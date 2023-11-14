Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 14, 2023) - Burcon NutraScience Corporation (TSX: BU) ("Burcon" or the "Company"), a global technology leader in the development of plant-based proteins for foods and beverages, reported results for the fiscal second quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Operational highlights for the second quarter ended September 30, 2023:

During the quarter, Burcon:

partnered with HPS Food and Ingredients to launch the world's first high purity hempseed protein isolate;

successfully launched its 95% hempseed protein isolate at IFT FIRST 2023 in Chicago, IL;

unlocked additional value for its new-to-the-world hemp and sunflower protein technologies;

showcased its 95% hempseed protein isolate at Natural Products Expo East trade show;

advanced market development initiatives for its hempseed protein through sample production and technical due diligence with prospective customers;

expanded its scope of strategic partnership opportunities for each of its innovative plant-based protein technologies;

extended the first tranche maturity date of its loan agreement with its largest shareholder to July 1, 2025; and

received $184,000 in royalty revenue from Merit's receiver for the sale of pea and canola proteins

Subsequent to the quarter-end, Burcon:

continued to receive significant customer interest from hempseed protein launch; and

continued to engage the market with its 95% hempseed protein at SupplySide West tradeshow

Management Commentary

Burcon's fiscal 2024 second quarter was off to a tremendous start with the announcement of a hemp partnership as the first of many proof points for Burcon 2.0. We believe our partnership with HPS Food and Ingredients Inc. ("HPS") perfectly aligns with our three strategic imperatives of Burcon 2.0, which are to identify additional revenue sources, get closer to customers and gain more influence over the production of our proteins. Through a capital-light partnership approach, Burcon expects that it can rapidly develop the market, begin commercial production and achieve sales in 2024, bringing the world's first high purity 95% hempseed protein isolate to market.

According to Research and Markets, the global hemp-based food market is projected to double in the next five years, growing at a rate of over 15%. Based on market data and internal estimates, there is potentially a multi-billion dollar addressable market for our hempseed protein with over $100 million potential for Burcon. Since our successful launch of our 95% hempseed protein at IFT FIRST, Burcon and HPS have prioritized customer engagement to develop the market for this novel protein. A large number of samples for evaluation and testing have been sent out, with prospective customers moving forward on product development and pilot testing trials. Subsequent to quarter-end, we announced that Burcon has received significant customer interest for its 95% hempseed protein. The market reception has far exceeded our expectations and as a result, Burcon and HPS are accelerating their plans to commercialize hempseed protein. We expect to complete the process validation trials and begin commercial production in early 2024 to meet the overwhelming customer demand.

During the quarter, we unlocked value in our new-to-the-world sunflower proteins and hemp protein isolate. We uncovered additional value, particularly in our sunflower process, which we believe could drastically improve the economics of the offering. Where traditional ingredient processing yields a lead product and by-products or waste streams, Burcon's sunflower process yields two valuable protein ingredients each with its own unique functionality and target applications. We are very encouraged with our sunflower technology and are in the process of exploring additional routes to market.

Burcon continues to pursue non-dilutive government funding sources that could help offset our R&D and commercialization expenses. Our funding application to Protein Industries Canada is currently in the final stages and if successful, we could receive a co-investment on a $7 million project to commercialize hemp and sunflower. Additional non-dilutive funding, which is available to Burcon if we meet certain conditions, includes Burcon's previously announced second $5 million tranche of the total $10 million loan from our largest shareholder. In aggregate, these funding sources could extend Burcon's cash runway into 2025.

Our team set out to execute our Burcon 2.0 strategy and we delivered our first of many proof points with a direct line of sight to revenue in 2024. The market outlook for our hempseed protein is promising while we seek to commercialize Burcon's full suite of high purity, next generation protein ingredients. We anticipate that 2024 can be a transformative year for Burcon and look forward to creating additional value for Burcon and its shareholders.

Financial Results (in Canadian dollars)

During the current quarter, Burcon recorded $184,000 in royalty from the sale of Merit's protein products from the receivership process. During the same year-ago quarter, Burcon recorded $112,000 in royalty from Merit's sale of protein products.

Net loss totaled $1.4 million or $0.01 per basic and diluted share for the current quarter, as compared to $3.2 million or $0.03 per basic and diluted share in same period last year. The lower loss this year, as compared to last year's, is due mainly to the share of loss in Merit recorded during the second quarter of fiscal 2023 and to lower operating expenses.

Research and development totalled $909,000, as compared to $1,076,000 in the same year-ago quarter. The decrease of $167,000 is due to lower intellectual property expenses, as well as to lower stock-based compensation expense.

General and administrative expenses totalled $803,000, as compared to $987,000 in the same year-ago quarter. The decrease of $184,000 is a result of cash conservation measures we have undertaken, which have resulted in reductions in investor relations expenses, as well as expenses that related to the U.S. listing.

Overall, cash operating expenditures have decreased 16% this quarter over the same period last year, with G&A and IP expenses down by 24% this quarter over the same year-ago quarter. The Company continues to implement cost-cutting measures, where appropriate.

At September 30, 2023, cash balances totaled $2.2 million compared to $1.5 million at March 31, 2023. During the current quarter, Burcon and Large Scale entered into an agreement to extend the maturity date of the first tranche of the secured loan from July 1, 2024 to July 1, 2025. Burcon expects its cash resources to fund its operations to February 2024, and further to February 2025, if conditions for advance under the second tranche are satisfied. These dates may potentially be extended if the Company receives funding or generates revenues from other sources including, not limited to, government assistance, pilot plant processing and scale-up validation services.

About Burcon NutraScience Corporation

Burcon is a global technology leader in the development of plant-based proteins for foods and beverages. Our proteins exhibit superior functionality, taste and nutrition, making them ideal ingredients for food formulators. With over two decades of experience, Burcon has amassed an extensive patent portfolio covering its specialty plant-based proteins derived from pea, canola, soy, hemp and sunflower seeds, among other plant sources. Burcon is striving to become a vertically integrated provider of specialty plant-based protein solutions that delivers on health, nutrition and sustainability. Supporting the growing trend towards a plant-based diet, Burcon is developing premium protein ingredients that we believe are better for you and better for the planet. For more information, visit burcon.ca.

Burcon NutraScience Corporation







Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position





(Unaudited)







As at September 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023





(In Canadian dollars)







September 30,





March 31,





2023



2023









Assets







Current assets







Cash

2,227,690



1,456,845

Amounts receivable

174,894



332,118

Prepaid expenses 203,436



75,902

2,606,020



1,864,865









Property and equipment

911,617



983,924

Deferred development costs

5,584,899



5,795,650

Goodwill 1,254,930



1,254,930







10,357,466



9,899,369







Liabilities







Current liabilities







Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

584,883



590,936

Lease liabilities 46,146



34,431

631,029



625,367









Secured loan

5,166,682



5,112,381

Lease liabilities -



24,310







5,797,711



5,762,058







Shareholders' Equity







Capital stock

117,725,612



114,566,577

Contributed surplus

16,871,671



16,763,830

Options

7,498,730



7,279,559

Warrants

228,572



-

Restricted share units

181,178



127,651

Deficit (137,946,008 )

(134,600,306 )







4,559,755



4,137,311







10,357,466



9,899,369

Burcon NutraScience Corporation















Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss





(Unaudited)















For the three and six months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022









(In Canadian dollars)

















Three months ended



Six months ended







September 30







September 30

2023



2022



2023



2022

















Revenue















Royalty income

184,359



112,169



184,359



202,707

















Expenses















Research and development

909,422



1,075,999



1,849,863



2,324,279

General and administrative

803,157



987,260



1,635,646



1,898,647



1,712,579



2,063,259



3,485,509



4,222,926

















Loss from operations

(1,528,220 )

(1,951,090 )

(3,301,150 )

(4,020,219 )















Interest and other income

220,294



149,511



247,673



265,528

















Share of loss in Merit Functional Foods Corporation

-



(1,400,506 )

-



(3,404,247 )















Interest and other expense

(149,859 )

(36,569 )

(280,833 )

(77,330 )















Foreign exchange (loss) gain

24,166



4,604



(11,392 )

6,050

















Loss and comprehensive loss for the period

(1,433,619 )

(3,234,050 )

(3,345,702 )

(7,230,218 )















Basic and diluted loss per share (0.01 )

(0.03 )

(0.03 )

(0.07 )

