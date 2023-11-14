Anzeige
Dienstag, 14.11.2023
2.500% Kursgewinn verpasst? Erneut starke News bei diesem Lithium-Projekt!
WKN: A3D559 | ISIN: US8787392005
NASDAQ
14.11.23
21:59 Uhr
7,100 US-Dollar
+0,020
+0,28 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
14.11.2023 | 22:14
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TechPrecision Corporation Schedules Conference Call to Report Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Financial Results

WESTMINSTER, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2023 / TechPrecision Corporation (NASDAQ:TPCS) ("TechPrecision" or "the Company"), an industry-leading manufacturer of precision, large-scale fabricated and machined metal components and tested systems with customers in the defense and precision industrial sectors, today announced it will release financial results for its 2024 fiscal second quarter on Monday, November 20, 2023.

The Company will hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern (U.S.) time on Monday, November 20, 2023. To participate in the live conference call, please dial 1-888-506-0062 five to 10 minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time. International callers should dial 1-973-528-0011. When prompted, reference TechPrecision and entry code 287096.

A replay will be available until December 4, 2023. To access the replay, dial 1-877-481-4010 or 1-919-882-2331. When prompted, enter Conference Passcode 49464.

The call will also be available over the Internet and accessible at: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2198/49464.

About TechPrecision Corporation

TechPrecision Corporation, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Ranor, Inc. and Stadco, manufactures large-scale, metal fabricated and machined precision components and equipment. These products are used in a variety of markets including: defense, aerospace, nuclear, and industrial. TechPrecision's goal is to be an end-to-end service provider to its customers by furnishing customized solutions for completed products requiring custom fabrication and machining, assembly, inspection and testing. To learn more about the Company, please visit the corporate website at http://www.techprecision.com. Information on the Company's website or any other website does not constitute a part of this press release.

Company Contact:

Ms. Barbara Lilley
Chief Financial Officer
TechPrecision Corporation
Tel: 978-883-5102
Email: lilleyb@ranor.com
www.techprecision.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Hayden IR
Brett Maas
Phone:646-536-7331
Email: brett@haydenir.com

SOURCE: TechPrecision Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/803191/techprecision-corporation-schedules-conference-call-to-report-fiscal-2024-second-quarter-financial-results

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
