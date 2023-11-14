Beta Bionics Announces iLet Bionic Pancreas Is Now Added to the Express Scripts National Commercial Formularies

CONCORD, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2023 / Beta Bionics, Inc., a pioneering leader in the development of advanced diabetes management solutions, announced that effective November 10th, Express Scripts has added the iLet Bionic Pancreas and associated monthly supplies to their commercial national formulary offerings. For plans that cover the iLet Bionic Pancreas under their pharmacy benefit and use one of these formularies, this decision makes it faster and easier for eligible users to gain access to the iLet Bionic Pancreas.

Historically, insulin pumps have been covered through the durable medical equipment (DME) insurance benefit where there may be significant up-front hardware costs to initiate therapy. In many instances, the patient and payer share in the financial burden, which locks the patient to the insulin pump for the length of the pump's four-to-five-year warranty. Coverage under a pharmacy benefit can reduce the potentially large up-front cost of the pump for both the patient and the payer, allowing patients to upgrade their insulin pump when new technology becomes available.

Sean Saint, CEO of Beta Bionics: "On World Diabetes Day, we are thrilled to make this announcement. This is a significant milestone in the growth and rapid commercial launch of the iLet Bionic Pancreas. Now that the iLet has been added to the Express Scripts National Commercial Formularies, members of plans that cover the iLet Bionic Pancreas under the pharmacy benefit and select one of these formularies will have a streamlined process as opposed to the traditional DME channel that is standard in the diabetes industry," explained Saint. "Beta Bionics wants to make it as easy as possible for users to access this transformational device and to open the door for many more people with insulin dependent type 1 diabetes across the U.S. to gain access to the iLet."

Beta Bionics' flagship product, the iLet Bionic Pancreas, is an autonomous insulin delivery system that streamlines diabetes management and reduces the burden on patients and physicians. The only input required to get started is the user's weight - the iLet does the rest. Healthcare providers no longer need to determine complex settings including correction factors, insulin-to-carb ratios or pre-set basal rates. When iLet users "GO BIONIC" with their diabetes management, there's no carb counting* or calculating insulin corrections throughout the day - the iLet determines 100% of the insulin doses.

*User must be carb aware

