CLAAS KGaA: CLAAS XERION 12.650 TERRA TRAC is Tractor of the Year 2024

CLAAS large tractor receives coveted international award

HARSEWINKEL, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2023 / Pulling efficiency, comfort, connectivity and sustainability - it was these strong arguments that convinced the international Tractor of the Year jury to award the new XERION 12.650 TERRA TRAC from CLAAS, which was launched in summer 2023 with the main category of the renowned award, beating three other competitors.

With the XERION, CLAAS has been one of the technological drivers in large tractor construction for 25 years. The XERION12 Series, a newly developed series with engine outputs of up to 653 hp, was launched in the summer of 2023. Its low-engine speed concept 2.0 developing a maximum torque of up to 3,100 Nm at 1,300 engine revolutions, CMATIC continuously variable transmission with a maximum speed of 40 km/h, low-engine speed working hydraulics with flow rates of up to 537 l/min, newly developed TERRA TRAC triangular crawler tracks and an unrivaled all-round view from the four-point suspension cab, which has the largest amount of space of any premium tractor, is also one of the machine's unique features, as is its extreme load capacity and precise steering thanks to the continuous frame with two steering axles.

But thanks to its balanced 50:50 weight distribution the XERION 12 Series, with the top model XERION 12.650 TERRA TRAC, is an absolute specialist for heavy duty pulling work in all speed ranges - whether in front of a cultivator, disc harrow, plough, airseeder or trailer. "Despite the immense power at its disposal and its massive dimensions, the XERION is very easy to handle, thanks to the latest generation of the CMATIC continuously variable transmission (…) with four mechanical ranges and assisted by the CEMOS learning-based assistance system and information input to optimize transmission, traction, and ballasting - with clear benefits in terms of performance and fuel consumption", says the jury.

Highest recognition in its 25th anniversary year

"Traction efficiency has always been firmly anchored in the DNA of our tractors," explains Dr. Martin von Hoyningen-Huene, Chief Technology Officer CLAAS Group and responsible for the Tractors and Implements division. "The XERION in particular stands out with its all-wheel drive concept with uncompromisingly efficient and ground-friendly multipass traction transmission. With the XERION 12 Series, we have taken the well-known strengths valued by XERION customers from all over the world, further developed them and combined them with more than 25 years of TERRA TRAC development and production experience into a strong, convincing overall concept. The fact that the XERION, whose existence we owe personally to Helmut Claas, is now receiving the TOTY Award for the first time in its 25th year of market presence, is a great success for the entire development team."

The XERION 12 Series includes two models, the 12.590 and the 12.650, which are produced for the global market in both TERRA TRAC and wheeled TRAC versions at the main CLAAS plant in Harsewinkel. The 15.6 l Mercedes-Benz six-cylinder engines are approved for operation with hydrogenated vegetable oils (HVO) - all new machines are also initially filled in the factory with the sustainable fuel produced from waste and residual materials.

State-of-the-art onboard and offboard features for digital agriculture not only allow automated steering, section control, variable rate and automatic documentation, but also the optimization of machine and process performance with CEMOS. From the end of 2024, the XERION 12 Series will also be even more connected thanks to the new CLAAS connect, which will provide the basis for further development towards high automation of work processes and even autonomy.

Strength is more than power: The XERION 12 series stands for more pulling efficiency, more profitability and more comfort - but also more assistance thanks to CEBIS, CEMOS and connectivity.

Left to right: Jan-Hendrik Mohr, Jan-Willem Verhorst, Johannes Weisbrodt, Ingo Kirchbeck, Dr. Martin von Hoyningen-Huene and Matthias Mumme are happy about the Tractor of the Year 2024.



You can download high-resolution images here: https://dam.claas.com/pinaccess/showpin.do?pinCode=FMLdxIh6WH8b Please note the following in your journalistic work: This is an international press release. The product range and feature options may vary in some countries. Please ask the CLAAS sales company or the CLAAS importer in your country in case of doubt. Press picture archive at claas-group.com Visit our online press photo archive. A wide range of pictures is available for use in your journalistic reports, free of charge, at: www.claas-group.com > Picture archive Contact Person

Matias Mumme

Head of Trade Media Relations

CLAAS KGaA mbH

pr@claas.com About CLAAS CLAAS (www.claas-group.com) is a family business founded in 1913 and is one of the world's leading manufacturers of agricultural machinery. The company, with Head Office in Harsewinkel, Westphalia, is the European market leader for forage harvesters. CLAAS dominates the European market in another core segment as well - combine harvesters. CLAAS also holds the top spots in global agricultural technology with its tractors as well as its agricultural balers and grassland harvesting machines. Cutting-edge agricultural information technology also forms part of its product range. CLAAS employs more than 12,000 staff worldwide and generated a turnover of 4.9 billion euros in 2022. SOURCE: CLAAS KGaA

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/803396/claas-xerion-12650-terra-trac-is-tractor-of-the-year-2024