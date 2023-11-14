Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 14, 2023) - Eric Sprott announces that, today, 14,000,000 common share purchase warrants (Warrants) of dynaCERT Inc., (held by 2176423 Ontario Ltd., a corporation he beneficially owns) expired unexercised representing a decrease in holdings of approximately 4.9% of the outstanding common shares (Shares) on a partially diluted basis since the date of the last early warning report. Prior to the expiry of these Warrants, Mr. Sprott beneficially owned 29,893,500 Shares and 14,000,000 Warrants representing approximately 7.9% of the outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis and approximately 11.1% on a partially diluted basis assuming the exercise of such Warrants.

Mr. Sprott still controls 29,893,500 Shares representing approximately 7.9% of the outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis The Warrants expiry combined with previous new share issuances dynaCERT resulted in an ownership change, on a partially diluted basis, of approximately 4.9% since the date of the last filing of an Early Warning Report and brings total holdings to under 10% on a non-diluted basis. As a result, Mr. Sprott ceased to be an insider of dynaCERT Inc.

The securities are held for investment purposes. Mr. Sprott has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities including on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell the securities including on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.

dynaCERT Inc., is located at 101 501 Alliance Avenue, Toronto, ON, M6N 2J1. A copy of the early warning report with respect to the foregoing will appear on dynaCERT's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and may also be obtained by calling Mr. Sprott's office at (416) 945-3294 (2176423 Ontario Ltd., 200 Bay Street, Suite 2600, Royal Bank Plaza, South Tower, Toronto Ontario M5J 2J1).

