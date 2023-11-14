Carlisle TyrFil today announced that it will significantly expand its manufacturing footprint into the Chinese marketplace to better serve its OEM and aftermarket customers. Carlisle TyrFil is the premium global manufacturer and distributor of polyurethane tyre fill for Off-the-Road (OTR) commercial earthmoving and mining industrial vehicles. Since its inception in 1971, the TyrFil brand has offered a sustainable, alternative tyre technology solution to eliminate costly and dangerous tyre flats on the job site.

As the Chinese economy endeavors to build back following three years of COVID-related shutdowns, industries such as commercial and industrial building construction; mineral, metal, and coal mining; and shipping port operations will strive to represent vital economic sectors for the region, especially as the infrastructure and urban development sectors look to regrow in the months leading up to 2025 and beyond. Each of these industries relies on the role of heavy commercial vehicles and effective ground transportation-and this equipment is only as effective as the industrial-grade tyres upon which it rides. With the use of TyrFil flatproofing, OTR vehicles can effectively operate over typical worksite debris-such as nails, glass, sharp rocks, and rebar-without unexpected tyre flats.

Matt Pearson, Carlisle TyrFil's Vice President of Global Sales, said, "Carlisle TyrFil is pleased to announce the expansion of its manufacturing operations in China to support our valued customers and existing sales and technical structures. No other tyre flatproofing company in the industry can match Carlisle's level of innovation, product offering, or technical support. As the global leader, TyrFil flatproofing technology applies the highest level of R&D expertise and world-class chemistry and innovation to deliver enhanced safety, reliability, and efficiency for the Chinese marketplace."

For more information, please visit CarlisleTyrFil.cn.

About Carlisle TyrFil

Carlisle TyrFil is a brand of Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, a wholly owned subsidiary of Carlisle Companies (NYSE: CSL). TyrFil flatproofing, also known as "foam fill," can be pumped into Off-the-Road (OTR) pneumatic tyres to replace air with a resilient, environmentally preferred, elastomer core that eliminates dangerous flat tyres in commercial and industrial heavy equipment vehicles. With TyrFil flatproofing, "We Keep the World Rolling." For more information on Carlisle TyrFil's flatproofing solutions, visit www.CarlisleTyrFil.com.

