscore the market potential that Liso Consulting aims to harness.

Servicing the Asian Consumer Base

Forecasts suggest that Asian consumers will contribute to half of the worldwide consumption growth over the next decade, representing a $10 trillion growth opportunity. The financial services sector in the region is expected to witness an annual growth rate of 7 to 8 percent, propelled by rising affluence and evolving financial requirements??.

Integration with Digital Ecosystems

Reflecting global technological trends, Asia is experiencing a proliferation of digital ecosystems and comprehensive applications, encompassing services from payments to insurance and lending. The sector of embedded finance is anticipated to expand by approximately 60 percent annually from 2020 to 2025??. Liso Consulting's offerings are strategically designed to align with this digital evolution.

Economic Trends and Investment Preferences

The economic resurgence of China is a pivotal element within the region, with its growth projected to increase from 3% in 2022 to approximately 5% in 2023??. Additionally, a shift in investment preferences among Asian investors towards euro bonds and a heightened focus on ESG investments are key market dynamics Liso Consulting is prepared to navigate????.

Future Outlook

Yuliya Pogasiy, Partner and Investor at Liso Consulting, states, "Our objective is to enable Asian enterprises to excel in the digital age by capitalizing on these emerging market trends. We are poised to redefine the standards of financial services within the Asian market through our innovative solutions."

About Liso Consulting

Headquartered in Dubai, Liso Consulting specializes in the integration of technology-driven solutions across Asia's developing markets. The firm offers comprehensive services ranging from strategic consulting to advanced technology integration, aiding its clientele in achieving substantial growth and maintaining a competitive advantage.

