Oxford Harriman & Company: Oxford Harriman And Company Merges with Meltzer And Hill Wealth Advisory in Kingston, New York

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2023 / Oxford Harriman & Company is excited to announce their recent merger with Meltzer & Hill Wealth Advisory in Kingston, NY. The merger brings the combined experience and knowledge of Philip Meltzer and Edward Hill as Partners & Managing Directors and Lizette Pagán as Vice President & Managing Principal.

Prior to joining Oxford Harriman & Company in September of 2023, Edward, Philip, and Lizette were co-founders and Partners, along with Evan Meltzer, of Meltzer & Hill Wealth Advisory, which they started in 2013. They serve as financial advisors to entrepreneurs, high-net-worth families, and institutions. They're experienced in delivering value-added advice around investment management, brokerage, risk mitigation, banking services, and wealth planning.

Oxford Harriman & Company is a boutique wealth management firm with twenty locations in seven states. The addition of Meltzer & Hill Wealth Advisory adds offices in Kingston and Rhinebeck, NY.

"I had the pleasure of getting to know this team when they originally joined Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network (FiNet) a decade ago and loved working with them," said Kent Whitaker, President of Oxford Harriman & Company. "They are a super talented group of professionals, and we are thrilled this merger came together."

"We are thrilled to have created this merger with Melter & Hill Wealth Advisory, " said Dennis Barba, CEO of Oxford Harriman. "They bring a wealth of experience and expertise to our team, and we are confident that they will provide exceptional service and advice to help our clients achieve their financial goals."

Both Philip and Ed have earned the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER certification, which identifies those individuals who have met the rigorous experience and ethical requirements of the CFP® Board of Standards. They have also successfully completed coursework on financial topics in the following areas: general principles of financial strategies, insurance planning, risk management, employee benefits planning, and retirement and estate planning strategies. CFP® practitioners are held to a higher fiduciary standard and agree to meet ongoing continuing education requirements.

"We are excited to complete this merger and are looking forward to working alongside such a talented team of professionals," said Philip Meltzer." We are passionate about helping our clients achieve their financial goals and look forward to continuing to grow through this partnership with Oxford Harriman & Company."

About Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network

For more than 20 years, Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network (FiNet), the independent brokerage arm of Wells Fargo & Company, has simplified independence by partnering with successful financial advisors and fostering a mutual passion for doing what's right for clients. Investment products and services are offered through Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC, Member SIPC, a registered broker-dealer and non-bank affiliate of Wells Fargo & Company. www.wfafinet.com

About Oxford Harriman & Company:

Oxford Harriman & Company is a strategic partnership designed to help investors accumulate, preserve and transfer wealth through a collaborative and strategic approach. Serving the financial and wealth management needs of a select group of clients, the firm provides a comprehensive approach to private wealth management that helps to chart a course based on focus, strategy, and discipline. Oxford Harriman & Company is part of the Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network (WFAFN), with offices in Cleveland OH, Chagrin Falls OH, Detroit MI, Manhattan NY, Newark NJ, Newport New VA, Astoria NY, Albany NY, Mentor OH, and Sarasota FL, Kinston NY, Rhinebeck NY, Buffalo NY, and Syracuse NY. oxfordharriman.com

Oxford Harriman & Co. is a separate entity from Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network.

