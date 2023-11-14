Rekor Systems, Inc. Reports Record Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Company continues noteworthy quarter-over-quarter revenue growth, setting itself apart in the AI sector with a 268% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Record Q3 2023 gross revenue of $9.1 million - an increase of 35% as compared to $6.8 million in Q3 2022

Performance obligations increased 41% to $30.2 million as of September 30, 2023, as compared to $21.4 million as of December 31, 2022

Total contract value signed during the third quarter was $8.4 million, an increase of 74% from $4.8 million in the same quarter of 2022

Improved Adjusted EBITDA from a loss of $10.7 million for Q3 2022 to a loss of $6.6 million for Q3 2023

COLUMBIA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2023 / Rekor Systems, Inc (NASDAQ:REKR) ("Rekor" or the "Company"), a leader in developing and implementing state-of-the-art roadway intelligence technology using AI and machine learning, today announced its financial results for the nine and three months ended September 30, 2023.

"In the third quarter of 2023, we have maintained our impressive revenue growth trend while simultaneously reducing our losses and cash burn. We achieved record quarterly and nine-month revenues in 2023, all while continuing our efforts to expand our market presence and making further investments in our AI technology. This remarkable progress underscores our success in realizing our strategic vision," commented Eyal Hen, CFO, Rekor.

"Even as we maintain our ongoing investments in technology, the chart below highlights an exceptional Compound Annual Growth Rate ("CAGR") of 268% in our AI and technology-related revenue from 2018 to 2022," Hen added.

Mr. Hen continued, " Rekor expects to have a strong fourth quarter and meet or beat the current estimates for the full year. The impressive CAGR shown above was achieved more rapidly than many other AI-related companies. We've been cautious with our equity, avoiding significant dilution, even as we make acquisitions and fund our growth. (See chart below, comparing Rekor to AI technology industry peers for reference).

Rekor Chair and CEO Robert A. Berman emphasized, "Our impressive journey, achieving a 268% CAGR in revenue from 2018 to 2022, underscores our distinctiveness in the AI sector. We've swiftly advanced compared to our industry peers while prudently managing equity and strategically acquiring assets. This progress not only strengthens our position but also generates significant shareholder value. As we persist in technology progress and broaden our market presence, Rekor stands firmly poised for continued success."

Financial Results for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023

This section highlights the changes for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared to the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022. Additionally, this section includes the changes for the three months ending September 30, 2023, compared to those ending June 30, 2023.

Revenues



Three Months Ended September 30, Change Nine Months Ended September 30, Change (Dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 $ % 2023 2022 $ % Revenue $ 9,119 $ 6,778 $ 2,341 35 % $ 23,867 $ 13,455 $ 10,412 77 %

The increase in revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2022, was primarily attributable to our acquisition of STS in June 2022. During the nine months ended September 30, 2023, revenue attributable to STS was $10,740,000, compared to $3,990,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

The other main driver of revenue growth during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared to the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, was attributable to sales of the Company's software and its contactless compliance program, which both increased in revenue.



Three Months Ended, Change (Dollars in thousands) September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 $ % Revenue $ 9,119 $ 8,563 $ 556 6 %

The increase in revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2023, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2022, was primarily due to continued adoption of our suite of solutions.

Loss from Operations Excluding Goodwill Impairment

Three Months Ended September 30, Change Nine Months Ended September 30, Change (Dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 $ % 2023 2022 $ % Loss from operations $ (9,803) $ (12,847) 3,044 -24 % $ (32,770) $ (40,861) 8,091 -20 %

The decrease in operating loss for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared to the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, was primarily attributable to our growth in revenue, highlighted above, accompanied by a significant reduction in expenses.

During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, the Company saw a significant decrease in payroll and payroll-related costs as the Company began to focus on operational efficiencies and streamlining its business processes.

Three Months Ended, Change September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 $ % (Dollars in thousands) $ (9,803) $ (10,280) $ 477 -5 % Loss from operations

The primary cause of the decrease in the Company's loss from operations for the three months ended September 30, 2023, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2023, was the Company's increase in revenue accompanied by a continued reduction in personnel costs.

Additional Key Performance Indicators

Performance Obligations

As of September 30, 2023, the Company had approximately $30,203,000 in remaining performance obligations not yet satisfied or partially satisfied. This is an increase of approximately 41%, up from $21,412,000 of remaining performance obligations as of December 31, 2022. Total performance obligations increased over time across all product areas as the Company focused intently on near-term revenue-generating activities and closing long-term contracts.

Total Contract Value

The total contract value of contracts won in a given period provides visibility into the Company's future operating results and cash flows from operations. We make certain assumptions when determining the total contract value of an agreement, such as the success rate of renewal periods, cancellations, and usage estimates.



Three Months Ended September 30, Change Nine Months Ended September 30, Change 2023 2022 $ % 2023 2022 $ % Total Contract Value $ 8,400 $ 4,839 $ 3,561 74 % $ 38,126 $ 8,616 $ 29,510 343 %

The increase in total contract value is primarily related to large statewide contracts that closed across all three product lines.

Non-GAAP Measures

Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (Dollars in thousands, except percentages) (Dollars in thousands, except percentages) Revenue $ 9,119 $ 6,778 $ 23,867 $ 13,455 Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization 4,320 3,655 11,319 7,445 Adjusted Gross Profit $ 4,799 $ 3,123 $ 12,548 $ 6,010 Adjusted Gross Margin 52.6 % 46.1 % 52.6 % 44.7 %

Adjusted Gross Margin for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, increased compared to the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022. As the Company continues to scale and standardize its product offerings, it has realized operational efficiencies that have resulted in an improved Adjusted Gross Margin. Additionally, during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, the Company had a higher mix of software sales, which typically carry a higher Adjusted Gross Margin.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

The Company calculates EBITDA as net loss before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization. The Company calculates Adjusted EBITDA as net loss before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, adjusted for (i) impairment of intangible assets, (ii) loss on extinguishment of debt, (iii) stock-based compensation, (iv) losses or gains on sales of subsidiaries, and (v) other unusual or non-recurring items. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measurements of financial performance or liquidity under accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. ("U.S. GAAP") and should not be considered as an alternative to net earnings or cash flow from operating activities as indicators of our operating performance or as a measure of liquidity or any other measures of performance derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are presented because we believe they are frequently used by securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties in the evaluation of a company's ability to service and/or incur debt. However, other companies in our industry may calculate EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do.

The following table sets forth the components of the EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the periods included (dollars in thousands):

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net loss from continuing operations $ (10,566) $ (48,128) $ (34,361) $ (76,191) Income taxes - (954) - (954) Interest 906 21 2,576 46 Depreciation and amortization 1,963 1,852 5,925 4,477 EBITDA $ (7,697) $ (47,209) $ (25,860) $ (72,622)

Share-based compensation $ 1,081 $ 1,628 $ 3,237 $ 5,413 Goodwill impairment - 34,835 - 34,835 Gain on extinguishment of debt - - (527) - Adjusted EBITDA $ (6,616) $ (10,746) $ (23,150) $ (32,374)

REKOR SYSTEMS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollars in thousands, except share data)



September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,034 $ 1,924 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 325 254 Accounts receivable, net 7,024 3,238 Inventory 3,459 1,986 Note receivable, current portion 340 340 Other current assets, net 1,674 1,202 Current assets of discontinued operations - 331 Total current assets 19,856 9,275 Long-term assets Property and equipment, net 14,077 16,733 Right-of-use operating lease assets, net 9,516 9,662 Right-of-use financing lease assets, net 1,994 - Goodwill 20,593 20,593 Intangible assets, net 18,208 21,299 Note receivable, long-term 567 822 SAFE investment - 2,005 Deposits 3,348 3,451 Total long-term assets 68,303 74,565 Total assets $ 88,159 $ 83,840 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 5,619 $ 5,963 Notes payable, current portion 1,000 1,000 Related party notes, current portion - 1,000 Loan payable, current portion 83 106 Lease liability operating, short-term 1,143 1,069 Lease liability financing, short-term 502 - Contract liabilities, short-term 4,503 3,044 Other current liabilities 3,427 2,772 Current liabilities of discontinued operations - 490 Total current liabilities 16,277 15,444 Long-term Liabilities Notes payable, long-term 1,000 2,000 2023 Promissory Notes, net of debt discount of $1,177 2,823 - 2023 Promissory Notes - related party, net of debt discount of $2,500 6,000 - Loan payable, long-term 292 349 Lease liability operating, long-term 13,395 14,237 Lease liability financing, long-term 1,082 - Contract liabilities, long-term 1,517 1,005 Deferred tax liability 52 52 Other non-current liabilities 2,142 1,416 Total long-term liabilities 28,303 19,059 Total liabilities 44,580 34,503 Commitments and contingencies (Note 9) Stockholders' equity Common stock, $0.0001 par value; authorized; 100,000,000 shares; issued: 69,233,969, shares as of September 30, 2023 and 54,446,602 as of December 31, 2022; outstanding: 69,137,461 shares as of September 30, 2023 and 54,405,080 as of December 31, 2022. 7 5 Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 2,000,000 authorized, 505,000 shares designated as Series A and 240,861 shares designated as Series B as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. No preferred stock was issued or outstanding as of September 30, 2023 or December 31, 2022, respectively. - - Treasury stock, 96,508 and 41,522 shares as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. (522) (417) Additional paid-in capital 231,453 202,747 Accumulated deficit (187,359) (152,998) Total stockholders' equity 43,579 49,337 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 88,159 $ 83,840

REKOR SYSTEMS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 9,119 $ 6,778 $ 23,867 $ 13,455 Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization 4,320 3,655 11,319 7,445 Operating expenses: General and administrative expenses 6,871 6,775 19,941 22,232 Selling and marketing expenses 1,498 2,432 5,441 6,390 Research and development expenses 4,270 4,911 14,011 13,772 Depreciation and amortization 1,963 1,852 5,925 4,477 Goodwill impairment - 34,835 - 34,835 Total operating expenses 14,602 50,805 45,318 81,706

Loss from operations (9,803) (47,682) (32,770) (75,696) Other income (expense): Gain on extinguishment of debt - - 527 - Interest expense, net (906) (21) (2,576) (46) Other income (expense) 143 (1,379) 458 (1,403) Total other income (expense) (763) (1,400) (1,591) (1,449) Loss before income taxes (10,566) (49,082) (34,361) (77,145) Income tax benefit - 954 - 954 Net loss from continuing operations (10,566) (48,128) (34,361) (76,191) Net income from discontinued operations - 94 - 289 Net loss $ (10,566) $ (48,034) $ (34,361) $ (75,902) Loss per common share from continuing operations - basic and diluted $ (0.16) $ (0.90) $ (0.56) $ (1.58) Earning per common share discontinued operations - basic and diluted - 0.00 - 0.01 Loss per common share - basic and diluted $ (0.16) $ (0.90) $ (0.56) $ (1.57) Weighted average shares outstanding Basic and diluted 66,671,622 53,482,110 61,125,035 48,279,713

